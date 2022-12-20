ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Holiday give-away held for 200 families in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - The weather outside is frightfully frigid and all the more reason to warm bellies and hearts in Northeast Philadelphia as deserving families were greeted to their own personal toy store. "We’re giving away toys and allowing families to come in with children and shop. We’re handing out...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Investigation underway after racist, inappropriate images found at Montgomery County high school

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An investigation is underway into racist and inappropriate images found at a high school in Montgomery County. The incident happened at Upper Moreland High School on Tuesday evening. A visiting boys basketball team from Cheltenham reportedly found the images written on a dry-erase board in the visiting locker room. Upper Moreland School District officials say the incident does not represent the school community and that nondiscrimination is a focus across all schools, classrooms and facilities.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Philadelphia and Camden Mastery Schools closed Friday due to weather

PHILADELPHIA - All 24 Mastery Schools in Philadelphia and in Camden, New Jersey are closed Friday, December 23. Officials made the announcement late Thursday afternoon, citing the winter weather making its way into the Delaware Valley. Due to the heavy rain and the forecasted plunge in temperatures Friday morning, officials...
CAMDEN, NJ
Philadelphia sees the arrival of 2 more buses of migrants from Texas

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia city officials greeted two more buses of migrants from Texas Saturday morning. Officials say 99 passengers were on board the buses, which arrived at 30th Street Station. RELATED COVERAGE:. More than a dozen buses have come to Philadelphia since Texas Governor Gregg Abbott started filling them with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Penncrest High School mourns loss of two students in two days

MEDIA, Pa. - Students and staff in the Rose Tree Media School District are mourning the loss of two Penncrest High School students in a span of less than 24 hours, the district announced Tuesday. Officials say ninth grade student Shane Wolf died after being struck by a vehicle as...
Trenton café lauded as local favorite

Skil-Lit Café was chosen by the Trenton Eat Local Club as its favorite restaurant of 2022. The new Trenton, N.J., brunch and lunch spot was lauded for its vibe, food and friendly staff. Runners-up for 2022 included The Blue Danube (Eastern European cuisine), Ceaser’s Italian Restaurant (new restaurant), Cooper’s...
TRENTON, NJ
Where are The Best Cheesesteaks in Philly?

Is a must-try! So, We've rounded up a few of our favorite locations, including Angelo's Pizzeria, Dalessandro's Steaks and Hoagies, Max's Cheesesteaks, Ishkabibble's Eatery and don't forget Pat's and Geno's.\. Who Has The Best Cheesesteaks in Philadelphia?. You can even order vegan cheesesteaks if you prefer plant-based proteins. But if...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DA Krasner announces major Gang Bust in Southwest Philly

District Attorney Larry Krasner and an the Gun Violence Task Force have announced arrests in a major gang bust in Southwest Philadelphia. The arrests included five members of violent groups involved in the March 2021 killing of a 15-year-old boy and a July 2021 Mass shooting at a community barbecue in the Cobbs Creek area of the city.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Philadelphia

Philadelphia has some of the best pizza in the country. From coal-fired pies to classic Italian recipes, there's something for everyone in this city. Whether you're looking for a quick bite on the go or a sit-down Italian experience - here are three great pizza places in Philadelphia that you have to try.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

