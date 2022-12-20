Read full article on original website
FcK Fauci
4d ago
Saw a temp tag that expires in 2027 a few weeks back 🤣. My wife and I had to look twice to make sure.
St. Louis County officer killed in murder-suicide
LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – An off-duty St. Louis County officer was killed early this morning during a murder-suicide in Lincoln County, Missouri. The officer has been identified as Robert Woods. A report of “shots fired” sent police to a home in an unincorporated area of Lincoln County on December, 24. They found the bodies of […]
KMOV
I-270 closed at Graham Road
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Westbound I-270 at Graham Road was closed Saturday night, according to the Florissant Police Department. The shutdown is expected to last an hour.
Police: St. Louis Co. woman tracked stolen car, killed two men
A St. Louis County woman is charged with two counts of first-degree murder after she tracked down her stolen car and allegedly killed two men outside a gas station, police said.
KMOV
St. Louis alderman describes encounter with woman he says tried to rob him
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Explicit language fills a nine-minute Facebook Live video that City of St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley posted Thursday night as he waited for police to respond after he says a woman threatened his life in a carjacking attempt. “This woman was closer to me than I...
Woman goes from car theft victim to suspected killer in St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS — A woman with no criminal history went from being a suspected car theft victim to a suspected killer after she took justice into her own hands Wednesday night, police said. Now, two people are dead and a third is critically injured. Police said Demesha Coleman, 35,...
Shooting on I-70 Leads to St. Louis Fentanyl Ring Bust
The FBI took an interest in Anthony Caldwell after he leaned out of a BMW and started shooting
KMOV
Warrenton man heading towards St. Louis found safe
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Highway Patrol canceled a Silver Advisory issued Thursday for a Warrenton man. The Highway Patrol said John Olds was later found safe.
St. Louis County man sentenced 20 years for fentanyl conspiracy
A federal judge sentenced a St. Louis County man Thursday to 20 years in prison for a scheme to sell fentanyl.
Man sentenced for fatally beating mentor with hammer, faces charges for allegedly killing several others
WOODBURY, N.J. (TCD) -- A 48-year-old man accused of killing multiple people in two states was recently sentenced to over three decades in prison for fatally beating his former mentor with a hammer in 2021. The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office announced that Sean Lannon was initially arrested by members of...
kttn.com
Three defendants from Missouri sentenced to prison for scheme to transport thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines
Three Rogersville, Mo., and Springfield, Mo., men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. “These three defendants were the ringleaders of a scheme that impacted thousands of...
Woman reunited with stolen service dog in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A service dog and her owner were reunited Friday after a scary incident. Thieves stole Mary Ann Shelton's car last Saturday with her dog Annie in the back seat. The North St. Louis woman says she couldn't eat or sleep. She was especially worried Annie was...
Three shot, two killed overnight outside north St. Louis gas station
Two people are dead and another is battling critical injuries after an overnight shooting outside a north St. Louis gas station.
KMOV
Accidents begin as snow hits the St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - People are encouraged to stay home and avoid being on the road as winter storm warnings go in effect. Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) were on Interstate 44 near Cuba to assist half a dozen jack-knifed trailers. The incident happened just before noon and the eastbound lanes of the interstate remained closed for a couple of hours as snow moved East into the St. Louis region.
Man accused of stealing holiday decorations in Brentwood, selling them online
A man stole holiday decorations from several St. Louis County homes and sold some online before police recently arrested him.
Wash U Grad Sues St. Louis City Over ParkLouie App
Attorneys for Gil Bashani say his company holds the patent on the mobile parking app's underlying technology
O’Fallon, Missouri man sentenced for selling fatal fentanyl dose
An O'Fallon, Missouri man was sentenced on Wednesday for selling the fentanyl that killed a St. Peters woman in 2020.
Truck driver recalls slick highways, long commutes through St. Louis
Thursday's mix of frigid conditions and light snow left some highways slick and covered with ice into the early-evening hours.
starvedrock.media
St. Louis man sentenced for Madison County murder of friend he thought set him up
MARYVILLE — A St. Louis man was sentenced Thursday to 34 years in prison for the Metro East murder of a friend he mistakenly suspected of setting him up, according to the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Danyiel M. Johnson, 41, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of first-degree...
Man shot and killed in Jennings Wednesday afternoon
Someone shot and killed a man in a parking lot on Octavia Avenue in Jennings Wednesday afternoon.
St. Louis man accused of making fake temp tags
A St. Louis man has been indicted for allegedly manufacturing and selling fake temporary vehicle tags for vehicles.
5 On Your Side
Comments / 11