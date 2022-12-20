Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania witness watched unknown object move one mile in a secondRoger MarshPhiladelphia, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DelawareTed RiversDelaware State
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
The Best Southern Food in all of New Jersey Can be Found at this Little Hole-in-the-Wall JointTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
The Moshulu - A Sailing Ship Turned Into a Restaurant in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
fox29.com
Holiday give-away held for 200 families in North Philadelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - The weather outside is frightfully frigid and all the more reason to warm bellies and hearts in Northeast Philadelphia as deserving families were greeted to their own personal toy store. "We’re giving away toys and allowing families to come in with children and shop. We’re handing out...
fox29.com
South Philadelphia Italian bakery seeks to give back to a family in need
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - For well over 100 years, the same brick oven has been serving up one simple, but elegant dish, the tomato pie. And, the brick and mortar store is only open 15 days a year. "It was my grandmother that started making it in the Depression era. Tomato...
As Jim Gardner Retires, Do You Remember These Reporters From Channel 6 in Philadelphia?
It's hard to believe that Jim Gardner is retiring from Channel 6 in Philadelphia. He's been there forever. Quite literally. I was born in June 1976. That was the same month and year that Jim Gardner joined 6ABC. For my entire life, he has anchored the news on Channel 6.
fox29.com
Philadelphia schools to switch to remote learning Friday due to winter storm
PHILADELPHIA - As a winter storm makes its way to the Delaware Valley, bringing rain, snow and bitter cold to the area, Philadelphia schools switched to remote learning for the day. According to the School District of Philadelphia, all schools and administrative buildings will be closed on Friday. "Due to...
fox29.com
Police discover body in South Philadelphia home, sources say
An investigation is underway after police discovered a body in a South Philadelphia home, sources tell FOX 29. Steve Keeley has the latest.
Investigation underway after racist, inappropriate images found at Montgomery County high school
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An investigation is underway into racist and inappropriate images found at a high school in Montgomery County. The incident happened at Upper Moreland High School on Tuesday evening. A visiting boys basketball team from Cheltenham reportedly found the images written on a dry-erase board in the visiting locker room. Upper Moreland School District officials say the incident does not represent the school community and that nondiscrimination is a focus across all schools, classrooms and facilities.
fox29.com
Philadelphia and Camden Mastery Schools closed Friday due to weather
PHILADELPHIA - All 24 Mastery Schools in Philadelphia and in Camden, New Jersey are closed Friday, December 23. Officials made the announcement late Thursday afternoon, citing the winter weather making its way into the Delaware Valley. Due to the heavy rain and the forecasted plunge in temperatures Friday morning, officials...
fox29.com
Student in custody after bringing gun to Philadelphia public school, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia public school student may face charges after police say he brought a gun and ammunition to school on Tuesday. Louis H. Farrell School in Philadelphia's Rwanhurst neighborhood was placed on lockdown around 8 a.m. after a parent called the school and warned that a student may have a gun.
Anonymous Instagram User Bullying Bucks County Students, Report Says
A Bucks County high school principal is warning parents about an unauthorized Instagram account taking photos of students and mocking them online, LevittownNow.com reports. Reggie Meadows, principal at Pennsbury High School in Fairless Hills, told parents and staff in a letter Wednesday, Dec. …
fox29.com
Philadelphia sees the arrival of 2 more buses of migrants from Texas
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia city officials greeted two more buses of migrants from Texas Saturday morning. Officials say 99 passengers were on board the buses, which arrived at 30th Street Station. RELATED COVERAGE:. More than a dozen buses have come to Philadelphia since Texas Governor Gregg Abbott started filling them with...
fox29.com
Penncrest High School mourns loss of two students in two days
MEDIA, Pa. - Students and staff in the Rose Tree Media School District are mourning the loss of two Penncrest High School students in a span of less than 24 hours, the district announced Tuesday. Officials say ninth grade student Shane Wolf died after being struck by a vehicle as...
buckscountyherald.com
Trenton café lauded as local favorite
Skil-Lit Café was chosen by the Trenton Eat Local Club as its favorite restaurant of 2022. The new Trenton, N.J., brunch and lunch spot was lauded for its vibe, food and friendly staff. Runners-up for 2022 included The Blue Danube (Eastern European cuisine), Ceaser’s Italian Restaurant (new restaurant), Cooper’s...
Person of interest in custody after body found in freezer inside South Philadelphia home
Philadelphia police say a person of interest has been taken into custody after a body was found in a freezer box.
Philadelphia police investigate homicides in Germantown, Cobbs Creek
A 20-year-old and a 21-year-old were both shot and killed Friday in Philadelphia, police said.
PhillyBite
Where are The Best Cheesesteaks in Philly?
Is a must-try! So, We've rounded up a few of our favorite locations, including Angelo's Pizzeria, Dalessandro's Steaks and Hoagies, Max's Cheesesteaks, Ishkabibble's Eatery and don't forget Pat's and Geno's.\. Who Has The Best Cheesesteaks in Philadelphia?. You can even order vegan cheesesteaks if you prefer plant-based proteins. But if...
North Philly Resident Shoots Robber Climbing Through Window, Cops Say
A north Philadelphia store resident sent a would-be thief to the hospital early on Thursday, Dec. 22, police say. The suspect climbed into a window of a building on the 2700 block of Germantown Avenue at around 4:30 a.m., authorities told Daily Voice. Once inside, the resident shot him. The...
phl17.com
DA Krasner announces major Gang Bust in Southwest Philly
District Attorney Larry Krasner and an the Gun Violence Task Force have announced arrests in a major gang bust in Southwest Philadelphia. The arrests included five members of violent groups involved in the March 2021 killing of a 15-year-old boy and a July 2021 Mass shooting at a community barbecue in the Cobbs Creek area of the city.
3 Great Pizza Places In Philadelphia
Philadelphia has some of the best pizza in the country. From coal-fired pies to classic Italian recipes, there's something for everyone in this city. Whether you're looking for a quick bite on the go or a sit-down Italian experience - here are three great pizza places in Philadelphia that you have to try.
fox29.com
City van, equipment stolen from Parks and Recreation property in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a robbery in which city property was stolen, authorities say. According to police, the robbery occurred on the 4100 block of Montgomery Drive in the city's West Philadelphia area around 8:30 a.m. on Friday. Authorities say a property was burglarized and a 2500 express...
With $50M in new Pa. funding, Krasner says Philly can double down on successful crime investigation strategies
The state of Pennsylvania is granting nearly $50 million to the Philadelphia Police Department, SEPTA Police and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office with a focus on gun violence investigations and prosecution.
