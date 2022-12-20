Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Bay Port student dies from complications caused by flu and strep B
HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - A Bay Port High School student died from complications caused by a mix of Influenza A and Strep B. According to the Howard-Suamico School DistrictAva Schmidt died Wednesday. She was a freshman at Bay Port High School. The district sent the following letter to the school...
Dover students paying it forward this holiday season
Schools teach more than academics. Through extracurricular activities and related lessons in the classroom, Dover Schools is dedicated to developing good citizens. We are proud to say that these efforts come to fruition more than ever this time of year. In our elementary schools, students have been collecting money from...
