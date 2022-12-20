ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

US asks court to end asylum limits, with a short delay

By MORGAN LEE, GIOVANNA DELL'ORTO, REBECCA SANTANA - Associated Press
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Idaho State Journal

Migrants near US border face cold wait for key asylum ruling

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Hairdresser Grisel Garcés survived a harrowing, four-month journey from her native Venezuela through tropical jungles, migrant detention centers in southern Mexico and then jolting railcar rides north toward the U.S. border. Now on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande across from El...
EL PASO, TX
Salon

Michael Tomasky: "No one has damaged the Supreme Court’s reputation more than the Thomases"

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. During the 1990s, Justice Clarence Thomas and the late Antonin Scalia represented the lunatic fringe of the U.S. Supreme Court. Thomas' far-right social conservatism stood in contrast to the liberalism of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the right-wing libertarianism of Justice Anthony Kennedy and the moderate conservatism of Justice Sandra Day O'Connor.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

3 NGOs suspend work in Afghanistan after Taliban bar women

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — Foreign aid groups on Sunday suspended their operations in Afghanistan following a decision by the country’s Taliban rulers to ban women from working at international and local non-governmental organizations. Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council and CARE, said they cannot effectively...
The Triplicate

Guest Column: Attacks on Press Freedom Are an Attack on Democracy

Alfonso Esquivel. Antonio de la Cruz. Armando Lopez. Fredid Roman. Heber Vasquez. Jose Arenas. Juan Lopez. Juan Muniz. Luis Ramirez. Maria Lopez. Roberto Barrera. Sheila Oliveira. Yessenia Falconi. Remember those names. They are the 13 journalists killed this year in Mexico, a country that the Committee to Protect Journalists says has turned into the most dangerous country for journalists. Mexico’s drug cartels pose a particular obstacle to independent journalism. Physical...
Idaho State Journal

Virginia state Sen. McClellan wins Democratic nomination

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Virginia state Sen. Jennifer McClellan has overwhelmingly won the Democratic nomination to succeed the late A. Donald McEachin in Congress, party officials said Thursday. McClellan won the nomination 85% of the vote in Tuesday’s firehouse primary over Sen. Joe Morrissey, who netted just 14%,...
VIRGINIA STATE
Idaho State Journal

AP-Week in Pictures: Global / Dec. 17-23, 2022

From a winter traditions parade to ward off evil in Bucharest, Romania, to children studying by candlelight in Harare, Zimbabwe, whose residents are coping with widespread power outages and the world’s highest food inflation, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

