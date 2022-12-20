ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Craig Daily Press

Moffat County real estate transactions eclipse $3.7M in November

The following real estate sales in Moffat County were recorded in November. Description: Finley Lane Addition, Tract 9, Desc 283/149. Description: Craig View, Lots 30-32, Block 29 and N2 of Lot 29. 2100 E. 9th St. Seller: Troy Henderson. Buyer: Josiah Kuball. Price: $287,000. Date: Nov. 14. Description: Craig East...
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO
Craig Daily Press

Moffat County Locals: Alan Grieser shares a helping hand and faith with neighbors and family

Alan Grieser, a long time resident of Craig, spends his days being a friendly face and a helping hand throughout the community and for his family. As a courier for Memorial Regional Health, Grieser starts his days at 11:15 a.m. and some of the first stops on his courier route are Yampa Valley Bank and Bank of the San Juans. From there he travels to the medical clinics to pick up labs, deliver interoffice mail, and get information for the billing department.
CRAIG, CO
Craig Daily Press

Moffat County golfer Aron Jennings shooting for international summer program

Walking the grounds of one of the world’s most premier sporting locations might be enough of a thrill for some people, but one Bulldog athlete is more than ready to compete. Moffat County golfer Aron Jennings is working to compete at the 2023 Scotland Junior Golf Invitational, an international event aimed at fostering a love for the sport for young duffers.
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO
Craig Daily Press

Three Moffat County football players named to All-State list

The Colorado High School Activities Association recently released its All-State football recipients, which included three Moffat County seniors. Running back Evan Atkin made All-State Second Team, while Catcher Jackson and Isaac Vallem received honorable mention. This is the second year Atkin has earned All-State honors after gaining a first team...
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO
Craig Daily Press

Sandrocks star needs a little help as nonprofit club looks to brighten up one of Craig’s longest-running holiday traditions

The star that shines over the holidays on the top of the Sandrocks in Craig has been a tradition for nearly 60 years, but it might need some support to keep the lights on. Every year the star is turned on around the start of the holidays, usually at the same time as the Parade of Lights after Thanksgiving, and it stays lit until the new year.
CRAIG, CO

