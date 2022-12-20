Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Pretty Vee Seemingly Confirms She’s Dating Rick Ross
The “Wild ‘N Out” member talked about what attracts her to the rapper on a recent episode of “Black Girl Stuff.”. It seems as though there’s a new celebrity couple in Hollywood. Pretty Vee has confirmed her relationship with Rick Ross. During her recent appearance...
HipHopDX.com
Rick Ross’ Rumored Girlfriend Confirms Romance, Explains What Attracted Her To MMG Boss
Rick Ross‘ relationship status appears to have been confirmed by his long-rumored girlfriend and multifaceted media personality Vena “Pretty Vee” Excell. During her visit to REVOLT‘s Black Girl Stuff talk show, Vee revealed she and the Biggest Bawse are an item. Rumors of the two being a couple has floated around for months, with images and videos showing the pair together surfacing online.
Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Rare Family Photos With Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir: Cutest Moments
Hollywood royalty! Beyoncé and Jay-Z keep their lives at home relatively under wraps, but the A-listers have given glimpses of their kids growing up over the years. The couple tied the knot in April 2008. Three years later, the "Love on Top" singer announced she was pregnant with a show-stopping onstage reveal during her performance […]
musictimes.com
Ashanti Bombshell: Singer Reveals Producer Blackmailed Her, After Irv Gotti 'Tainted' Her Reputation
During an appearance on the radio program "The Breakfast Club," Ashanti made a stunning claim that a producer attempted to demand sex in exchange for producing her songs. The 42-year-old singer stated during an interview with Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee that she was in a weird relationship with one producer, with whom she reportedly collaborated on two singles.
musictimes.com
Jay-Z Net Worth: Billionaire Status in Danger? Rapper Faces $2 Billion Lawsuit after Bacardi Rejects Buyout Offer
Jay-Z and Bacardi partnered up for cognac D'Usse back in 2012, but it appears that the partnership has now soured, and allegations have been thrown around. As per recent developments in Jay-Z and Bacardi's feud, the rapper offered to buy out the liquor company for $1.5 billion, but his offer was rejected-which has caused him to raise an eyebrow.
Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Relationship Timeline: From Young Love to Power Couple
Beyonce and Jay-Z tied the knot in 2008 and are parents of three — look back at their cutest moments together!
TMZ.com
Diddy & Yung Miami Get Steamy at Club Love Art Basel Party
Diddy and Yung Miami are all over each other at Art Basel ... effectively letting the world know their polyamorous relationship is still on and popping!!!. TMZ Hip Hop obtained video from inside Diddy's Club Love pop-up party at his Miami estate ... where the pair engaged in a few steamy dances, and their body language spoke volumes.
BET
Gospel Legend Marvin Sapp On Secular Artist Ye Entering The Genre, 'Kanye Ain’t A Gospel Artist. He’s Hip-Hop.'
Gospel legend Marvin Sapp isn’t here for the blending of secular artists and gospel music. The 55-year-old gospel singer/songwriter opined that artists in the genre are too starstruck at times. In an interview with VladTV on December 6, the “Never Would Have Made It” composer candidly spoke about Ye...
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Given History Lesson After Crediting N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN For Pioneering Hip Hop Podcasts
Diddy has credited N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN with being pioneers in the Hip Hop podcast industry, but some believe he’s attempting to rewrite history. Puff hosted a party in Miami, Florida on Sunday night (November 28) celebrating Drinks Champs‘ recent win for Best Hip Hop Platform at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards.
HipHopDX.com
Future Snaps On Female Fan Who Blasts His 'Demonic' Studio Energy In Instagram DM
Future allegedly let a female fan have it after she criticized his energy in the studio, telling her to “shut [her] broke ass up.”. Instagram user Sydney Lanaé recently posted a screenshot of an alleged DM exchange she had with King Pluto. Lanaé told the Atlanta hitmaker: “You got all them freaked out demonic energies in your studio. Do better. Stay blessed.”
thesource.com
DJ Quik: I Deserve To Be Where Dr. Dre Is
Gangsta rap pioneer and Compton native DJ Quik believes that with the reception he’s received from the fans as well as the consistency of his sometimes underrated career over the decades, that his success should match or at least rival that of the other Compton gangsta rap pioneer and producer, Dr. Dre.
Hypebae
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Serve Sexy Santa In Christmas Card-Esque Photo
Billie Eilish celebrated her 21st birthday in sexy Santa style with industry favs like Justin and Hailey Bieber. In addition to the star-studded event, Eilish and Rutherford seemingly make their relationship Instagram official. “I swear I’ve been waiting for these to drop for DAYS,” one fan commented. However, fans seem...
SZA and Keke Palmer Leave Bowen Yang Tongue-Tied in ‘Saturday Night Live’ Promo
Standing beside SZA and Keke Palmer is enough to overwhelm anyone, but especially Saturday Night Live’s Bowen Yang. In the latest promo clip for the Dec. 3 episode hosted by first-timer Palmer with SZA returning for her second stint as musical guest, the comedian even manages to forget his own name. Yang introduces himself first as Brown Yang, then Bowen Yung, then Brown Yung – moving further and further away from his actual name. An increasingly concerned SZA watches, bemused, as Yang goes on to identify himself as Cohen Yang and Andy Cohen. “I’m worried about you, Bowen,” she offers. But...
Hypebae
'Harry & Meghan' Is Now Netflix's Biggest Documentary Debut
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s docuseries, Harry & Meghan, is now Netflix‘s biggest documentary debut ever. The six-episode docuseries premiered on two separate dates; Volume I dropped on December 8 followed by Volume II, which was released on December 15. According to the streamer, the docuseries’ debut in the top 10 in 85 countries with over 175 million hours watched.
Hypebae
John Mayer Unpacks His F-ckboy Tendencies on Latest Episode of 'Call Her Daddy'
On the latest episode of the podcast Call Her Daddy, everyone’s fav musician with a guitar, John Mayer, addressed dating while sober — and with a reputation. “That is what that is,” the Grammy Award winner responded to the claim that he was a “womanizer.” “That’s the role I play on the big TV show I didn’t write, but that’s fine. Maybe I had a hand in it or something,” somewhat absolving himself of responsibility.
Hypebae
Lizzo Puts a Funky-Chic Spin on the Curtain Bangs Haircut
Lizzo revealed a funky, rocker-chic curtain fringe hairstyle. That’s it — that’s the notice. The star showed off her new hair update in a dancing selfie video posted to her Instagram. The singer is seen fixing up her bangs and it’s serving ’70s-Esque sweeping face-framing tresses. Her hairdresser styled the musician’s tresses with a dark brunette take on Charlie’s Angels style hair. What takes the look up a few notches more are the extra added lengths that Lizzo pulls off in the most effortless and confidence-inducing way. You feel the spirit of the extensions and the overall moment transcending into yourself as you see her bop around with glee in the clips.
Beyoncé drops ‘Break My Soul’ visual with fan videos
Beyonce’s certified platinum hit ‘“Break My Soul” debuted on YouTube on Dec. 6 after reaching a massive milestone of over a million copies of the song sold. The song is the first on the Renaissance album to receive a Recording Industry Association of America award. The song was initially certified gold after reaching over 500,000 copies sold since the July 2022 release date.
hotnewhiphop.com
Icewear Vezzo & DJ Drama Tap Jeezy, Future & More On “Paint The City”
Icewear Vezzo is easily one of the hottest rappers out of Detroit right now and that’s due to his incredible output. After years of grinding, he landed a deal with Quality Control earlier this year and he’s been on go-mode ever since. Earlier today, he unveiled his highly...
Hypebae
Emily Ratajkowski Spotted Kissing Artist Jack Greer
Emily Ratajkowski is exploring her options, and as she should. The 31-year-old model was recently rumored to be dating Pete Davidson, as the pair were spotted together in New York City, and made a public appearance at a Knicks game, but neither party confirmed the relationship. Since then, it appears that both Davidson and Ratajkowski have been seeing other people, too.
Hypebae
Sorry, Swifties, Taylor Swift's 'All To Well' Short Film Won't Be Receiving an Oscar
A few shortlists for the 2023 Oscars have been released and there are some good and bad news for Taylor Swift fans. Unfortunately, All Too Well wasn’t on the shortlist for Best-Live Action Short film, which disappointed many Swifties. The 14-minute short film, starring Dylan O’Brien and Stranger Things‘...
Comments / 0