ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Augusta natives carve their way to Disney+ using snow in holiday themed show

By Renetta DuBose
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eB6fx_0jpMo14l00

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Most people can only dream of being part of their favorite show. Well, a few Augusta natives are part of a new, unscripted holiday themed Disney+ show called Best In Snow .

Team Hakuna Matata includes four people, three who are from the Garden City. They are Emmauel Butler, Que Butler, Charm Robinson, all Augusta natives, and Ron Robinson. The Butlers and Robinson are married couples.

Known as the Red Team, the group competes by way of snow sculpting. It is hosted by Tituss Burgess and includes a musical performance by him and Kermit the Frog as well. You will have to watch the two-hour special to find out if the team wins. The group told NewsChannel 6 they appear as a family in their venture with Disney+. Watch the video for the full interview.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJBF

In frigid cold weather, people flock to Evans on Ice

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – ‘Twas the night before Christmas and, all through the night… frigid cold temps couldn’t stop folks from hitting the ice. On Christmas Eve, we bundled up and headed out to Evans to see what everyone’s talking about. “We see people that come back every year and every year,” said Erin Schmidt, […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Many in Harlem Georgia without power as city awaits transformer replacement, warming center opened

UPDATE: The city says power restoration is delayed longer. Officials say to expect it to be restored at about 1:30am. UPDATE: According to the city's Facebook page, power is now expected to be restored by 10pm. Officials say new equipment has arrived, but it may take some time for installation in order to not cause any power surges. Also, if anyone needs a ride to the Columbia County Warming Center, they can call 706-556-0807 for to schedule it thru the County Transit service.
HARLEM, GA
WJBF

Counties prepare for bitter cold weather through the weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Many across the CSRA are preparing for extremely cold temperatures. “This is the coldest here we’ve seen in quite some time and the real story for us is going to be the wind chills.” WJBF Live VIPIR 6 Chief Meteorologist Tim Miller tells us temperatures are expected to drop into the […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

FIRST ALERT ISSUED | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A strong arctic cold front swept through the region this morning bringing some of the coldest air the region has seen since January 2014. FIRST ALERT THROUGH SUNDAY: Friday’s temperature forecast will be one to remember. We watched temperatures fall into the 20s and 30s for most of the CSRA with wind chills in the 20s and teens. Wind speeds were sustained between 20-30 mph with higher gusts between 30-40 mph. Strong winds led to multiple power outages.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Gov Kemp Update on Cold Weather and Winter Preparedness

Gov Kemp Update on Cold Weather and Winter Preparedness. Local garden center and officials share tips on home …. Smart, Swinney and Beamer discuss 2023 National Signing …. Kirby Smart, Dabo Swinney and Shane Beamer discuss their 2023 signings classes. Most of Augusta’s recycling is going to the landfill.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Wind Blowing Traffic Lights on Columbia Road

Local EMA, Georgia Power officials weigh in on cold …. Some counties open warming shelters for cold weather …. Local EMS and weather expert advice on travel safety …. Local EMS and weather expert advice on travel safety and Christmas tips. Grinch steals from donation box at Walking Tall Ministries.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Stay inside if you can during cold snap, experts say

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The CSRA and much of the rest of the country are under winter weather and wind chill alerts from a major “once in a generation” event. With the National Weather Service warning of life-threatening wind chills in some parts of the country, the best way to protect yourself is to stay inside.
WJBF.com

Domestic Violence: ‘Tis the season to do the right thing

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The holiday season is a time for happiness and joy with family. But, for those dealing with divorce, domestic violence, or the aftermath, this can be a time of great sadness and despair especially if there is little money for gifts and toys for the children and one parent is left to carry the load.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Trees down in several counties in GA and SC

WJBF – Emergency officials are reporting knocked down trees in several counties in Georgia and in South Carolina. According to authorities, a tree is down on Quail Springs Circle in the Spring Lakes neighborhood off of Flowing Wells Road in Columbia County. Authorities are also reporting power lines being down in Chamblin Road at Canterbury […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Power outages across the CSRA may affect holiday plans

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Widespread outages across the two-state left many without power Friday, including more than 100 homes along Evans To Locks Rd. in Columbia County. There, crews were clearing a tree that had fallen onto a fence near the railroad tracks. In west Augusta, homes were also without...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Some counties open warming shelters for cold weather throughout weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Many across the CSRA are making preparations for extremely cold temperatures. “This is the coldest here we’ve seen in quite sometime and the real stories for us is going to be the wind chills” said Tim Miller, WJBF Chief Meteorologist. Chief Meteorologist Tim Miller tells us temperatures are expected to drop into […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

High winds blow down trees, knock out power across CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As winds whipped up Friday morning ahead of a cold snap, trees started coming down across the CSRA, blocking traffic and causing power outages for thousands of people. Among the latest problems was a power line across Columbia Road at Wendover Way in Columbia County. Around...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

WJBF

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy