Amarillo, TX

NewsTalk 940 AM

A Peek Into Past Christmases in Amarillo

A glimpse into Amarillo's past can even make a younger fellow who was not alive during Amarillo's golden years nostalgic for a time past. Looking at pictures of Amarillo during the 60s, 70s, or 80s, there's a certain different sort of feel to Amarillo that is familiar but distant. It's...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Night to Shine is asking for volunteers for event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo’s annual event Nigh to Shine is asking for volunteers. The event will offer people ages 14 and up who have disabilities a chance to celebrate prom. This will be held on February 10, at the Civic Center. Organizations say around 800 volunteers will...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

‘Home away from home’: Spending the holidays at the Ronald McDonald House of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Spending the holidays at your own home may seem like an easy thing to do, but that’s not the case for every family. “Everyone wants to be at home with family for the holidays and when you’re away from home taking care of sick kids, that’s just not always possible for people,” said Luke Oliver, marketing and communications manager, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo.
AMARILLO, TX
US105

Did the New Panera Bread Emerge From Upside Down World?

Amarillo finally gets a Panera Bread, a restaurant that has been wished for by many, for a very long time. However, it seems the Panera Bread Amarillo got, was not the one from their wishes. It seems the Amarillo Panera Bread has been frocked with obstacle after obstacle since it...
AMARILLO, TX
US105

Another Fentanyl Death In Amarillo Leads To Arrest

As the end of the year is near, the trouble with fentanyl is still in the beginning stages. The new year is supposed to allow us to turn the page, and start fresh with a clean slate. That's something that won't happen for so many that have lost their lives...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

UPDATE: Some power restored to homes in Canyon East

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy has reported power outages in the city of Canyon. Around 50 homes and businesses in the downtown area are being affected. Some homes in the Canyon East subdivision have power restored. Xcel energy is aware of the outages and is actively working on restoring...
CANYON, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo Police Announce Big News Of New Cold Case Unit

In Amarillo, there are 49 unsolved homicides dating back to the '50s. That's according to a release recently published by the Amarillo Police Department. It was part of a release announcing some pretty big news. Amarillo Police Department is getting a Cold Case investigation unit. Tackling The 49 Unsolved Homicides...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Closures for Thursday due to severe cold

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner, all Potter County buildings except for the jail will close Thursday, “because of the severe cold temps and wind chills.” As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, a Wind Chill Warning has been issued across the Texas Panhandle for Thursday morning, with temperatures […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX

