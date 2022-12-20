ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Click2Houston.com

Ask 2: Is Highway 3 in Galveston County misaligned?

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – Question: Amanda Wilbert asked, “Why do several intersections along State Highway 3/Galveston Road between Clear Lake City Boulevard and Nasa Rd 1 not line up anymore? Is this permanent? If so, why??”. Answer: What Amanda is talking about are the dotted lines inside several...
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

FIRST ON 2: Another upcoming total closure due to the 59/610 project

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 Traffic Expert Anavid Reyes is the first to inform you of another massive and significant closure that will impact drivers using the US-59/IH-610 interchange. Come Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, the southbound Westheimer entrance ramp from the Galleria area to the southbound mainlanes on IH-610 will...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Below-freezing temperatures could impact your holiday road trip

HOUSTON – This is the What’s Driving Houston newsletter sent out by KPRC 2 traffic expert Anavid Reyes. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters. Brrrrr... it’s COLD! And, this ain’t nothing yet, we’re expected to plunge into the teens later on tonight. Ay Dios mio! Now is the time to plan and prepare to keep yourself and loved ones safe... especially if you’re heading out for your holiday road trip.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: Houston is frozen: These are the best KPRC 2 pics showing off just how cold it really is in Southeast Texas

HOUSTON – It’s cold in Southeast Texas, and boy do y’all know it. Thanks for sharing your videos and photos with us of what you’re finding following the temperature plunge. Here are some of the submissions we noticed from those sent to us on Click2Pins.com. Could you top these? Send them to us at Click2Pins.com. (Just be sure to be safe!)
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Dickinson apartments still without hot water ahead of freeze

DICKINSON, Texas – Freezing temperatures will just be adding to the misery for residents at a Dickinson apartment complex. Tenants at Creekside Apartments on Deats Road have been without hot water for several weeks due to a broken boiler. The building standards committee was scheduled to hear from the building inspector Wednesday night to discuss next steps and the abatement plan.
DICKINSON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Embracing the Icy Temps Ice Skating at Discovery Green

Houston – Embrace the icy temps and try ice skating at Discovery Green. The ice rink is open most days until 11PM. You will need to pre-purchase tickets online. You can do that by clicking this LINK HERE. They have fun events on all weekend and ticket sales support...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy