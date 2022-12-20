Read full article on original website
Lightfoot
4d ago
I guess we taxpayers are going to fund the far left Democrats EV world . We will be keeping all the EV auto makers afloat . The government will be their best customer at taxpayers expense if we like it or not !
Rebecca Heilweil is a reporter at Vox covering emerging technology, artificial intelligence, and the supply chain. Critics have long dismissed electric vehicles as overly expensive, inconvenient, and unrealistic. But 2022 didn’t hear them. This year has seen record sales for EVs, and there is now billions in new federal funding designed to incentivize companies to make electric cars and to encourage customers to buy them. As a result, EVs are feeling less and less like a niche product for techies and environmentalists and much more like the kind of cars everyday people could drive. The electric era, it seems, is finally here.
The price of first-class stamps, packages and other services is going up in January. The rate hike on stamps is due partly to the Post Office's massive debt: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says the USPS will fall $1 billion short by the end of 2022. The price of a stamp...
The U.S. economy has been resilient this year despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes and high inflation, but JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warns “storm clouds” are still on the horizon.
On July 7, 1965, President Lyndon Johnson was in the White House and "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" by the Rolling Stones was at the top of the charts. And on the same day the first car rolled off the line at the Belvidere Assembly Plant. The facility, located in...
Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
63% of Americans support the federal government sending more stimulus checks. Inflation has plagued the country plenty, after the pandemic. Since the midterm elections, discussion about stimulus checks has returned among experts. Analysts monitoring it are weighing in on the likelihood of a fourth payment. Do these professional observers think Americans will get the money? What will happen to the child tax credit benefits?
I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
One of the hardest parts of being an adult is delaying a dream because it's the smart thing to do.
As the future turns electric, consumers are wondering where their car batteries come from, and what happens to them when they are replaced. It's smart to worry about the environmental impact these things have on our planet. We will take a closer look at the EV battery process from start to finish. From recycling the old to building the new, your questions are sure to be answered here!
SOMETIMES there are fascinating details that can make coins worth more than its original denomination – and that's the case with a certain $1 piece. TikToker BlueRidgeSilverHound is a coin aficionado who routinely informs his followers about particular ones that are worth hundreds or thousands and what exactly makes them valuable.
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States is going after low and middle-income households. Under a new dictate, the agency mandates US residents to report all third-party transactions exceeding $600. According to the latest update, people receiving any income over the mentioned threshold via...
NEW YORK — Recession fears have mounted in recent weeks, as inflation continues to strain household budgets and the Federal Reserve appears set to raise interest rates and further slow the economy. As if blissfully unaware, however, the job market has thrived. Hiring last month exceeded expectations and defied...
Electric vehicle owners in Tennessee could soon see the tripling of a fee when registering their cars.
Rivian has struggled to find direction as management gropes toward a future that likely is no longer there.
You may want to think twice before tossing out your loose change — one of your pennies could be worth $7,000. That's if you have a 1983 Lincoln penny, says Blake Alma, whose "CoinHub" TikTok account has over 850,000 followers. In 2017, the rare penny was auctioned for $7,050, according to Professional Coin Grading Service, one of the most popular third-party coin grading and authentication companies.
Since the early days of the pandemic lockdowns, Americans have been on a homebuying tear. But it turns out many homeowners regret those spontaneous moves. For all of those who are second-guessing not taking advantage of the historically low mortgage rates available in 2021 and earlier this year, it turns out the grass isn’t always greener as a homeowner.
Family-owned Mid Continent Trucking of Denison, Iowa, notified drivers and employees recently that after 24 years, the refrigerated carrier was ceasing operations two days after Thanksgiving because of worsening economic conditions and tumbling freight rates. An email about the closing created some confusion, but the company says all displaced employees...
Whatever your reason for buying a new car -- it's your first set of wheels, your family size has changed or your old vehicle has become a liability -- timing is everything. Although a major part of...
Auto execs have indicated they're dialing back their EV expectations, which could be driven by production and affordability challenges.
Rivian is battling reports of bedbugs at its assembly plant in Normal, Illinois as the startup works to add a second shift of production.
