Golden Valley, MN

ccxmedia.org

New Hope Woman Reunites with Cat Thanks to Persistent Neighbor

Lori Hackett still remembers how she felt when her cat named Fitz accidentally got out of her New Hope home in November. “Devastated immediately,” recalled Hackett. “It’s just a really big earth and you are looking for a little cat.”. By the time night fell on that...
NEW HOPE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Artwork of Greg Lecker Featured at Hopkins Center for the Arts

You can see the artwork of Greg Lecker in “Watershed” at the Hopkins Center for the Arts from now until Jan. 7. “He is intending to draw attention to our natural world and the biomes of our state and beyond,” said Jim Clark with Hopkins Center for the Arts. “Much of the work was done outdoors on site and other works were done in studio.”
HOPKINS, MN
ccxmedia.org

New Indian Restaurant Coming to Maple Grove

Dancing Ganesha, a restaurant that specializes in contemporary Indian cuisine, will be taking over the former Mongo’s Grill site on Fountains Drive. The owner operates two other Dancing Ganesha locations. One is near Loring Park in Minneapolis and another is in St. Louis Park. An opening date has not...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
ccxmedia.org

District 279 Foundation Gala

Mark Friday, February 3, 2023, on your calendar for the District 279 Foundation Gala. Come set sail with a social hour, silent auction, dinner and program. Registration closes Monday, January 23. Find out more and register at A Night Out: Anchors Aweigh. Proceeds from this event provide funding for innovative and creative projects in Osseo Area Schools.
OSSEO, MN
ccxmedia.org

CCX Sports Spotlight: Stella Retrum, Maple Grove Girls Hockey

Our CCX Sports Spotlight this week shines on Maple Grove girls hockey star Stella Retrum. Jason Melillo profiles the senior wing. Retrum leads the Crimson in scoring with 26 points on 15 goals and 11 assists entering the weekend. She’s helped lead Maple Grove to a 9-1 start this season....
MAPLE GROVE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Plymouth Police Respond to Two Extreme DWI Crash Cases

Driving in a Minnesota winter can be an adventure, as slippery roads and poor visibility can make even a short drive seem treacherous. “Our concern this year is with the impending storms and all the severe weather, that’s making it dangerous to travel,” said Plymouth Public Safety Director Erik Fadden. “It just compounds that danger level if somebody chooses to make a bad choice and drink and drive.”
PLYMOUTH, MN

