Dak Prescott brutally makes Eagles pay for ill-advised defensive tactic
Dak Prescott didn’t have the smoothest of stat lines overall in Saturday night’s Week 16 game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles, but boy did he make Philly pay for relentlessly throwing him zone defense looks (h/t Sheil Kapadia of The Ringer). Per @NextGenStats, Dak Prescott...
Ohio State’s 1 fatal flaw that could doom them vs. Georgia in College Football Playoff
The Ohio State Buckeyes have as good a case to be made as a College Football Playoff contender as any team in the nation, even as they prepare to take on a juggernaut, the Georgia Bulldogs, in the Peach Bowl. Ohio State football has a Heisman Trophy-caliber quarterback, an offense that can explode at any moment and a defense that can pressure the opposing passer.
Why Ohio State will win College Football Playoff National Championship
The Ohio State Buckeyes made it to the College Football Playoff for the fifth time since the system began in 2014, giving themselves a chance to secure their ninth National Championship title. But Ohio State football will have their hands full, as the no. 4 ranked Buckeyes will have to take on arguably the nation’s […] The post Why Ohio State will win College Football Playoff National Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kamarion Franklin Narrows Recruitment
Defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin has narrowed his recruitment, and South Carolina is a major player for his services.
Joe Burrow loses critical weapon in Week 16 battle vs. Patriots
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst has been downgraded to “out” with a calf injury, leaving quarterback Joe Burrow without a critical target before they face the New England Patriots in Week 16, according to a Friday tweet from the Bengals. The former Baltimore Raven and Atlanta Falcon ranks fourth on the team’s receiving list, […] The post Joe Burrow loses critical weapon in Week 16 battle vs. Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fran McCaffery reacts to Hawkeyes’ historically embarrassing loss to Eastern Illinois
Things did not go as planned for Fran McCaffery and the Iowa Hawkeyes in their last non-conference game of the season, getting stunned by heavy underdog Eastern Illinois 92-83 on Wednesday night. It was the biggest college basketball upset by point spread in the modern era, per ESPN’s David Purdum.
Joe Burrow drops Super Bowl truth bomb after Bengals’ narrow win vs. Patriots
The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the New England Patriots 22-18 on Saturday. However, it was a tale of two halves, as Cincinnati almost blew a 22-point lead. Joe Burrow got brutally honest on the Bengals following the game, per Kyle Hightower of KIRO 7. “We got to do a better job...
Zach Wilson reacts to Jets fans booing him before benching vs. Jaguars
Zach Wilson was booed and then benched during the New York Jets dismal 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday. And the Jets quarterback said he understood why each happened. “I don’t blame them,” Wilson said about the loud boos directed his way throughout the rain-soaked loss at MetLife...
Steelers Leave Raiders Game With Two Injuries
The Pittsburgh Steelers special team took a hit against the Raiders.
Joe Burrow rocks incredible Christmas sweater ahead of Bengals-Patriots clash
Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow is all business when on the field. But Burrow has previously been seen wearing a Santa hat during a press conference. And the QB was in the Christmas spirit once again on Saturday, as he rocked a Parks and Recreation Ron Swanson inspired Christmas sweater, per the Bengals Twitter account.
RUMOR: Eagles’ Jalen Hurts gets concerning loose injury timeline for return
Jalen Hurts might not be back on the field until the postseason after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 15, according to one medical source. The star quarterback was having an incredible campaign in 2022, leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a 13-1 record in a competitive NFC East Division. The Eagles will head to Dallas to play the Cowboys on Christmas Eve, with a chance to lock up the division and the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Gardner Minshew’s brutally honest take on Eagles’ painful Week 16 loss to Cowboys
Philadelphian Eagles backup quarterback Gardner Minshew knows they have no one to blame but themselves for their rather painful loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16. Both the Eagles and Cowboys were tied at 27-27 heading to the fourth quarter, but it was Dak Prescott and co. who was playing catch-up for the majority […] The post Gardner Minshew’s brutally honest take on Eagles’ painful Week 16 loss to Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ravens QB Tyler Huntley receives shocking Pro Bowl nod after backing up Lamar Jackson
The Pro Bowl is perhaps one of the achievements that NFL players tend to look forward to. It’s basically a seal of approval from fans and your peers that you’re one of the better (or more well-liked) players in the league. The Baltimore Ravens will have two players with the same position potentially in the game, according to Adam Schefter: Lamar Jackson and… Tyler Huntley, their backup QB who was named as the fourth alternate QB for the Pro Bowl.
Kenny Pickett vocal on Steelers’ game-winning TD that doomed Raiders
Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers made just one touchdown in Week 16 against the Las Vegas Raiders, and they weren’t even able to find the end zone through 59 minutes of play. However, that one TD was all they needed to win. With just one minute left on...
Playoff picture: Bad Lions loss hurts but Detroit still has life
Detroit’s recent run of wins put the Lions in position to secure a playoff berth. Saturday’s humbling 37-23 loss in Carolina definitely provided a big hit to that postseason potential, but the Lions aren’t dead yet. None of the paths to the postseason matter if the Lions...
Titans’ Mike Vrabel’s eye-opening admission after brutal loss to Texans
The Tennessee Titans hit rock bottom during their 19-14 loss to the Houston Texans on Saturday. With the defeat, Tennessee has now dropped five consecutive games. Head coach Mike Vrabel made an honest admission following Saturday’s loss, per Turron Davenport. “I mean, I think that’s part of the job,...
Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers praise Mac Jones’ ‘warrior’ effort in loss vs. Bengals
FOXBOROUGH – The first three quarters weren’t pretty for Mac Jones on Saturday afternoon. The New England Patriots’ second-year quarterback struggled to move the sticks as the team’s offense failed to move the ball into their opponents’ territory through nearly 45 minutes of play in their 22-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. But Jones bounced […] The post Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers praise Mac Jones’ ‘warrior’ effort in loss vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rhamondre Stevenson gets real on costly fumble in Patriots vs. Bengals
For the second straight week, the New England Patriots’ offense made a costly error in the final moments of the game. After roaring from a 22-0 deficit to make it 22-18 against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, the Patriots were on the doorstep of taking the lead and possibly winning the game. They had the ball at the Bengals’ 5-yard line with just a minute remaining, but Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball and the Bengals recovered, essentially ending the game.
NFL delays Titans-Texas game after plea from Nashville mayor
If you aren’t aware, the city of Nashville has been dealing with some power troubles this winter. The frigid temperatures have been a bane to the power supply. As a result, rolling blackouts have been implemented to try and stabilize their power grid. With another blackout scheduled on Saturday, the Mayor of Nashville asked if […] The post NFL delays Titans-Texas game after plea from Nashville mayor appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence’s immediate reaction to crucial win over Jets
Don’t look now, but Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars are coming alive at the right time. It seemed like all hope was lost after their 2-6 start. “Another top-10 pick in the books”, everyone said. Now, they are 7-8 and are nearing a playoff berth after their win against the New York Jets (assisting […] The post Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence’s immediate reaction to crucial win over Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
