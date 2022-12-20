Read full article on original website
Vator Securities Chooses Bricknode to Administer Share Issue Services
Vator Securities, a corporate finance and advisory service provider, has chosen Bricknode’s digital investment management platform “to administer share issues.”. Since its launch in 2010, Vator Securities has “focused on financing growth companies through a range of issuance services.” Vator raises capital “from local and global institutional investors, as well as a proprietary network of family offices and high net worth investors.”
Former Alameda Research, FTX Execs Apologize, Admit Guilt in Court: Report
Former CEO of Alameda Research Carolyn Ellison has apologized for her misdeeds pertaining to the collapse of FTX as well as Alameda. Gary Wang, FTX co-founder and former CTO, has also acknowledged his errors, according to multiple reports. Both Ellison and Wang have pleaded guilty to charges regarding the failure...
QuantCube Technology Secures Series B Funding to Support Business Growth
Real-time economic intelligence provider QuantCube Technology announced that it has secured funding led by Strategic Development Fund (SDF), the investment arm of UAE’s Tawazun Council, “together with previous backers Moody’s and Five Capital, and other private investors.”. Using AI to analyze billions of alternative data points in...
BIGG Digital Assets Subsidiary Netcoins Launches in the US
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (CSE: BIGG), owner of Netcoins, the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for North Americans to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, and Blockchain Intelligence Group, a developer of blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, is pleased to report that Netcoins has “launched service in the United States effective immediately, initially available in California, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Missouri.”
Digital Asset Infrastructure Provider Wyre Integrates with BNB Chain
Wyre is pleased to announce their recent integration with BNB Chain. This partnership allows their developers building with Wyre the ability to leverage their entire API stack on BNB Chain “as well on-ramping directly into $BUSD and $BNB through all payment methods.”. This integration is “a major step forward...
Manchester based Fintech Nivo Solutions Secures £1M Investment from NPIF Maven Equity Finance
Manchester-based Fintech solution provider, Nivo Solutions, has secured a £1 million investment from NPIF Maven Equity Finance, “alongside a follow-on investment from Barclays Bank.”. The technology platform “provides a verified identity messaging solution, which combines secure instant messaging with digital identification and verification.” This allows financial services organizations,...
SaaS Platform for Supply Chain Finance Skyscend Joins Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program
Skyscend Inc., an SaaS platform provider for supply chain finance, announced that it has joined Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program, speeding up the process of integrating with Visa, “allowing Skyscend to more easily leverage the reach, capabilities, and security that VisaNet, the company’s global payment network, offers.”
BNPL: Cashfree Payments Offers Buy Now Pay Later Suite for Indian Consumers
Payments and API banking solutions company, Cashfree Payments is now offering one of India’s “widest” ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ (BNPL) suite. Cashfree Payments’ BNPL suite will “enable online businesses to provide customers with over 30 flexible financing options during checkout.” The company has “launched its BNPL suite in time for the upcoming holiday season to help online businesses offer their customers easy and instant access to credit, thereby increasing sales.”
FinWise Bank Selects Finastra to Power Banking Platform
FinWise Bank has selected Finastra to power its core banking platform. Finastra is a global software provider for digital banking services. FinWise banks is based and Utah and touts its relationships with Fintechs in the US. FinWise said the new tech will help its offerings better aligne with both its retail and business lending services.
TSB Bank Fine by UK Regulators Highlights Need to Improve IT Infrastructure: Report
Following the news that British lender TSB Bank was fined $48.65m ($59.07m) by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority over “a botched IT platform migration that left two million customers locked out of their accounts in 2018,” Chris Dinga, Payments Analyst at GlobalData, offers his view:
Fintech Galaxy Acquires Egypt’s Underlie as it Expands Open Finance Footprint
UAE-based Fintech Galaxy, the “first” Central Bank-regulated Open Finance platform in the Middle East, announced the acquisition of Underlie, an Egypt-based Open Banking platform offering APIs to banks and businesses. The deal will help “to set FTG’s Open Finance and Open Banking wheels in full motion across the...
Bank of London to Appoint Gavin Hewitt as Chief Financial Officer
The Bank of London, the next-generation technology company and the “world’s first” purpose-built global clearing, agency, and transaction bank, announced the appointment of Gavin Hewitt as Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) “by the end of January 2023.”. In his role, Gavin will “lead on all accounting,...
INX, SICPA to Help Central Banks Develop Sovereign Digital Currency Ecosystem
The INX Digital Company, Inc. (NEO: INXD), a broker-dealer and inter-dealer broker – offering the first-ever SEC-regulated digital asset trading platform for both cryptocurrencies and security tokens, announced that it has officially entered into a strategic partnership with SICPA, which claims to be a global leader in authentication, revenue realization and secure traceability solutions, “to help governments develop innovative and sovereign central bank digital currency ecosystems.”
Samuel Bankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bail, Charges Announced for Former Executives Caroline Ellison and Gary Wang
Samuel Bankman-Fried, extradited to the US last night, will be released on $250 million, according to multiple reports. The former FTX CEO will be restricted to his parents’ home as part of the deal. Charges against Bankman-Fried were revealed last week. The indictment claims that from around 2019, Bankman-Fried sought to commit fraud.
Credit Score Solutions Provider SavvyMoney, Alkami have Reportedly Signed 100 Banks, Credit Unions as Clients
SavvyMoney, the provider of innovative credit score solutions, and Alkami, the provider of cloud-based digital banking solutions for banks and credit unions in the U.S., recently signed their 100th shared customer, a key milestone in their expanding partnership. Since its launch in 2019, the number of Alkami digital banking clients...
Debit – Credit Card Fraud Topped $32 Billion in 2021, $12 Billion was in the US
Credit/Debit card fraud hit $32.34 billion in 2021, with $11.9 billion of that coming from the United States, according to a report from Nilson. Worldwide, losses jumped by 14% in 2021. Nilson states that the US accounted for 37% of worldwide losses to card fraud in 2021, even though it...
