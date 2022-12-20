Samuel Bankman-Fried, extradited to the US last night, will be released on $250 million, according to multiple reports. The former FTX CEO will be restricted to his parents’ home as part of the deal. Charges against Bankman-Fried were revealed last week. The indictment claims that from around 2019, Bankman-Fried sought to commit fraud.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO