(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Public Library's main location on Woodward Avenue and W. Kirby St. invited people in to warm up during this frigid cold day. "We don't want anyone outside freezing," said Terri Thompson, manager of DPL. Thompson said the main location on Woodward is the only location open to the public on Fridays, but said people are always welcome to use other locations for the same reason on days during regular hours."We want them inside and being warm," Thompson added. Thompson said there is plenty to do inside the Detroit Public Library while people warm up."We have computers available, books to read, places to sit, and be comfortable," Thompson said. The City has three warming centers. Those locations are in conjunction with local nonprofit homeless service providers, open from now through March 31. The City of Detroit also works with Cass Community Social Services and Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries to provide temporary relief to persons who are homeless when year-round shelters may be at capacity.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO