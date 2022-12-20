ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mauinow.com

Maui MPO releases draft Transportation Improvement Program Revision No. 8

The Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization, Policy Board released draft Revision No. 8 to its federal fiscal years 2022-2025 Transportation Improvement Program for public comment. The draft may be reviewed online at: mauimpo.org/public-review-comment. The latest revision proposes three amendments to projects for public comment. Two projects that were initially proposed for...
mauinow.com

Repairs continue to restore power to areas with pocket outages on Maui and Molokaʻi

As of 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, Hawaiian Electric crews are working on repairs through this evening and overnight before restoring power to customers experiencing outages in pocket areas of Hāna, Olinda, Piʻiholo, Kula, Haʻikū, Mākena, Kīhei, Kanaio and Molokaʻi. To report an outage, call 808-871-7777.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii County opens shelter as some communities remain without power

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County has opened a shelter for those impacted by ongoing power outages from a strong winter storm that barreled over the state Monday. The shelter is at Honokaa Gym and will primarily serve those in Ahualoa and Kukuihaele, where many remain without power. Officials said people...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Update: West Maui fire near Kapalua Airport burns 50 acres in fallow fields

A fire near the Kapalua Airport in West Maui burned a total of 50 acres before being brought under control. The fire was officially 100% contained by 7 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, and was fully extinguished at 10 a.m. ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD. The fire started at around...
hawaiipublicradio.org

Axis deer found dead on Maui did not have shark marks, DLNR says

There have been reports on social media about a shark attacking an axis deer that was in the water fronting the pond at Menehune Shores in Kīhei, Maui. How exactly would that happen? And why would deer be so close to shore, or in the ocean at all?. It...
Surfline

The North Pacific Isn't Done With You Yet, Hawaii

Solid, overlapping NW swells incoming Thursday through Sunday. Peak times are late Fri-Sat AM and late Sat-Sun AM. Light and swirling wind expected through the holiday weekend. It’s been quite a week for the Hawaiian Islands. From XL and clean to giant and stormy with buckets of rain and thunderstorms (as well as snow on the Big Island summits), the Aloha State got a bit of everything over the last few days. And the North Pacific isn’t ready to stop. A new, long period northwest swell is building into the Islands today, with a couple more reinforcements incoming from Friday through Sunday. Bottom line: it’s gonna continue to pump for the next few days. Hope your arms (and your quiver) are ready.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Inundated parking lot at Kahului airport pushing some to park illegally

Transportation officials reported earlier this week that the parking lots at the Lihu'e and Daniel K Inouye airports were reaching capacity -- and Maui residents have been complaining over Kahului airport's inundated lot. "It's so hard to find parking, like on Black Friday especially my husband was circling around, we...
KAHULUI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Massive winter storm brings rolling blackouts, power outages

We asked, you voted: Here are your favorite must-have Hawaii gifts. We asked you on Instagram what are some must-have local gifts to get for the friend or family member in your life. Commercial activities to resume at Hanauma Bay starting early next year. Updated: 1 hour ago. Following pandemic-related...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandgazette.com

Mayor Roth Proclaims State of Emergency Due to Storm

Hawaii County Mayor Roth has issued this Emergency Proclamation following the storm that hit the Big Island of Hawaii during the last 48 hours:. WHEREAS, Chapter 127A Hawai‘i Revised Statutes, provides for the establishment of County organizations for emergency management and disaster relief with the Mayor having direct responsibility and authority over emergency management within the County; and.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

One of Hawaii's most overcrowded hospitals may soon get some relief

Authorities said Magellan Avenue is closed between Iolani Avenue and Pele Street. Loved ones, friends hold candlelight vigil to honor lives of 3 crewmembers lost in crash off Maui. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. One of the victims has been identified as paramedic Gabe Camacho, a father of three. Loved...
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Southwest Hawaii Culture Under Attack | No Christmas LUV

You’ll relate to this post if you’ve had to work over Christmas and Hanukkah. And not, here’s something to be grateful for. We’ve learned that Southwest has required perhaps the most dreaded word at that company, “Mando,” for its employees who work outdoors in frigid temperatures: either show up or be fired. Mando is Southwest’s expression for “mandatory overtime.”
HAWAII STATE

