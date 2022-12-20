Read full article on original website
Some of the Best Homemade Pie in Florida is Hiding Inside a Gas StationTravel MavenFlorida State
Keystone Heights man pleads guilty in federal court, faces up to 40 years in prisonDon JohnsonKeystone Heights, FL
There May Not be Snow, but Gainesville Offers Plenty for the Holidays.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Reminder: Clay County temporary recycling drop-off stations permanently closedZoey FieldsClay County, FL
U.S. Marshals arrest a person of interest in Centennial hotel murderHeather WillardCentennial, CO
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for threatening bouncer with gun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Daniel Eli Miller, 32, was arrested early this morning after allegedly displaying a gun to a bouncer who was trying to remove him from SIlver Q. At about 1:39 a.m., a Gainesville Police Department officer responded to a report of a man threatening a bouncer with a gun at Silver Q, 225 W. University Avenue.
WCJB
TV20 photographer reunites lost dog with Gainesville family
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Just days before Christmas, a TV20 crew’s chance encounter with a lost dog led to a family being reunited. One of the TV20 field crews was returning from a story when they found a dog, named Diamond, wandering on 16th Boulevard in Gainesville. Fearing Diamond might get hit, our photographer let the dog inside the car.
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless woman arrested for taking money out of wallet, told officer she was “blessed” with the money
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Candace Jean Falke, 41, was arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly taking cash and multiple insurance cards that were in a wallet she found in a restroom at Publix. A Gainesville Police Department officer spoke to the victim at about 11 a.m. yesterday at the Publix at...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for side-swiping car while intoxicated
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jeremy Catrell Lang, 31, was arrested early this morning after allegedly side-swiping a car on University Avenue and then leaving the scene of the crash. A Gainesville Police Department officer was at 1000 W. University Avenue at about 2:35 a.m. when she heard a crash and saw a black car pull over and a white car driving east.
Death investigation underway in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — Police are investigating a death in Ocala Thursday morning. Investigators said the death happened in the area of North Magnolia Avenue and Northwest 14th Street Wednesday night. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The lanes of Northwest 14th Street are closed as the investigation...
Random act of kindness at an Orange Park restaurant
Orange Park, Fla. — ‘Tis the season to spread holiday cheer, and that’s exactly what a group of people did this week at Texas Roadhouse on Blanding Boulevard. The group met on Facebook and raised money with the intent of surprising a couple of restaurant workers with a big tip.
alachuachronicle.com
Fire at The Point Apartments displaces several occupants
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At approximately 6:32 p.m. this evening, Gainesville Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to an apartment fire at 3100 SW 35th Place. Firefighters arrived to find a 2nd-floor apartment unit with a fire in the attic. Multiple units arrived in approximately 6 minutes and immediately began searching surrounding apartment units. A total of 20 firefighters from GFR put the fire out and searched the structure. The Red Cross was notified that multiple apartment occupants were displaced.
FHP busts human smuggling scheme in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol arrested a couple smuggling 10 illegal immigrants into Lake City on Tuesday. According to the arrest report, at approximately 9:55 a.m., a patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 75 near mile marker 426 when he noticed a window tint violation on a Kia Sedona bearing a Tennessee license plate.
WCJB
Roadways blocked as Ocala Police investigate death
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers blocked some roadways in Ocala on Thursday morning as they investigate a death in the area. Officers say someone died in the area of North Magnolia Avenue and Northwest 14th Street. Officers responded to the scene to investigate the death. Due to the investigation,...
WCJB
MCSO are on the lookout for a pair of thieves
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are in search for a pair who used fake money to buy store products. Deputies say these 2 people used a fake 50-dollar bill and got the change back on Thursday, December 8th at the Winn Dixie in Silver Springs. Deputies said...
alachuachronicle.com
New picture released: GPD searching for missing 13-year-old
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Police Department is searching for Ean Stephens, 13, who was last seen last night at 10:45 p.m. in the 3700 block of SW 30th Terrace, in the area of Serenola Pines and Oak Glade Apartments. He was last seen wearing a dark gray shirt, black shorts, a black oversized hooded sweatshirt (current photo of Ean in the sweatshirt shown above), and possibly black shoes. He is a white male, 5’4”, and weighs 120 pounds. He has brown hair and may be riding a teal bicycle. He also has a scar on his forehead and speaks with a slow southern accent. Ean is not familiar with the area.
mainstreetdailynews.com
APD arrests man connected to Alachua shooting
Alachua Police Department (APD) officials arrested a suspect connected to a Dec. 9 fatal shooting in Alachua. On Thursday, APD announced the arrest of Lacorrin Calhoun, 20, in connection with shooting Jaquan Robinson, 22, of Fort White at One 51 Apartments on Northwest 150th Road. Calhoun was charged with second-degree...
villages-news.com
Second person dies as result of crash at intersection in The Villages
A second person has died as a result of a crash at an intersection this past week in The Villages. The Florida Highway Patrol announced on Christmas Eve that a 22-year-old Wildwood woman died Thursday at an area hospital as the result of a crash Monday night at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard.
mycbs4.com
Gainesville residents head out for last-minute Christmas shopping
Gainesville, FL — The clock is ticking and people are still trying to finish their Christmas shopping. Douglas Sinor says he still needs one more present. "Shopping for my wife." He says it has not been an easy task. "She has made it difficult this year, not helping out with ideas, and stores are crazy, shelves are empty."
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man charged in December 8 stabbing on Waldo Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Rodney Leon Warren, 39, was arrested last night and charged with aggravated battery after allegedly stabbing a friend on December 8. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 700 block of NE Waldo Road at 10:30 a.m. on December 8. The officers’ investigation found that Warren had reached out to the victim about hanging out on the day of the incident, and Warren picked up the victim and brought him to his house. Warren’s behavior abruptly changed at his house, and he became confrontational and violent.
MUST WATCH: Florida deputy stops snake and hawk from killing each other
Body camera video shows a deputy separate a hawk and snake that were locked in a deadly battle on a Florida sidewalk this week.
alachuachronicle.com
Man on pre-trial release arrested for firearm theft and drug trafficking
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Anthony Devon Quinn, 31, was arrested last night and charged with grand theft of a firearm, drug trafficking, multiple counts of drug possession, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of selling drugs, and selling drugs within 1,000 feet of a convenience store.
alachuachronicle.com
Convicted felon arrested for hitting people at Crane Ramen
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tyler Deontae Bukas-Johnson, 28, was arrested last night after allegedly punching multiple people who were eating at Crane Ramen. At 7:00 p.m., Gainesville Police Department officers responded to multiple calls reporting that a man was running around and punching people at 16 SW 1st Avenue. Only one victim was still at the scene when officers arrived, but several witnesses told officers they saw Bukas-Johnson approach the victim from behind and punch her on the back of the head with a closed fist while she sat outside the restaurant.
Independent Florida Alligator
Deputies arrest suspects in fatal shooting at The Crossing at Santa Fe
Two Gainesville men were arrested after their 18-year-old accomplice in a robbery was shot dead at The Crossing at Santa Fe apartments. While Jacoby Edwards, 18, turned himself into the Alachua County Jail Dec. 11, Alachua County Sheriff’s Office arrested Andrew Bleau, 18, Monday at Harbor Cove Apartments. Both men were charged for armed home invasion robbery, homicide and criminal conspiracy.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man accused of threatening woman with knife during argument over text messages
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 27-year-old Ocala man after he was accused of threatening a woman with a knife during an argument over text messages. On Wednesday, an MCSO corporal responded to a local residence in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the corporal made contact with Antonyo Vincent Jackson and the female victim, and both individuals stated that the disturbance was only verbal.
