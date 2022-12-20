Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
Woman found dead after Friday blaze
A woman was found dead in a late-night house fire in Geneseo, according to a news release from Geneseo Police and Fire Departments. About 11:42 p.m. Friday, a 911 caller said there was a structure fire in a single-family home in the 500 block of North Meadow Street. Flames were visible.
KWQC
Police respond to semi crash on I-80 Bridge Friday morning
(KWQC) - No injuries were reported following a crash involving a semi on the Interstate 80 Bridge Friday morning. LeClaire Police Chief Shane Themas said the semi was westbound on the bridge around 5:30 a.m. when the driver lost control and jackknifed, block the interstate. The rear of the trailer...
ourquadcities.com
UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 injured in QC apartment fire
UPDATE, December 24, 10:15 a.m. One person has died and another is in critical condition from injuries received during the blaze on December 23, according to a press release from the Davenport Fire Department. Names are being withheld pending notification of relatives. EARLIER: Crews battled an apartment fire on the...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Reports Of Near White Out Conditions, 8 Vehicles Involved In An Auto Accident
8 vehicles involved in an accident, Near white out conditions. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Submit a tip: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Rockford Paranormal Files: Click Here!. Sources are reporting a major scene.
KWQC
Man reported missing in Princeton
PRINCETON, Ill. (KWQC) - Princeton Police and Illinois State Police have reported a man missing, according to a press release. John Atkinson is a 92-year-old caucasian male, about 175 pounds, and police say he has a condition that puts him in danger. Officials say Atkinson was last seen at 6...
I-80 bridge westbound reopens after crash
UPDATE: Westbound traffic is being allowed to pass the scene of the crash as crews continue to clean up debris. Alternate routes are still recommended. EARLIER UPDATE: Crews are working in the dangerous cold to clear the scene of a crash on the Interstate 80 bridge near South Cody Road. Lanes westbound have been closed […]
rockfordscanner.com
Tragic News: A 61 Year Old Female Has Passed Away and 1 Firefighter Suffered Minor injuries, During An Early Morning Fire in Rockford
Several Rockford FD Firefighters are battling a structure fire on the West side. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Submit a tip: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Rockford Paranormal Files: Click Here!. Update:. Tragic News.
x1071.com
Shullsburg Teen Injured in One Vehicle Crash
A teen was injured Wednesday in a rollover crash in Lafayette County. 16 year old Jose McComish of Shullsburg had minor injuries as a result of the crash. According to Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred at about 7:55 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 126 near Elk Grove. A report says that McComish was traveling south when he entered the ditch, overcorrected and slid into the northbound ditch where he struck a tree, causing his truck to land on its side.
Driver ejected in fatal accident
UPDATE, Dec. 20, 2022, 10:45 a.m. — The person who was killed in the Whiteside County accident was identified Tuesday morning as Arthur J. Norton, 74, of Tampico, Ill. EARLIER: One person is dead after a rollover accident in rural Rock Falls last night. Whiteside County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a single-vehicle crash on […]
KWQC
3 teens arrested in connection to stolen vehicle in Rock Island, police say
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Three teens were charged in connection to two of 14 stolen vehicle incidents in Rock Island. The Rock Island Police Department said in 24 hours, there were 14 incidents of vehicles stolen, attempted to be stolen, or recovered, according to a media release Thursday. In all but one, the vehicles were a Hyundai or Kia.
Rock Island Police: 14 cars stolen or recovered in past 24 hours
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Over the course of 24 hours, Rock Island Police handled 14 cases of cars being stolen, attempted to be stolen or recovered as stolen, according to a press release sent out by the department the morning of Thursday Dec. 22. In all but one of...
1470 WMBD
Fire destroyed Chillicothe home
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. – No one was injured in a house fire in Chillicothe Thursday evening that saw firefighters battling the blaze and the elements. The fire occurred on North Bradley Street. Firefighters from Chillicothe were assisted by five other departments in putting the fire out. Chief Marvin Roderick tells...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: East Moline police ask for help to find 3 men suspected to set vehicle on fire
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline police are asking for the public’s help to find three men suspected of having set a vehicle on fire. East Moline police responded to a vehicle fire about 5 a.m. Dec. 11 in the 1000 block of 15th Street. Crime Stoppers said...
ourquadcities.com
UPDATE: Victim ID’d in John Deere Road crash
UPDATE: The victim of Wednesday’s fatal crash in Moline has been identified as Tyler J. Snyder, 20, of Moline, who died from multiple traumatic injuries. The crash is under investigation by the Moline Police Department and their Accident Reconstruction Unit and the Rock Island County Coroner. EARLIER UPDATE: A...
wglc.net
Individual involved in October shooting in Lee County captured after manhunt
KEWANEE – A man who authorities say was shot in the throat during an altercation in Lee County in October was taken into custody in Henry County on a felony warrant for escape. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public to assist them in locating 41-year-old Jake R. Verkruyss, who allegedly was under electronic monitoring or home detention. On Tuesday he was apprehended in rural Henry County by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted for stabbing teen in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen her?. Destiny Thomas, 20, is wanted by Rock Island Police for two counts of home invasion and two counts of aggravated battery. According to police, Thomas stabbed a 15-year-old girl on Dec. 6. The girl was flown to the University of Iowa Hospital, where she underwent surgery and is in stable condition.
starvedrock.media
Two perish in Ottawa Christmas Eve fire; a third survives
Two persons perished early Saturday, but a third survived a Christmas Eve fire in Ottawa. About 2:10am, firemen were called to an apartment building in the 1500 block of Sycamore on the city's west side. The first crew were met with heavy fire in the kitchen and living room. A...
starvedrock.media
Fire at 2000 Ottawa Avenue in Naplate
This morning/Friday just before 6:00am, the Ottawa Fire Department was called to a kitchen filling with smoke at 2000 Ottawa Avenue. When firefighters arrived they saw fire in a window on the Northwest corner of a home right next door to the Naplate Village Hall. There was heavy fire in the laundry, kitchen and attic when crews arrived..
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Kewanee man on drug charges
Jeffery Cerda, 26, was arrested and formally charged Thursday for two drug charges resulting from a Kewanee Police investigation.Photo byCourtesy of Kewanee Police Department. A Kewanee man was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 21 following a joint narcotics investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies that resulted in the seizure of approximately three ounces of cocaine, cash and packaging materials.
Amboy News
Three arrested after shooting in Nelson
NELSON — On Oct. 16, at approximately 11:49 p.m., deputies from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 100 block of East Bassett Street in Nelson for a report of an individual that had been shot in the throat. While responding to the area, information was received that the scene of the shooting took place at a residence in the 400 block of South Butler Street.
