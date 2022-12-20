'He reached a lot of people:" Family reflects on support after coach's passing

Evelyn Mason says she's learning more each day about the number of lives her late son, Bathian Mason, changed.

“He reached a lot of people, with just his personality. The way he treated people, and talked to him,” Evelyn said.

Mason died of a sudden medical emergency just a few weeks before Christmas.

Evelyn, Coach Mason's mother, says she's been overwhelmed by the support from people she's never met before. Bathian was a basketball coach at City Middle/High School and Union High School for Grand Rapids Public Schools. Evelyn had no idea of her son's impact.

“Somebody would sit down and talk to him, about problems that they had, when they wouldn’t even go to their parents. That was amazing. That they would do that. That he was the type of person to have people come to him,” Mason said.

Evelyn and her husband of 50 years say knowing how much their son was loved means everything after his sudden loss.

His wake is on Friday. The family says they're incredibly grateful to the entire community for their support— it turns out Bathian had a massive team of people who loved him, beyond what they could have ever imagined.

