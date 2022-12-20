KEWANEE – A man who authorities say was shot in the throat during an altercation in Lee County in October was taken into custody in Henry County on a felony warrant for escape. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public to assist them in locating 41-year-old Jake R. Verkruyss, who allegedly was under electronic monitoring or home detention. On Tuesday he was apprehended in rural Henry County by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police.

LEE COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO