RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra came to Reno Thursday to confer, listen, and share a timely message. The Secretary’s visit came on the heels of an expected surge in the number of covid and influenza cases around the country and the release of the administration’s plan for dealing with it, especially among the most vulnerable Americans, seniors and patients in nursing homes. The setting for the visit-- a long-term care facility, Advanced Health Care of Reno.

RENO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO