ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

Police searching for accused porch pirate in Lebanon

The Lebanon Police Department released this video of a woman stealing packages off a porch. Police searching for accused porch pirate in Lebanon. The Lebanon Police Department released this video of a woman stealing packages off a porch. Food pantry demands. Crashes on icy interstates. Some secondary roads remains slick.
LEBANON, TN
smokeybarn.com

Springfield Area Home A Total Loss After Fire

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A Springfield area home is a total loss following a fire that engulfed the building early Friday. The home is located in the 3000 block of Old Greenbrier Pike which sits about halfway between Springfield and Greenbrier, the first call coming into 911 just after 4 am. LOCATION OF FIRE.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
smokeybarn.com

Crashes Mount As Frigid Temps Grip Robertson County

GREENBRIER TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Sub-zero temperatures are making roads slick in Robertson County. We have had numerous crashes and interstate shutdowns as we finish off the first 24 hours of a weather system that will be sticking around until Monday. Fortunately, the driver of the vehicle pictured...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Woman arrested in carjacking incidents in Clarksville, 5-year-old child safe

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A woman from Goodlettsville using her own child as a shield stole two cars at gunpoint in Clarksville on Thursday, according to police. At about 4:42 p.m., Clarksville Police responded to the Minit Mart at 2690 Trenton Road after a woman reported that, while she was pumping gas, she was approached by a woman who pointed a gun at her and stole her Nissan Juke, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Lebanon narcotics detection K9 dies

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Lebanon Police Department announced one of its police K9s has passed away. K9 Luke died Friday with his partner K9 Officer Rob Bates by his side, LPD said in a Facebook post. “K9 Luke gave a dedicated service with the Lebanon Police Department from...
LEBANON, TN
WKRN

VIDEO: Life-saving rescue by Spring Hill first responders

VIDEO: Life-saving rescue by Spring Hill first responders. Life-saving rescue by Spring Hill first responders. The food we enjoy during the holidays is not always good for our furry friends. TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies. The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as...
SPRING HILL, TN
smokeybarn.com

Teens Discover Body In Abandoned Springfield Outbuilding

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSE: (Smokey Barn News) Springfield Police are currently investigating after a body was discovered in a small outbuilding located on East 1st Avenue and Memorial Blvd, roughly a block from the Robertson County Fairgrounds. LOCATION OF BODY. According to officials, two teens that had been fishing at the creek...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
WSMV

Teens find body near Robertson County Fairgrounds

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Springfield Police Department is investigating after teens found a body in a small outbuilding near the Robertson County Fairgrounds, according to our news partner Smokey Barn News. Two teens found the body on East 1st Avenue and Memorial Drive just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
wnky.com

Multiple wrecks reported on I-65 amid icy road conditions

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Local authorities are urging drivers to stay inside and avoid road travel if possible today. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police are working multiple wrecks on Interstate 65 near mile markers 38 and 40 northbound. KSP trooper Daniel Priddy says all three lanes are blocked near mile marker 40.
wkdzradio.com

Four Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash

A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County sent four people to the hospital Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a southbound vehicle ran off the road and overturned just north of the Kentucky 1682 exit. The driver reportedly told law enforcement they were headed from Chicago to...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy