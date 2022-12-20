Read full article on original website
Related
WGME
Mainers gather in support of families facing eviction
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Mainers gathered outside Portland District Court on Thursday to speak out in support of families facing eviction. With the end of the pandemic federal rental assistance funding, families all over Maine are being evicted from their homes and at a very fast rate. The eviction court has...
WGME
Diapers, wipes and formula donated to Maine community organizations
The United Way of Southern Maine is making sure some Maine’s most vulnerable have supplies this winter. The United Way of Southern Maine hosted a Baby Basics Drive, collecting more than 10,000 diapers, hundreds of wipes, and dozens of containers of formula. On Thursday, the organization delivered some of...
WGME
Crumbl Cookies penalized for violated child labor laws, including in New Hampshire
The Department of Labor says 11 Crumbl Cookies franchises violated child labor rules, including a franchise in Nashua, New Hampshire. According to the DOL, more than 40 minors across six different states worked longer than legally allowed or in dangerous conditions. They say many of these employees were 14 and...
WGME
Heating relief bill moves forward, Mainers could see $450 checks by end of January
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Heating relief for Mainers is now one step closer to reality after a late-night meeting in Augusta. A special legislative committee voted unanimously to move the energy relief bill forward, which would send direct payments to low- and middle-income households. The public hearing was a key step...
WGME
13,000+ Mainers still waiting for $850 relief checks as Legislature debates future funding
AUGUSTA, Maine (WGME) -- As legislators in Augusta debate a new round of assistance and direct payments to help with high heating costs, thousands of Mainers are still waiting for the $850 relief checks sent earlier this year. While most Mainers who qualified received their checks over the summer, the...
WGME
Central Maine Power says more than 150,000 Mainers woke up Christmas Eve without power
HARPSWELL (WGME) - Clean up efforts are still going on after major damage from wind and flooding while others without power are just trying to keep warm. Cumberland County has been one of the hardest hit areas by the storm so far. CMP said Saturday afternoon that the damage is...
WGME
CMP begins power restoration effort across Maine
GORHAM (WGME) -- In Cumberland county, one of the hardest-hit areas by Friday's storm so far, many are still without power as of Friday night. In Gorham, the restoration efforts are well underway. Utility workers say with wind gusts above 60 mph, it’s been too dangerous for crews to make...
WGME
Owners of defunct building company to pay clients more than $700K
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Maine judge is ordering Malcolm and Elizabeth Stewart, the owners of the now defunct contracting company Castle Builders, to pay more than $740,000 to benefit former customers. This comes after many customers paid the company for renovations that were never done. Investigators have accused Malcolm Stewart...
WGME
CMP, Versant report thousands of outages
Many Maine households woke up to dark Christmas trees, unusable kitchens, and, in many cases, cold homes, on the day before Christmas, following a powerful wind and rain storm that battered coastal regions hard. Central Maine Power reported just before 9 a.m. that 172,834 Maine households, more than a quarter...
WGME
'Scrooge, Santa, and Rudolph' have money coming to them and you might too
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Office of the State Treasurer is currently holding over $304 million in unclaimed property that could fill your stocking or the stocking of your loved ones this holiday season. In Treasurer Henry Beck’s search of the list of over 5 million accounts, he noted many holiday-themed...
WGME
Driver rescued in Wells as flooding threatened homes, businesses along the coast
WELLS (WGME)-- Flooding has been threatening homes and businesses all along the coast throughout the morning and afternoon Friday. In Wells, parts of the town were cut off because of water rushing over the roads. At one point, a driver had to be carried to safety. That water rescue happened...
WGME
'Grinch' storm could leave Mainers without power for days, CMP says
PORTLAND (WGME)-- A powerful holiday storm is expected to bring high winds, which Central Maine Power believes may lead to a multi-day power restoration effort. CBS13 Meteorologist Christian Bridges says rain will start in southern Maine after midnight going into Friday morning. The worst winds will pick up around 5 a.m. and last through the early afternoon, with gusts reaching up to 65 miles per hour.
WGME
Fort Preble at Spring Point crumbles in storm
An early Maine fort, Fort Preble, part of the Southern Maine Community College campus, collapsed during the strong Dec. 23 storm. Fort Preble dates from 1807, when it was built to enforce the Embargo Act, preventing merchants from trading with the British and the French. It lies near the Spring Point lighthouse in South Portland.
WGME
A year in review: Maine's top videos and stories on CBS13
As 2022 comes to a close, CBS13 is looking back at the top stories and videos that mattered to Mainers. An insurance company in Millinocket faced backlash continues over a Juneteenth sign. Progressive, Allstate, and Farmers insurance companies terminated their relationships with the Harry E Reed Insurance Agency after the company posted a sign on its door that read: "Juneteenth. It's whatever... We're closed. Enjoy your fried chicken and collard greens."
WGME
First flu-related child death of season reported in Maine
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Maine CDC says a child has died from influenza complications. This is the first pediatric death of the 2022-2023 flu season. The child tested positive for influenza A. The Maine CDC says flu continues to spread at elevated levels across Maine. Flu causes a fever, a...
WGME
'Grinch' storm to impact Mainers' holiday travel plans
PORTLAND (WGME) – Maine travelers are trying to beat the winter storm hitting hubs across the country to get to their holiday destinations. The Portland Jetport is closely monitoring the weather and asks fliers to check their flight status directly with airlines before heading to the airport. One reason...
WGME
Holiday travelers in Maine bracing for bad weather
Travel is expected to be a nightmare across the country, including in Maine. Since 2 p.m. Thursday there have already been close to 1,100 delays and hundreds of cancelations. The “Misery Map" from the website FlightAware shows the airports with the most problems. Maine travelers are working their plans...
WGME
Coastal Maine hit with strong winds, 'historic' high tide from powerful storm
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A powerful storm brought strong winds and flooding to Maine's coast Friday. Portland saw its fourth-highest ever high tide Friday morning. In the Old Port, there was flooding near J's Oyster and Commercial Street. In Cape Elizabeth, the powerful wind and waves damaged Maine's iconic Portland Head...
WGME
Strong winds topple trees, leave tens of thousands without power just before Christmas
WINDHAM (WGME) -- Whipping wind and heavy rain led to well over 150,000 power outages across Maine at its peak on Friday. That wind also caused a lot of damage as toppled trees fell on everything from power lines to homes. "Within 10 minutes, the whole house shook," Amy Gendron,...
WGME
'Gingerbread Spectacular' host visits Good Day Maine studio
PORTLAND (WGME) -- If you're thinking of making a gingerbread house this holiday weekend, we have some inspiration for you. The Gingerbread Spectacular takes place in Boothbay Harbor every year around Christmastime. It serves as an exhibit for community members to come by and see the amazing creations and there's a competition component.
Comments / 0