Lizzo revealed a funky, rocker-chic curtain fringe hairstyle. That’s it — that’s the notice. The star showed off her new hair update in a dancing selfie video posted to her Instagram. The singer is seen fixing up her bangs and it’s serving ’70s-Esque sweeping face-framing tresses. Her hairdresser styled the musician’s tresses with a dark brunette take on Charlie’s Angels style hair. What takes the look up a few notches more are the extra added lengths that Lizzo pulls off in the most effortless and confidence-inducing way. You feel the spirit of the extensions and the overall moment transcending into yourself as you see her bop around with glee in the clips.

2 DAYS AGO