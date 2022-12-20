GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Police Department is searching for Ean Stephens, 13, who was last seen last night at 10:45 p.m. in the 3700 block of SW 30th Terrace, in the area of Serenola Pines and Oak Glade Apartments. He was last seen wearing a dark gray shirt, black shorts, a black oversized hooded sweatshirt (current photo of Ean in the sweatshirt shown above), and possibly black shoes. He is a white male, 5’4”, and weighs 120 pounds. He has brown hair and may be riding a teal bicycle. He also has a scar on his forehead and speaks with a slow southern accent. Ean is not familiar with the area.

1 DAY AGO