Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Community battles on Oahu, Maui highlight tensions over access to public trails
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The fight for public access to Hawaii’s trails and beaches has been going on for decades — and local hikers are continuing to fight for their rights. Jim Barrett, who lives outside the gated community, loves taking his dog Ulu to the Wiliwilinui Ridge Trail.
hawaiinewsnow.com
DOH closes Maui food truck after spotting over 20 cockroaches during inspection
MAKAWAO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cockroach infestation has closed down a Makawao food truck, the state Department of Health said Saturday. Inspectors said Thai Mee Up Kula 2 received a red placard and failed to address the infestation. The food truck can’t reopen until the violations are addressed, officials said.
mauinow.com
Maui MPO releases draft Transportation Improvement Program Revision No. 8
The Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization, Policy Board released draft Revision No. 8 to its federal fiscal years 2022-2025 Transportation Improvement Program for public comment. The draft may be reviewed online at: mauimpo.org/public-review-comment. The latest revision proposes three amendments to projects for public comment. Two projects that were initially proposed for...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Inconsistent’ access to public trails in Hawaii leave local hikers uneasy
Happy Birthday from NBC15 and the Wilderness Resort!. City seeks 2-year extension for finding new landfill site, putting years-long effort in limbo. City officials says the request comes after an exhaustive process to find a new site failed. Rents at new affordable project in Makiki will start at $1,200. Updated:...
mauinow.com
An ʻAkiapōlāʻau named Christmas highlights recovery of endangered Hawaiian bird species
The endangered ʻAkiapōlāʻau, a Hawaiian honeycreeper endemic to Hawai‘i Island, have long, curved beaks evolved to fill the niche occupied by woodpeckers. They feed on insects from the branches of native trees and nectar from flowers shaped like their bills and also look for larvae on the forest floor. There are only around 1,900 left in the world.
mauinow.com
Repairs continue to restore power to areas with pocket outages on Maui and Molokaʻi
As of 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, Hawaiian Electric crews are working on repairs through this evening and overnight before restoring power to customers experiencing outages in pocket areas of Hāna, Olinda, Piʻiholo, Kula, Haʻikū, Mākena, Kīhei, Kanaio and Molokaʻi. To report an outage, call 808-871-7777.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii County opens shelter as some communities remain without power
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County has opened a shelter for those impacted by ongoing power outages from a strong winter storm that barreled over the state Monday. The shelter is at Honokaa Gym and will primarily serve those in Ahualoa and Kukuihaele, where many remain without power. Officials said people...
mauinow.com
Update: West Maui fire near Kapalua Airport burns 50 acres in fallow fields
A fire near the Kapalua Airport in West Maui burned a total of 50 acres before being brought under control. The fire was officially 100% contained by 7 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, and was fully extinguished at 10 a.m. ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD. The fire started at around...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Axis deer found dead on Maui did not have shark marks, DLNR says
There have been reports on social media about a shark attacking an axis deer that was in the water fronting the pond at Menehune Shores in Kīhei, Maui. How exactly would that happen? And why would deer be so close to shore, or in the ocean at all?. It...
Surfline
The North Pacific Isn't Done With You Yet, Hawaii
Solid, overlapping NW swells incoming Thursday through Sunday. Peak times are late Fri-Sat AM and late Sat-Sun AM. Light and swirling wind expected through the holiday weekend. It’s been quite a week for the Hawaiian Islands. From XL and clean to giant and stormy with buckets of rain and thunderstorms (as well as snow on the Big Island summits), the Aloha State got a bit of everything over the last few days. And the North Pacific isn’t ready to stop. A new, long period northwest swell is building into the Islands today, with a couple more reinforcements incoming from Friday through Sunday. Bottom line: it’s gonna continue to pump for the next few days. Hope your arms (and your quiver) are ready.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Roads blocked by downed trees, debris leave some Hawaii Island residents trapped
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii Island communities were digging out Tuesday, a day after a powerful winter storm barreled over the state with strong winds and torrential rains. Some residents on the island’s north side were forced to miss work Tuesday because roads were impassable. And Honokaa and Ahualoa,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
After winter storm, crews clear snow drifts up to 10 feet high from Mauna Kea road
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - The road to Mauna Kea’s summit remains closed as crews clear piles of snow that fell during a strong winter storm that barreled over the state earlier this week. The University of Hawaii at Hilo Center for Maunakea Stewardship said the road is likely to be...
KITV.com
Inundated parking lot at Kahului airport pushing some to park illegally
Transportation officials reported earlier this week that the parking lots at the Lihu'e and Daniel K Inouye airports were reaching capacity -- and Maui residents have been complaining over Kahului airport's inundated lot. "It's so hard to find parking, like on Black Friday especially my husband was circling around, we...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Massive winter storm brings rolling blackouts, power outages
We asked, you voted: Here are your favorite must-have Hawaii gifts. We asked you on Instagram what are some must-have local gifts to get for the friend or family member in your life. Commercial activities to resume at Hanauma Bay starting early next year. Updated: 1 hour ago. Following pandemic-related...
bigislandgazette.com
Mayor Roth Proclaims State of Emergency Due to Storm
Hawaii County Mayor Roth has issued this Emergency Proclamation following the storm that hit the Big Island of Hawaii during the last 48 hours:. WHEREAS, Chapter 127A Hawai‘i Revised Statutes, provides for the establishment of County organizations for emergency management and disaster relief with the Mayor having direct responsibility and authority over emergency management within the County; and.
Pacific Northwest weather delays flights in Hawaii
Crazy and overwhelming is how most of the travelers flying to and from the northwest describe the airport in Hawaii the day before Christmas eve.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid mounting flight delays, Hawaii travelers hope for the best — and brace for the worst
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On what is normally one of the busiest travel days of the year, the early morning crowds at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport were relatively mild. But travelers like Shaniece Criss were well aware of the winter weather trouble brewing on the mainland and some of the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
One of Hawaii's most overcrowded hospitals may soon get some relief
Authorities said Magellan Avenue is closed between Iolani Avenue and Pele Street. Loved ones, friends hold candlelight vigil to honor lives of 3 crewmembers lost in crash off Maui. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. One of the victims has been identified as paramedic Gabe Camacho, a father of three. Loved...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Southwest Hawaii Culture Under Attack | No Christmas LUV
You’ll relate to this post if you’ve had to work over Christmas and Hanukkah. And not, here’s something to be grateful for. We’ve learned that Southwest has required perhaps the most dreaded word at that company, “Mando,” for its employees who work outdoors in frigid temperatures: either show up or be fired. Mando is Southwest’s expression for “mandatory overtime.”
Kitchen fire burns home in Makawao
According to the Maui Fire Department, crews arrived and found a house in flames.
Comments / 0