Maine State

Mainers gather in support of families facing eviction

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Mainers gathered outside Portland District Court on Thursday to speak out in support of families facing eviction. With the end of the pandemic federal rental assistance funding, families all over Maine are being evicted from their homes and at a very fast rate. The eviction court has...
Diapers, wipes and formula donated to Maine community organizations

The United Way of Southern Maine is making sure some Maine’s most vulnerable have supplies this winter. The United Way of Southern Maine hosted a Baby Basics Drive, collecting more than 10,000 diapers, hundreds of wipes, and dozens of containers of formula. On Thursday, the organization delivered some of...
CMP begins power restoration effort across Maine

GORHAM (WGME) -- In Cumberland county, one of the hardest-hit areas by Friday's storm so far, many are still without power as of Friday night. In Gorham, the restoration efforts are well underway. Utility workers say with wind gusts above 60 mph, it’s been too dangerous for crews to make...
GORHAM, ME
Owners of defunct building company to pay clients more than $700K

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Maine judge is ordering Malcolm and Elizabeth Stewart, the owners of the now defunct contracting company Castle Builders, to pay more than $740,000 to benefit former customers. This comes after many customers paid the company for renovations that were never done. Investigators have accused Malcolm Stewart...
CMP, Versant report thousands of outages

Many Maine households woke up to dark Christmas trees, unusable kitchens, and, in many cases, cold homes, on the day before Christmas, following a powerful wind and rain storm that battered coastal regions hard. Central Maine Power reported just before 9 a.m. that 172,834 Maine households, more than a quarter...
'Scrooge, Santa, and Rudolph' have money coming to them and you might too

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Office of the State Treasurer is currently holding over $304 million in unclaimed property that could fill your stocking or the stocking of your loved ones this holiday season. In Treasurer Henry Beck’s search of the list of over 5 million accounts, he noted many holiday-themed...
'Grinch' storm could leave Mainers without power for days, CMP says

PORTLAND (WGME)-- A powerful holiday storm is expected to bring high winds, which Central Maine Power believes may lead to a multi-day power restoration effort. CBS13 Meteorologist Christian Bridges says rain will start in southern Maine after midnight going into Friday morning. The worst winds will pick up around 5 a.m. and last through the early afternoon, with gusts reaching up to 65 miles per hour.
Fort Preble at Spring Point crumbles in storm

An early Maine fort, Fort Preble, part of the Southern Maine Community College campus, collapsed during the strong Dec. 23 storm. Fort Preble dates from 1807, when it was built to enforce the Embargo Act, preventing merchants from trading with the British and the French. It lies near the Spring Point lighthouse in South Portland.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
A year in review: Maine's top videos and stories on CBS13

As 2022 comes to a close, CBS13 is looking back at the top stories and videos that mattered to Mainers. An insurance company in Millinocket faced backlash continues over a Juneteenth sign. Progressive, Allstate, and Farmers insurance companies terminated their relationships with the Harry E Reed Insurance Agency after the company posted a sign on its door that read: "Juneteenth. It's whatever... We're closed. Enjoy your fried chicken and collard greens."
First flu-related child death of season reported in Maine

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Maine CDC says a child has died from influenza complications. This is the first pediatric death of the 2022-2023 flu season. The child tested positive for influenza A. The Maine CDC says flu continues to spread at elevated levels across Maine. Flu causes a fever, a...
'Grinch' storm to impact Mainers' holiday travel plans

PORTLAND (WGME) – Maine travelers are trying to beat the winter storm hitting hubs across the country to get to their holiday destinations. The Portland Jetport is closely monitoring the weather and asks fliers to check their flight status directly with airlines before heading to the airport. One reason...
PORTLAND, ME
Holiday travelers in Maine bracing for bad weather

Travel is expected to be a nightmare across the country, including in Maine. Since 2 p.m. Thursday there have already been close to 1,100 delays and hundreds of cancelations. The “Misery Map" from the website FlightAware shows the airports with the most problems. Maine travelers are working their plans...
'Gingerbread Spectacular' host visits Good Day Maine studio

PORTLAND (WGME) -- If you're thinking of making a gingerbread house this holiday weekend, we have some inspiration for you. The Gingerbread Spectacular takes place in Boothbay Harbor every year around Christmastime. It serves as an exhibit for community members to come by and see the amazing creations and there's a competition component.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME

