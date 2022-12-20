Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Fares returning for JAC transit system in 2023
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Fares for the Jump Around Carson transit system will be collected once again in the new year, starting on Jan. 3, 2023. Fees will be returning for both the fixed route and the assist paratransit services. Standard adult cash fare for the fixed route will...
Reno philanthropist Evelyn Mount has died
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Long-time Reno philanthropist Evelyn Mount died Friday afternoon, a friend confirmed. She was 96 years old. No details have been finalized as to memorial or funeral services or where donations can be made. Mount was known for her annual food drives run out of her home in...
Road work will close a lane in Carson City overnight
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Roadwork on an enhanced digital highway information sign will result in overnight lane reductions on U.S. 50 Thursday night. One lane of westbound travel on the highway from 7:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. Friday. Minor travel delays are expected for anyone traveling through the area.
Bad weather elsewhere causes flight delays in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The weather is clear at Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Christmas Eve, but storms and winds in other parts of the country affect its flights. As of 10 a.m., 13 flights had delays ranging from a half hour to several hours. An Alaskan Airlines flight from Portland that was supposed to land at 8:43 a.m was postponed to 1:18 p.m.
HHS Secretary Becerra urges vaccinations during Reno visit
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra came to Reno Thursday to confer, listen, and share a timely message. The Secretary’s visit came on the heels of an expected surge in the number of covid and influenza cases around the country and the release of the administration’s plan for dealing with it, especially among the most vulnerable Americans, seniors and patients in nursing homes. The setting for the visit-- a long-term care facility, Advanced Health Care of Reno.
Crafting your game at Golftec's new facility in Reno
Christmas Weekend will be mild and dry, with occasional clouds. Stormy weather returns Monday night, followed by several rounds of wind, rain, and snow, through New Year's Weekend. Keep your travel plans flexible and stay weather aware next week. -Jeff.
Reno Rodeo Foundation finishing year with Denim Drive & raffle
A few light showers will move through the area overnight into Friday morning. This weak system will clear out by afternoon. Expect a partly cloudy, mild weekend, with valley highs in the mid-50s for Christmas Day this year. Next week looks active, with wet-windy storms coming our way. Stay tuned! -Jeff.
Reno Police Department assist in arrest of gang members
SACRAMENTO, California (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department assisted the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office in the capture of two gang members. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Gang Suppression Unit had been searching for 28-year-old Treygee Tagami and 30-year-old Leslie Rogers over the course of the last eight months. Both...
Officer involved shooting hospitalizes 1
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 2:16 p.m.: Sparks Police are releasing new details on an officer involved shooting that happened Thursday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., RPD responded to the area of Sierra Street for reports of a person firing a gun. RPD officers and Justice Court bailiffs met the...
Henry Schein employees, customers send care kits to Ukraine refugees
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The war in Ukraine has produced a humanitarian problem of historic proportions. Nearly 8 million people have fled the violence to other countries, a similar number have been displaced within Ukraine. Most were left only with what they could carry. International aid organizations have stepped in with services, but sometimes it’s the smallest of gestures that can bring comfort and a sense of normalcy to someone on the run.
Santa to deliver newly adopted pets to their forever homes during “Home for the Holidays” program
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The holidays are a fun season at the Nevada Humane Society. Between Santa Pet Deliveries and the Shelter Pet Christmas Dinner, there are lots of ways to get involved this Christmas. Communications manager, Nicole Theodoulou, stopped by Morning Break to talk about their “Home for the...
Baker’s Mark: The Cookie Alchemist teaches easy recipe for candied nuts, perfect for holiday snacking
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Laura Dong calls herself “the cookie alchemist” which is also the name of her home-baking business. There’s not a cookie design she can’t do and her decorating skills are incredible!. She stopped by Morning Break to teach folks a fun and easy...
Movie Minute: Whitney Houston’s biopic, Puss in Boots sequel are this weekend’s biggest new releases
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - KOLO 8′s Jayde Ryan returns for Christmas weekend’s Movie Minute. Watch Friday’s Interview to hear Ryan and Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko’s thoughts on Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody; Puss in Boots: The Last Wish; National Treasure: Edge of History; Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery; and season three of Emily in Paris.
