Winter weather, wind chill advisories extended for Metro Detroit as deep freeze refuses to loosen its grip
A Winter Weather Advisory that was set to expire early Saturday morning was instead extended by meteorologists – and a new one added –after experts said bitter cold and high winds in Southeast Michigan continue to pose a “threat to life or property.”
Hazardous, life-threatening conditions persist in SE Michigan even as experts reduce snow totals — Here's what to know
Winter can certainly pack a punch without much snow, experts warned, as a ‘once in a generation’ arctic freeze and dangerous wind gusts slammed into Southeast Michigan early Friday morning — even if snow totals are less than earlier predicted.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Dangerously low temperatures, high winds, snow impact Detroit
Detroiters are dealing with extreme winter weather now through Saturday morning. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. Snow, high winds and intense cold have combined to make venturing outdoors dangerous. The region remains under a winter weather warning until 4 a.m. Saturday. Michigan State Police advise motorists to...
A few thousand outages reported after winter storm in metro Detroit
Ahead of the winter storm, utility companies were preparing for the possibility of widespread outages. However for much of Friday, those outages were few and far between.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Winter storm warning prompts school closures, emergency preparations
Communities across Metro Detroit are preparing for a snowstorm promising extremely low temperatures, high winds and several inches of snow. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning from 7 p.m....
fox2detroit.com
School closings: Metro Detroit Christmas snowstorm prompts Friday closures
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - All of Southeast Michigan is under a winter storm warning starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday and lasting through Saturday morning at 4 a.m. While it may be the start of holiday break for many school districts, not all are done for the semester. Thursday...
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit Christmas snowstorm timeline: when to expect blizzard conditions
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A dangerous snowstorm is blowing into Southeast Michigan this Christmas weekend and it will make travel extremely hazardous while possibly knocking out power throughout the area. The storm will bring blizzard conditions and will likely be classified as such. In order to get that distinction, it...
Detroit woman's apartment doesn't have heat during holiday weekend storm
Leonard says with so much going on in her home this year, she's not celebrating Christmas. She says the only gift she wants is answers.
Detroit News
SMART bus routes canceled due to storm, plus what's closed in Metro Detroit
As snow continues to fall and winds expected to peak around 55 mph in Metro Detroit on Friday, a number of schools and local services have announced closures. Eight counties in southeast Michigan — Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Livingston, Lapeer, Monroe, St. Clair and Washtenaw — are under a winter storm warning, according to the National Weather Service. The warning is expected to remain in effect until 4 a.m. on Saturday.
LIVE TRAFFIC MAP: List of road closures, crashes and more in metro Detroit
The winter storm has officially arrived in metro Detroit, with snow beginning overnight and temperatures dropping quickly into the teens and the single-digits.
School Closings: Check full list of school closures in metro Detroit
As a winter storm hits metro Detroit, we're providing a list of school closures in our area. Some districts made the call Thursday to close for Friday.
Michigan State Police urging Metro Detroiters to prepare for hazardous travel, more than 6 inches of snow expected before Christmas
The Michigan State Police is encouraging Metro Detroiters to start planning for a powerful winter storm expected to strike late in the week.
Holiday storm poised to bring high winds, dangerous wind chills and snow
After a quiet start to the week, a powerful storm will form southwest of Michigan, bringing damaging winds, dangerous winds chills and heavy snow. Here's a look at what we know so far.
'Stay home': Local county road crews preparing to respond for severe weather
Macomb County officials gave a tour of their communication and emergency response center where dispatchers watch 270 road cameras.
Nonprofit working to get unsheltered people into shelters during storm
As a winter storm brought heavy winds, bitter cold temperatures and shut down schools and offices throughout metro Detroit, a team of volunteers braved the cold to find people unsheltered.
fox2detroit.com
Christmas winter storm timeline: When to expect snow, artic wind chills in Metro Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A winter storm will blast Michigan later this week, bringing both bitter cold and snow heading into Christmas weekend. Metro Detroit will be hit with high winds and dangerous wind chills, along with snow. What to expect. Snow will start around 9 p.m. Thursday as winds...
As snow falls on Sunday in Metro Detroit, a snow storm later in the week 'could really mess things up' for Christmas travelers
Sunday marks one week until Christmas, and with snow falling across Metro Detroit Sunday morning, many are wondering whether we’ll see a “White Christmas” in the area this year.
13abc.com
How to best prepare for power outages due to anticipated winter storm
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With the high wind gust we are expecting from a winter storm heading our way, power outages are likely. To help stay ahead of the storm, Toledo Edison has some tips on how to best prepare for those outages. We’ve heard it before, but Toledo Edison...
Detroit Library doubles as warming center to help people deal with frigid temperatures
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Public Library's main location on Woodward Avenue and W. Kirby St. invited people in to warm up during this frigid cold day. "We don't want anyone outside freezing," said Terri Thompson, manager of DPL. Thompson said the main location on Woodward is the only location open to the public on Fridays, but said people are always welcome to use other locations for the same reason on days during regular hours."We want them inside and being warm," Thompson added. Thompson said there is plenty to do inside the Detroit Public Library while people warm up."We have computers available, books to read, places to sit, and be comfortable," Thompson said. The City has three warming centers. Those locations are in conjunction with local nonprofit homeless service providers, open from now through March 31. The City of Detroit also works with Cass Community Social Services and Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries to provide temporary relief to persons who are homeless when year-round shelters may be at capacity.
WTOL-TV
3 things to know about this weekend's winter storm, how it could impact holiday travel plans
TOLEDO, Ohio — The WTOL 11 Weather team has declared an Alert Day for Friday into Saturday as a winter storm heads our way. Here are three things you need to know about how high winds and snowfall could impact your travel this holiday weekend:. 1. Wind gusts will...
