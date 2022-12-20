ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Why Ohio State will win College Football Playoff National Championship

The Ohio State Buckeyes made it to the College Football Playoff for the fifth time since the system began in 2014, giving themselves a chance to secure their ninth National Championship title. But Ohio State football will have their hands full, as the no. 4 ranked Buckeyes will have to take on arguably the nation’s […] The post Why Ohio State will win College Football Playoff National Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Burrow loses critical weapon in Week 16 battle vs. Patriots

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst has been downgraded to “out” with a calf injury, leaving quarterback Joe Burrow without a critical target before they face the New England Patriots in Week 16, according to a Friday tweet from the Bengals. The former Baltimore Raven and Atlanta Falcon ranks fourth on the team’s receiving list, […] The post Joe Burrow loses critical weapon in Week 16 battle vs. Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Eagles’ Jalen Hurts gets concerning loose injury timeline for return

Jalen Hurts might not be back on the field until the postseason after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 15, according to one medical source. The star quarterback was having an incredible campaign in 2022, leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a 13-1 record in a competitive NFC East Division. The Eagles will head to Dallas to play the Cowboys on Christmas Eve, with a chance to lock up the division and the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Gardner Minshew’s brutally honest take on Eagles’ painful Week 16 loss to Cowboys

Philadelphian Eagles backup quarterback Gardner Minshew knows they have no one to blame but themselves for their rather painful loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16. Both the Eagles and Cowboys were tied at 27-27 heading to the fourth quarter, but it was Dak Prescott and co. who was playing catch-up for the majority […] The post Gardner Minshew’s brutally honest take on Eagles’ painful Week 16 loss to Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ravens QB Tyler Huntley receives shocking Pro Bowl nod after backing up Lamar Jackson

The Pro Bowl is perhaps one of the achievements that NFL players tend to look forward to. It’s basically a seal of approval from fans and your peers that you’re one of the better (or more well-liked) players in the league. The Baltimore Ravens will have two players with the same position potentially in the game, according to Adam Schefter: Lamar Jackson and… Tyler Huntley, their backup QB who was named as the fourth alternate QB for the Pro Bowl.
Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers praise Mac Jones’ ‘warrior’ effort in loss vs. Bengals

FOXBOROUGH – The first three quarters weren’t pretty for Mac Jones on Saturday afternoon. The New England Patriots’ second-year quarterback struggled to move the sticks as the team’s offense failed to move the ball into their opponents’ territory through nearly 45 minutes of play in their 22-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. But Jones bounced […] The post Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers praise Mac Jones’ ‘warrior’ effort in loss vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rhamondre Stevenson gets real on costly fumble in Patriots vs. Bengals

For the second straight week, the New England Patriots’ offense made a costly error in the final moments of the game. After roaring from a 22-0 deficit to make it 22-18 against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, the Patriots were on the doorstep of taking the lead and possibly winning the game. They had the ball at the Bengals’ 5-yard line with just a minute remaining, but Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball and the Bengals recovered, essentially ending the game.
NFL delays Titans-Texas game after plea from Nashville mayor

If you aren’t aware, the city of Nashville has been dealing with some power troubles this winter. The frigid temperatures have been a bane to the power supply. As a result, rolling blackouts have been implemented to try and stabilize their power grid. With another blackout scheduled on Saturday, the Mayor of Nashville asked if […] The post NFL delays Titans-Texas game after plea from Nashville mayor appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence’s immediate reaction to crucial win over Jets

Don’t look now, but Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars are coming alive at the right time. It seemed like all hope was lost after their 2-6 start. “Another top-10 pick in the books”, everyone said. Now, they are 7-8 and are nearing a playoff berth after their win against the New York Jets (assisting […] The post Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence’s immediate reaction to crucial win over Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
