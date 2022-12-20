Read full article on original website
‘Refrain’ due to ‘strain’: City officials in surrounding Houston areas ask residents to stop dripping faucets
HOUSTON – There has already been confusion on whether “to drip or not to drip” during this week’s “big chill,” but that may no longer be an issue because several local officials are asking people in the surrounding Houston areas to stop dripping their faucets as it can cause more harm than good at this time.
Ask 2: Is Highway 3 in Galveston County misaligned?
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – Question: Amanda Wilbert asked, “Why do several intersections along State Highway 3/Galveston Road between Clear Lake City Boulevard and Nasa Rd 1 not line up anymore? Is this permanent? If so, why??”. Answer: What Amanda is talking about are the dotted lines inside several...
BLOG: KPRC 2′s team following arctic blast moving through Houston. Here’s what’s happening in your area
HOUSTON – With an arctic blast headed to the Houston area this afternoon into Friday morning, Houstonians are preparing for temperatures to his below freezing for the next 36 to 44 hours. Our KPRC 2 team is keeping you prepared with coverage from all over the Houston area. I-10...
FIRST ON 2: Another upcoming total closure due to the 59/610 project
HOUSTON – KPRC 2 Traffic Expert Anavid Reyes is the first to inform you of another massive and significant closure that will impact drivers using the US-59/IH-610 interchange. Come Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, the southbound Westheimer entrance ramp from the Galleria area to the southbound mainlanes on IH-610 will...
Below-freezing temperatures could impact your holiday road trip
HOUSTON – This is the What’s Driving Houston newsletter sent out by KPRC 2 traffic expert Anavid Reyes. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters. Brrrrr... it’s COLD! And, this ain’t nothing yet, we’re expected to plunge into the teens later on tonight. Ay Dios mio! Now is the time to plan and prepare to keep yourself and loved ones safe... especially if you’re heading out for your holiday road trip.
What’s that smoke? Several plants in Houston Ship Channel area conducting flaring operations
HOUSTON – If you hear rumbling or see bright orange flames and smoke coming from various plants along the Houston Ship Channel, there is no need to panic as this is a planned operation. Various refineries in the Ship Channel area, near Pasadena and Baytown, are burning material in...
Boil water notices issued for several Houston-area neighborhoods due to low water pressure
HOUSTON – A boil water notice has been issued Friday for several Houston-area communities due to low water pressure, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Here are the communities impacted by boil water orders:. Flamingo Lakes community in Montgomery County: The Flamingo Lakes community’s pressure tank froze...
PHOTOS: Houston is frozen: These are the best KPRC 2 pics showing off just how cold it really is in Southeast Texas
HOUSTON – It’s cold in Southeast Texas, and boy do y’all know it. Thanks for sharing your videos and photos with us of what you’re finding following the temperature plunge. Here are some of the submissions we noticed from those sent to us on Click2Pins.com. Could you top these? Send them to us at Click2Pins.com. (Just be sure to be safe!)
Thousands served at annual Super Feast at Houston’s George R. Brown Convention Center
HOUSTON – This Christmas Eve, thousands of Houston families took part in a city tradition at the Annual Citywide Club Super Feast in downtown Houston. Organizers say they were able to serve close to 30,000 people, thanks to help from dedicated volunteers. The lines got so long outside the...
PHOTOS: Houston shows off its wrapping skills ahead of Christmas -- er, the Texas freeze
HOUSTON – Houston residents are working on wrapping gifts that shouldn’t be opened until AFTER this Christmas: their pipes. KPRC 2 asked viewers to share photos of their pipes all wrapped up ahead of the winter freeze that’s slated to coincide with Christmas. Here are some of...
Dickinson apartments still without hot water ahead of freeze
DICKINSON, Texas – Freezing temperatures will just be adding to the misery for residents at a Dickinson apartment complex. Tenants at Creekside Apartments on Deats Road have been without hot water for several weeks due to a broken boiler. The building standards committee was scheduled to hear from the building inspector Wednesday night to discuss next steps and the abatement plan.
Texas shelters prepare for twin emergencies: arctic cold and an increase in migrants
HOUSTON — With freezing temperatures expected across much of the state Thursday and Friday, Texas cities are turning their attention to their unhoused communities — the people most at risk from the single-digit temperatures. The impending freeze is not expected to bring conditions as severe as the 2021...
Man who’s worked at 15 Houston area daycares arrested, charged for indecency with child, deputies say; more victims possible
HOUSTON – Investigators are looking for more possible victims of a man they believe could have possibly harmed multiple children at daycares he’s worked at across the Houston area over the past several years. Dennis Michiel McDaniel, 31, was arrested Tuesday and charged with indecency with a child.
Homeless man dies after falling into fire pit while trying to stay warm in Houston’s Third Ward, police say
HOUSTON – A man has died after falling into a fire pit while trying to stay warm in Houston’s Third Ward Friday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD responded to a death investigation in the 2700 block of Scott Street around 2:45 a.m. Officers said when...
Copper thief shocks self while trying to cut through electrical wires at Tomball business, leaves ID behind while fleeing, investigators say
TOMBALL. Texas – A man who is accused of stealing copper and other items from a Tomball business dropped what he was doing and fled the scene after shocking himself while trying to cut through electrical wires, according to investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Joshua Thomas...
18-year-old arrested, charged in deadly shooting of 2 men at SW Houston gas station: HPD
HOUSTON – An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged in the deadly shooting of two men back in November, according to the Houston Police Department. Bradlyn Alex Mckay has since been charged with capital murder. He is accused of fatally shooting 19-year-old Anthony Palacios and 29-year-old Ivan Rojas. On...
Christmas Miracles: Paralyzing injury devastates family in more than one way
HOUSTON – Each year, the Spencer Solves It Team at KPRC 2 brings Christmas joy to families who are in need around the Houston area. After a detailed search this year, we’ve found five families deserving of a little help this year for Christmas Miracles Week. This year...
Free gas for Christmas?⛽ Bar 5015, Almeda Hospitality Group to give away free gas this Friday
HOUSTON – Need to fill up your tank before hitting the road for the holidays?. Bar 5015 and Almeda Hospitality Group are spreading Christmas joy to the Houston community with a free gas giveaway Friday. That’s right-- In the spirit of giving back, they will be providing the first...
Embracing the Icy Temps Ice Skating at Discovery Green
Houston – Embrace the icy temps and try ice skating at Discovery Green. The ice rink is open most days until 11PM. You will need to pre-purchase tickets online. You can do that by clicking this LINK HERE. They have fun events on all weekend and ticket sales support...
Search for suspect underway after man fatally shot in northeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man on the northeast side of town Friday afternoon. The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. in the 4100 block of Bennington Street. Police said the shooting was the result of some kind of fight...
