Michael Tomasky: "No one has damaged the Supreme Court’s reputation more than the Thomases"
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. During the 1990s, Justice Clarence Thomas and the late Antonin Scalia represented the lunatic fringe of the U.S. Supreme Court. Thomas' far-right social conservatism stood in contrast to the liberalism of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the right-wing libertarianism of Justice Anthony Kennedy and the moderate conservatism of Justice Sandra Day O'Connor.
Republicans will "get crushed": Evangelicals sour on "elementary schoolchild" Trump's 2024 bid
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. A "silent majority" that supported Donald Trump in his 2016 and 2020 presidential runs is now quietly bowing out, Vanity...
3 NGOs suspend work in Afghanistan after Taliban bar women
KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — Foreign aid groups on Sunday suspended their operations in Afghanistan following a decision by the country’s Taliban rulers to ban women from working at international and local non-governmental organizations. Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council and CARE, said they cannot effectively...
Suspect in Paris shooting admits to 'pathological' hatred of foreigners
A French man suspected of killing three Kurds in Paris has confessed to a "pathological" hatred for foreigners, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said on Sunday. Beccuau said in a statement that the suspect was "depressive" and "suicidal" and said he "wanted to kill foreigners" after a robbery in his home in 2016.
Buses of migrants dropped outside Kamala Harris' home in freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve, reports say
Some of the migrants were dropped off in Washington D.C. wearing T-shirts with temperatures dropping to 18 degrees Fahrenheit, according to CNN.
Guest Column: Attacks on Press Freedom Are an Attack on Democracy
Alfonso Esquivel. Antonio de la Cruz. Armando Lopez. Fredid Roman. Heber Vasquez. Jose Arenas. Juan Lopez. Juan Muniz. Luis Ramirez. Maria Lopez. Roberto Barrera. Sheila Oliveira. Yessenia Falconi. Remember those names. They are the 13 journalists killed this year in Mexico, a country that the Committee to Protect Journalists says has turned into the most dangerous country for journalists. Mexico’s drug cartels pose a particular obstacle to independent journalism. Physical...
Pope's lament: Icy winds of war buffet humanity at Christmas
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis used his Christmas message Sunday to lament the "icy winds of war” buffeting humanity and to make an impassioned plea for an immediate end to the fighting in Ukraine, a 10-month-old conflict he decried as “senseless.” At noon local time, Francis delivered the traditional “Urbi et Orbi'' (Latin for "'to the city and to the world”) speech from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica. ...
