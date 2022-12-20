Read full article on original website
Related
Michael Tomasky: "No one has damaged the Supreme Court’s reputation more than the Thomases"
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. During the 1990s, Justice Clarence Thomas and the late Antonin Scalia represented the lunatic fringe of the U.S. Supreme Court. Thomas' far-right social conservatism stood in contrast to the liberalism of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the right-wing libertarianism of Justice Anthony Kennedy and the moderate conservatism of Justice Sandra Day O'Connor.
Republicans will "get crushed": Evangelicals sour on "elementary schoolchild" Trump's 2024 bid
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. A "silent majority" that supported Donald Trump in his 2016 and 2020 presidential runs is now quietly bowing out, Vanity...
Suspect in Paris shooting admits to 'pathological' hatred of foreigners
A French man suspected of killing three Kurds in Paris has confessed to a "pathological" hatred for foreigners, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said on Sunday. Beccuau said in a statement that the suspect was "depressive" and "suicidal" and said he "wanted to kill foreigners" after a robbery in his home in 2016.
Buses of migrants dropped outside Kamala Harris' home in freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve, reports say
Some of the migrants were dropped off in Washington D.C. wearing T-shirts with temperatures dropping to 18 degrees Fahrenheit, according to CNN.
KOKI FOX 23
Former federal Appeals Court judge: Trump could be sentenced to prison
A former U.S. Court of Appeals judge who played a critical role in the Jan. 6 committee hearings said he is confident that a potential criminal conviction of former President Donald Trump would be upheld by the Supreme Court and any judge would have no choice but to sentence Trump to federal prison.
KOKI FOX 23
Jan. 6 committee releases final report
WASHINGTON — The House of Representatives select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol released its long-awaited, full report on Thursday night. The committee’s eight-chapter, 845-page report described the “multi-part plan” by then-President Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election results, The Associated Press reported....
Pope's lament: Icy winds of war buffet humanity at Christmas
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis used his Christmas message Sunday to lament the "icy winds of war” buffeting humanity and to make an impassioned plea for an immediate end to the fighting in Ukraine, a 10-month-old conflict he decried as “senseless.” At noon local time, Francis delivered the traditional “Urbi et Orbi'' (Latin for "'to the city and to the world”) speech from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica. ...
KOKI FOX 23
Taliban ban women from working for domestic, foreign NGOs
KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — The Taliban government on Saturday ordered all foreign and domestic non-governmental groups in Afghanistan to suspend employing women, allegedly because some female employees didn't wear the Islamic headscarf correctly. They also separately banned women from attending religious classes at the mosques in the capital of Kabul.
KOKI FOX 23
George Santos breaks silence amid mounting allegations he misrepresented his résumé
Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., broke his silence Friday, three days after suggesting that he fabricated key parts of his résumé during the campaign. In a tweet addressed to the people of New York’s Third Congressional District, Santos wrote, “I have my story to tell and it will be told next week.”
KOKI FOX 23
3 dead in Kurdish center shooting in Paris; suspect arrested
PARIS — (AP) — A man who was charged last year with attacking migrants shot and killed three people at a Kurdish cultural center Friday in Paris in an assault that appeared to be specifically aimed at foreigners, authorities said. The shooting, which also wounded three people, shook...
Comments / 0