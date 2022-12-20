Read full article on original website
Related
Warriors coach Steve Kerr drops savage warning to rest of NBA amid Stephen Curry injury
Right now, there’s no denying that the Golden State Warriors are in a heap of trouble. As long as Stephen Curry is out injured, this team is going to struggle mightily. Their performances over the last four games with Curry sidelined are a clear testament to this fact. The Dubs have lost three out of their last four by an average margin of 26.7 points. That’s all you need to know about how important Steph is to this squad.
Golden State Warriors: 3 bold predictions for Christmas Day vs. Grizzlies
The Golden State Warriors’ long-awaited Christmas matchup with the rival Memphis Grizzlies has lost some luster without Stephen Curry. Rest assured that both sides will be amped for another edition of basketball’s favorite rivalry regardless, ready to prove themselves in a battle between teams who fully believe they have what it takes to win the West come playoff time.
Anthony Davis foot injury revealed, out indefinitely
The Los Angeles Lakers’ season went from bad to worse recently with the news that Anthony Davis injured his foot. On Friday, things certainly did not get any better as it was revealed that Davis is dealing with a stress injury in his right foot, according to Lakers reporter Michael Corvo. Davis remains out indefinitely […] The post Anthony Davis foot injury revealed, out indefinitely appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers vet Patrick Beverley’s Christmas Eve tweet proves that he’s really BFF’s with Russell Westbrook
It now feels like a lifetime ago when Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook were pitted in one of the biggest individual rivalries in the entire NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers duo has come a long way since being fierce nemeses on the basketball court. At this point, these two have basically become BFF’s.
Suns forward Jae Crowder hit with brutal reality by ‘rival GM’ amid trade talks
For months, Jae Crowder and the Phoenix Suns have been at an impasse. Crowder, who is on the final year of the three-year, $29.2 million deal he signed in the 2020 offseason, has lobbied for a contract extension, while the Suns have been hesitant to extend the 32-year old forward, given the uncertainty regarding his […] The post Suns forward Jae Crowder hit with brutal reality by ‘rival GM’ amid trade talks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fran McCaffery reacts to Hawkeyes’ historically embarrassing loss to Eastern Illinois
Things did not go as planned for Fran McCaffery and the Iowa Hawkeyes in their last non-conference game of the season, getting stunned by heavy underdog Eastern Illinois 92-83 on Wednesday night. It was the biggest college basketball upset by point spread in the modern era, per ESPN’s David Purdum.
Derrick Rose’s hilarious matching gift to wife, baby mama
New York Knicks’ point guard Derrick Rose has social media in stitches this holiday season, gifting his wife and baby mama matching pyjama sets for Christmas, according to RaphouseTV. In a video posted to the account’s Twitter page, the two women are seen posing in the matching pyjamas, seemingly...
Dak Prescott brutally makes Eagles pay for ill-advised defensive tactic
Dak Prescott didn’t have the smoothest of stat lines overall in Saturday night’s Week 16 game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles, but boy did he make Philly pay for relentlessly throwing him zone defense looks (h/t Sheil Kapadia of The Ringer). Per @NextGenStats, Dak Prescott...
LeBron James shoe disaster strikes on last-second drive vs. Hornets
LeBron James had a chance to tie the game or take the lead with seconds to play against the Charlotte Hornets, but his shoe had other ideas. The Los Angeles Lakers star’s sneaker went airborne with some hangtime of its own as LeBron drove to the basket. James did get a pass off to Dennis […] The post LeBron James shoe disaster strikes on last-second drive vs. Hornets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James, Darvin Ham drop harsh truths on Lakers after crushing loss. vs. Hornets
The wheels came off the Los Angeles Lakers season on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets. LeBron James lost his shoe on the final possession, resulting in a Dennis Schroder missed three-pointer and arguably the team’s most deflating loss of the 2022-23 season: a 134-130 defeat at Crypto.com Arena (the Lakers blew a 4-on-1 fast break on the preceding play).
Knicks star Julius Randle reacts to Jalen Brunson missing free throws that lost game vs. Bulls
Jalen Brunson had a chance to close out the game for the New York Knicks on Friday night. He was sent to the line with just six seconds remaining in the contest and his team up by one point. Sadly, Brunson ended up missing both free throws only to see Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan sink a game-winning buzzer-beater on the opposite end. The Bulls came out on top in a thriller, 118-117.
Klay Thompson’s bold declaration will have Warriors fans fired up
Klay Thompson isn’t exactly playing the best basketball of his career of late. He’s also been given the occasional night off here and there, but at this point, it’s hard to deny that the five-time All-Star is looking as good as ever — at least healthwise.
Steve Kerr reveals the 1 key area James Wiseman must improve
There’s no denying James Wiseman already has the skill set to put up numbers for the Golden State Warriors. His career-high 30 points on 12-of-14 shooting in the short-handed Warriors’ blowout loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday provided ample evidence of that reality, Wiseman’s combination of size, explosiveness and budding skill around the paint reminding Dub Nation why he was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 draft.
Surprising Ja Morant, Grizzlies stat will strike fear in opponents’ hearts
Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies came out with a statement win against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday. It’s true that the Devin Booker-less Suns came into the matchup shorthanded, but the fact that the Grizzlies still pummelled them in a 25-point blowout is a clear indication of Memphis’ intentions this season.
Suns star Devin Booker reveals nostalgic NBA Christmas wish
The Holiday season has Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker reminiscing about years past. One thing that recently came back to his memory is the NBA’s iconic Christmas jerseys. By his own admission, Booker hopes that the league decides to bring these back. The league had a pretty good run...
Stephen Curry injury update will hype up Warriors fans
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is making significant progress in his recovery from shoulder injury, and he has actually taken the next step in his return to action. Curry has reportedly returned to the weight room and was even able to get some shots up on Saturday morning, an indication that his shoulder problem […] The post Stephen Curry injury update will hype up Warriors fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 reason Mavs must be alarmed after Luka Doncic’s 50-point game
For the optimists, they’ll read the headline “Luka Doncic Goes God-Mode With 50 points Vs. Rockets” with much enthusiasm. For the pessimists, they’ll likely interpret it as Doncic needing to go all-out to take down the West’s worst team. True enough, the latter one has its merits. While it’s easy to celebrate Doncic’s historic outing–a […] The post 1 reason Mavs must be alarmed after Luka Doncic’s 50-point game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers star Joel Embiid’s James Harden declaration will put the NBA on notice
The Los Angeles Clippers felt the full wrath of the Philadelphia 76ers’ superstar duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden. Embiid exploded for 44 points in the 119-114 win, while Harden dished out a mind-blowing career-high 21 assists on the evening. The Clippers, who had strong performances from both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, simply had no answer to the might of the Sixers pair.
Sixers star James Harden hilariously reveals ‘pissed’ reaction to 21-assist showpiece vs. Clippers
James Harden put on a show for the basketball world on Thursday night as he dished out a mind-numbing 21 dimes in a 119-114 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. The Philadelphia 76ers had one of the best performances of his career — at least from a playmaking standpoint — as he set a new career high for most assists in a single game.
RUMOR: Eagles’ Jalen Hurts gets concerning loose injury timeline for return
Jalen Hurts might not be back on the field until the postseason after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 15, according to one medical source. The star quarterback was having an incredible campaign in 2022, leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a 13-1 record in a competitive NFC East Division. The Eagles will head to Dallas to play the Cowboys on Christmas Eve, with a chance to lock up the division and the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
211K+
Followers
127K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0