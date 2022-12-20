ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

'He reached a lot of people:" Family reflects on support after coach's passing

By Julie Dunmire
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q4S2Z_0jpMoKlJ00

Evelyn Mason says she's learning more each day about the number of lives her late son, Bathian Mason, changed.

“He reached a lot of people, with just his personality. The way he treated people, and talked to him,” Evelyn said.

Mason died of a sudden medical emergency just a few weeks before Christmas.

Evelyn, Coach Mason's mother, says she's been overwhelmed by the support from people she's never met before. Bathian was a basketball coach at City Middle/High School and Union High School for Grand Rapids Public Schools. Evelyn had no idea of her son's impact.

“Somebody would sit down and talk to him, about problems that they had, when they wouldn’t even go to their parents. That was amazing. That they would do that. That he was the type of person to have people come to him,” Mason said.

Evelyn and her husband of 50 years say knowing how much their son was loved means everything after his sudden loss.

His wake is on Friday. The family says they're incredibly grateful to the entire community for their support— it turns out Bathian had a massive team of people who loved him, beyond what they could have ever imagined.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Toddler with special needs receives quilt to keep her warm

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A very special little girl will feel a little bit warmer this winter with a custom-made quilt made for her by a Holland-based quilt-making ministry. Love Sews Ministry created the quilt for Island Hines, 3, after Hines’ Grand Rapids Community College Fratzke Early Childhood Learn Lab (ECLL) instructor, Julie Sizemore, nominated her.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Children in Muskegon Heights receiving free toys

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI - Over 100 toys will be given to children at the “Blessings-N-Bethlehem” event in Muskegon Heights this afternoon. The nonprofit S.T.A.N.D (Strengthen The African American Nation Daily) organized the event scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 at Bethlehem Park on the corner of Summit Avenue and Waalkes Street.
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Local businesses brave the elements to remain open during blizzard

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Despite Friday's severe winter weather, Knapp's Corner remained a busy place with several businesses of all different types keeping their doors open. For the hungry person willing to brave the icy roads, it was business as usual at Sheshco Mediterranean Grill. They say the beginning of the day was a bit slow until people started to realize they were open, with more customers coming by in the afternoon.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

NB US-131 closed at 100th St. due to crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the blizzard conditions continue to cause accidents around the region, the Michigan Department of Transportation has reported another freeway closure. Northbound US-131 is closed at 100th St. (exit 72) due to an accident earlier today. The initial report of the closure happened at 12:08...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Kent County emergency manager: 'The timing of this event is terrible'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Even before a single flake fell, Kent County Emergency Manager Matt Groesser was making his days about preparedness. “We’ve had three or four days to prepare,” he said. “We’ve been blessed with that amount of time to get the word out, make sure everybody understood what this is going to be.”
KENT COUNTY, MI
97.9 WGRD

What Grand Rapids Restaurants Are Open on Christmas?

Maybe your Christmas dinner plans fell through or you just don't feel like cooking. There's always the possibility of a holiday cooking-related disaster as well... If you find your Christmas ham burnt to a crisp, there are several restaurants in the Grand Rapids area that are open on the holiday this year.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
westernherald.com

WMU sophomore dies following car accident

Western Michigan University sophomore Cassandra (Cassie) Marino of Minooka, IL, died in a car accident on Monday, Dec. 19. The accident allegedly occurred in Minooka and involved a second car as well as a Minooka ambulance. Marino was studying business and marketing at WMU. She was also involved in Delta...
KALAMAZOO, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy