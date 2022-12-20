ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcintosh County, GA

Hunter found after going missing in Mcintosh Co. swamp

By Emily Dietrich
 4 days ago
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division says that a hunter has been safely located after going missing in the woods in Mcintosh County in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

An extensive search for a hunter that had been lost on Sunday has finally concluded. According to law enforcement, Game Wardens Lucas Barnard, Matt Tsikilistas, Jay Bright, Colte Shaske and David Brady were on the scene of Buffalo Swamp WMA in Mcintosh County after being alerted that a hunter was lost in the woods and had been missing for about 5 hours last Sunday, December 18.

Officers and game wardens began the search where the hunter initially entered the swamp. Although the search was suspended at around 1:00 a.m. on December 19, the Mcintosh County Sheriff’s Office along with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office was back on the scene Monday morning at 7:00 a.m. to resume the search on foot, ATV, UTV, and patrol vessel. Dozens of people joined in the search efforts Monday afternoon including 20 Game Wardens and 20 members of law enforcement alongside several volunteers.

On Tuesday morning, the hunter was located by a patrol vessel nearly 6 miles away from where he started hunting on Sunday.

Police say the man was returned to the boat ramp and transported to Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick to be evaluated and treated.

WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

