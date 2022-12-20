Read full article on original website
Related
A Peek Into Past Christmases in Amarillo
A glimpse into Amarillo's past can even make a younger fellow who was not alive during Amarillo's golden years nostalgic for a time past. Looking at pictures of Amarillo during the 60s, 70s, or 80s, there's a certain different sort of feel to Amarillo that is familiar but distant. It's...
KFDA
Amarillo’s Habitat For Humanity helps family though Christmas home blessing
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Another family now has a place to call home thanks to Amarillo’s Habitat For Humanity. With the help of Amarillo’s Habitat For Humanity Muawia and Omel Abdelrahim, along with their three boys, have received the keys to their new three-bedroom home. “We are here...
FOR SALE: This Hidden Pink Dollhouse Manor In North Amarillo
I've passed by this place several times. It's hard to miss, as it's a flash of prissy pink against the muted colors of the exposed scrublands of the area. I know nothing about the place, nor did any of my acquaintance who have lived here longer than me. It's long been an odd, pink mystery parked upon a brown lot.
KFDA
Night to Shine is asking for volunteers for event
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo’s annual event Nigh to Shine is asking for volunteers. The event will offer people ages 14 and up who have disabilities a chance to celebrate prom. This will be held on February 10, at the Civic Center. Organizations say around 800 volunteers will...
Hear The One About An Amarillo Priest The Vatican Defrocked?
It doesn't involve walking into a bar or other members of the clergy. There's really no punchline to speak of. It really happened. Did you hear the one about the Amarillo priest that the Vatican defrocked?. Who Is Frank Pavone, And Why Is That Name Familiar?. Frank spent time in...
KFDA
‘Home away from home’: Spending the holidays at the Ronald McDonald House of Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Spending the holidays at your own home may seem like an easy thing to do, but that’s not the case for every family. “Everyone wants to be at home with family for the holidays and when you’re away from home taking care of sick kids, that’s just not always possible for people,” said Luke Oliver, marketing and communications manager, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo.
61 Hours Without Liquor In Amarillo? Plan Accordingly.
With the holidays right around the corner, it's important to make sure you've planned properly for it and accounted for everything. There is always one thing that has a tendency to get overlooked though, and it can be costly to your holiday gathering, or just sanity in general. With Christmas...
Did the New Panera Bread Emerge From Upside Down World?
Amarillo finally gets a Panera Bread, a restaurant that has been wished for by many, for a very long time. However, it seems the Panera Bread Amarillo got, was not the one from their wishes. It seems the Amarillo Panera Bread has been frocked with obstacle after obstacle since it...
Another Fentanyl Death In Amarillo Leads To Arrest
As the end of the year is near, the trouble with fentanyl is still in the beginning stages. The new year is supposed to allow us to turn the page, and start fresh with a clean slate. That's something that won't happen for so many that have lost their lives...
KFDA
Experts: Grief, mental illness, holiday stress can cause people to turn to ‘food for comfort’
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Grief, mental illness, holiday stress from shopping attending multiple events, all of these are reasons for over indulging when it comes to food this time of year. Holidays can be stressful for those who struggle with overeating or someone who has a history of an eating...
KFDA
UPDATE: Some power restored to homes in Canyon East
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy has reported power outages in the city of Canyon. Around 50 homes and businesses in the downtown area are being affected. Some homes in the Canyon East subdivision have power restored. Xcel energy is aware of the outages and is actively working on restoring...
Jingle Bells! Jingle Bells! Stinnett, Texas What The Hell?! [VIDEO]
When Love goes wrong, it goes FUBAR. I'm sure you can think back to that one relationship that went sour. Most of us have at least one bad go at love. We live and we learn. Right?. Well..I've got a tale of a relationship that spoiled like milk in the...
Amarillo Police Announce Big News Of New Cold Case Unit
In Amarillo, there are 49 unsolved homicides dating back to the '50s. That's according to a release recently published by the Amarillo Police Department. It was part of a release announcing some pretty big news. Amarillo Police Department is getting a Cold Case investigation unit. Tackling The 49 Unsolved Homicides...
proclaimerscv.com
Arctic Blast Map Indicates Texas Cities Will Be Worst Hit During Blackout Fears
According to a Monday update to the forecast, north Texas and the panhandle will experience the worst of the arctic blast. When this is happening, some parts of the state might experience lows of minus 1 degree Fahrenheit. The whole of the United States is expected to be affected by...
Two Structure Fires Had Firefighters Responding In Extreme Cold
While many of us were doing our best to stay out of the frigid temps on Thursday, Randall County Fire Department was out in the below zero wind chill. Unfortunately, they found themselves responding to two separate structure fires in the extreme cold. Firefighters Respond To Structure Fires During Arctic...
Closures for Thursday due to severe cold
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner, all Potter County buildings except for the jail will close Thursday, “because of the severe cold temps and wind chills.” As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, a Wind Chill Warning has been issued across the Texas Panhandle for Thursday morning, with temperatures […]
KFDA
Salvation Army provides warming stations, emergency shelter during dangerous freezing weather
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Salvation Army will be providing warming stations and emergency shelter day and night during these extreme cold weather conditions. The shelters are doing everything they can to keep those in need of shelter safe as temperatures are forecasted to drop to dangerous numbers during the Christmas holidays.
Staffing Shortages At Clements Unit Forcing Big Changes At Prison
2022 has been full of challenges we aren't used to seeing. One of the biggest, if not THE biggest, has been staffing shortages in just about every employment sector you can think of. I remember driving past The Bagle Place on Bell about a month ago. That restaurant is usually...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend held on federal gun charge
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A man arrested Thursday accused of trying to kidnap his ex-girlfriend is being held on a federal gun charge. Rowdy Eastman, 35, is being charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon with a previous conviction. On Thursday afternoon, Amarillo Police were called to a possible...
Comments / 0