Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Unexpected Markets Can Turn To Investment Hotspots in 2023Real Estate Market ExplainerFort Worth, TX
Bitter Cold Brings Rolling Power Outages to NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Taxpayers Are On the Hook For Billions In NFL Stadium CostsTaxBuzzNashville, TN
5 Delicious Pizza Places in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
The Burger Scene in Nashville TNEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
Related
smokeybarn.com
Body Found In Running SUV At Spfd. Walmart, Medical-Related: Officials
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A deceased man was found in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Springfield Walmart Thursday evening, officials are calling it a medical situation. The first call came into 911 at 3:53 pm. The individual was described as a male in his...
WKRN
Police searching for accused porch pirate in Lebanon
The Lebanon Police Department released this video of a woman stealing packages off a porch. Police searching for accused porch pirate in Lebanon. The Lebanon Police Department released this video of a woman stealing packages off a porch. Food pantry demands. Crashes on icy interstates. Some secondary roads remains slick.
smokeybarn.com
Springfield Area Home A Total Loss After Fire
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A Springfield area home is a total loss following a fire that engulfed the building early Friday. The home is located in the 3000 block of Old Greenbrier Pike which sits about halfway between Springfield and Greenbrier, the first call coming into 911 just after 4 am. LOCATION OF FIRE.
smokeybarn.com
Crashes Mount As Frigid Temps Grip Robertson County
GREENBRIER TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Sub-zero temperatures are making roads slick in Robertson County. We have had numerous crashes and interstate shutdowns as we finish off the first 24 hours of a weather system that will be sticking around until Monday. Fortunately, the driver of the vehicle pictured...
Carjacking suspect accused of using child as shield taken into custody
A Goodlettsville woman was arrested after she reportedly used her own child as a shield while carjacking people in Clarksville.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Woman arrested in carjacking incidents in Clarksville, 5-year-old child safe
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A woman from Goodlettsville using her own child as a shield stole two cars at gunpoint in Clarksville on Thursday, according to police. At about 4:42 p.m., Clarksville Police responded to the Minit Mart at 2690 Trenton Road after a woman reported that, while she was pumping gas, she was approached by a woman who pointed a gun at her and stole her Nissan Juke, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
WSMV
Lebanon narcotics detection K9 dies
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Lebanon Police Department announced one of its police K9s has passed away. K9 Luke died Friday with his partner K9 Officer Rob Bates by his side, LPD said in a Facebook post. “K9 Luke gave a dedicated service with the Lebanon Police Department from...
Johnson City Press
Mount Carmel family brings daughter home after months in the hospital
KINGSPORT -- A Mount Carmel resident whose daughter has been a patient at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville since Oct. 13 has finally brought her home. Quinnlee Mae Shriner, 10 months old, returned home late on Wednesday.
clarksvillenow.com
2 teenagers from Clarksville charged with murder in Interstate 24 shooting on Halloween
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested two Clarksville 17-year-olds in the Halloween deadly shooting of a Nashville woman in Interstate 24. At about 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 31, suspects in a black Charger shot a woman near mile marker 19 in...
WKRN
VIDEO: Life-saving rescue by Spring Hill first responders
VIDEO: Life-saving rescue by Spring Hill first responders. Life-saving rescue by Spring Hill first responders. The food we enjoy during the holidays is not always good for our furry friends. TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies. The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as...
Smyrna police searching for 16-year-old girl who has been missing for almost a week
The Smyrna Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for almost a week.
Man charged with pulling knife on neighbor over parking spot
A 64-year-old man was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he reported pulled a knife during a parking dispute.
smokeybarn.com
Teens Discover Body In Abandoned Springfield Outbuilding
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSE: (Smokey Barn News) Springfield Police are currently investigating after a body was discovered in a small outbuilding located on East 1st Avenue and Memorial Blvd, roughly a block from the Robertson County Fairgrounds. LOCATION OF BODY. According to officials, two teens that had been fishing at the creek...
WSMV
Teens find body near Robertson County Fairgrounds
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Springfield Police Department is investigating after teens found a body in a small outbuilding near the Robertson County Fairgrounds, according to our news partner Smokey Barn News. Two teens found the body on East 1st Avenue and Memorial Drive just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
wnky.com
Multiple wrecks reported on I-65 amid icy road conditions
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Local authorities are urging drivers to stay inside and avoid road travel if possible today. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police are working multiple wrecks on Interstate 65 near mile markers 38 and 40 northbound. KSP trooper Daniel Priddy says all three lanes are blocked near mile marker 40.
2 teens charged with murder in connection with I-24 shooting in Robertson County
Two Clarksville teens have been arrested on first degree murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting that happened on Halloween night on Interstate 24.
‘It was so senseless’: Nashville family remembers son after deadly stabbing at bus stop
Metro police were called to 4th Avenue and Church Street, where Mason was found with stab wounds to his chest.
Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in creek
A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a creek Wednesday.
wkdzradio.com
Four Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County sent four people to the hospital Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a southbound vehicle ran off the road and overturned just north of the Kentucky 1682 exit. The driver reportedly told law enforcement they were headed from Chicago to...
Ashland City police arrest man with 13 prior offenses of driving on a revoked license
They say 13 is an unlucky number. It sure was for a Cheatham County man who police officers called a habitual motor vehicle offender.
Comments / 0