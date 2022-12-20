ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Salon

Michael Tomasky: "No one has damaged the Supreme Court’s reputation more than the Thomases"

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. During the 1990s, Justice Clarence Thomas and the late Antonin Scalia represented the lunatic fringe of the U.S. Supreme Court. Thomas' far-right social conservatism stood in contrast to the liberalism of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the right-wing libertarianism of Justice Anthony Kennedy and the moderate conservatism of Justice Sandra Day O'Connor.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

3 NGOs suspend work in Afghanistan after Taliban bar women

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — Foreign aid groups on Sunday suspended their operations in Afghanistan following a decision by the country’s Taliban rulers to ban women from working at international and local non-governmental organizations. Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council and CARE, said they cannot effectively...
AFP

Suspect in Paris shooting admits to 'pathological' hatred of foreigners

A French man suspected of killing three Kurds in Paris has confessed to a "pathological" hatred for foreigners, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said on Sunday. Beccuau said in a statement that the suspect was "depressive" and "suicidal" and said he "wanted to kill foreigners" after a robbery in his home in 2016.
The Triplicate

Guest Column: Attacks on Press Freedom Are an Attack on Democracy

Alfonso Esquivel. Antonio de la Cruz. Armando Lopez. Fredid Roman. Heber Vasquez. Jose Arenas. Juan Lopez. Juan Muniz. Luis Ramirez. Maria Lopez. Roberto Barrera. Sheila Oliveira. Yessenia Falconi. Remember those names. They are the 13 journalists killed this year in Mexico, a country that the Committee to Protect Journalists says has turned into the most dangerous country for journalists. Mexico’s drug cartels pose a particular obstacle to independent journalism. Physical...
Leader Telegram

Pope's lament: Icy winds of war buffet humanity at Christmas

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis used his Christmas message Sunday to lament the "icy winds of war” buffeting humanity and to make an impassioned plea for an immediate end to the fighting in Ukraine, a 10-month-old conflict he decried as “senseless.” At noon local time, Francis delivered the traditional “Urbi et Orbi'' (Latin for "'to the city and to the world”) speech from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica. ...

