Westport, MA

The mayor fights dirty

The mayor who is supposed to lead and set an example of good and honest government has lied to everyone with regards to Pope John. He lied to the school committee, city council and Everett residents. He is not a person anyone should be looking up too. If you’re interested...
EVERETT, MA
New Bedford Lab Involved in Kickback Allegations

NEW BEDFORD — The state Attorney General's office has settled with a Rhode Island clinical laboratory over a purported kickback and false claims scheme that allegedly involved a laboratory in New Bedford. The Massachusetts Attorney General's office says Dominion Diagnostics of North Kingstown, Rhode Island has agreed to pay...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Former Seekonk Finance Director Hired in Rehoboth

Bruce Alexander, the former finance director for Seekonk, has been hired as an interim assistant town accountant in Rehoboth. The Board of Selectmen approved the appointment Monday. Roberta Oliveira vacated the position of town accountant last October. Alexander retired from his position last June. Town Administrator Deborah Arruda noted that...
REHOBOTH, MA
North Providence woman sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for defrauding public programs

A North Providence woman has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for defrauding multiple public programs, including the Federal Housing Administration (FHA), the Small Business Association (SBA), and COVID-related unemployment benefits. Juliana Martins, 53, admitted to providing false explanations about her employment history and failing to disclose a...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Healey picks former Boston official as transportation secretary

Gina Fiandaca, Boston's former transportation commissioner, will join Maura Healey's Cabinet next month as transportation secretary, a post that will put her in charge of helping to turn around the MBTA and addressing traffic congestion and public transit problems that threaten the region's growth. With less than two weeks to...
BOSTON, MA
Johnston's Chief Rainone Gym resurrected

Few towns or cities in Rhode Island have human resources like Johnston, who always band together, especially when it comes providing first class sports and recreational facilities. Which is why people of all ages turned back the hands of time Saturday morning and reminisced about their younger years of playing...
JOHNSTON, RI
Taunton Man Admits to Vending Machine Fraud Scheme

TAUNTON — A Taunton man who owns a food and beverage vending machine company has pleaded guilty to defrauding third party buyers out of almost $200,000. Kevin Lennon, 54, was given a suspended sentence on Tuesday and ordered to pay $187,500 in restitution to victims, according to the state Attorney General's Office.
TAUNTON, MA
Seekonk, Swansea schools dismissing early

Seekonk and Swansea public schools said they will dismiss students early on Friday. Seekonk said activities were also canceled. At least three Rhode Island public school districts canceled school Friday because of the storm. Scituate, Chariho and Cumberland said there will be no school. Public schools in Mansfield, Massachusetts, and...
SEEKONK, MA
Tri-Town officials wary of possible septic regulation changes

Health officials across the Tri-Town are wary of costly changes proposed by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection that could affect septic systems in Marion, Mattapoisett and Rochester. In an effort to decrease the amount of nitrogen entering the region’s waterways, the state proposes towns either apply for “watershed permits”...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
Condominium in Harwich Port sells for $5.5 million

Zenon Rt bought the property at 23 Snow Inn Road, Harwich Port, from Patricia Black and Patrick Brogan on Nov. 22, 2022. The $5,500,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $923. The property features four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and an attached garage. Additional units have recently changed...
HARWICH, MA

