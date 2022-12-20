Read full article on original website
Kyle Juszczyk details how Brock Purdy earned the 49ers’ respect
Brock Purdy, the 22-year-old starting rookie quarterback, headed onto the football field in that Week 13 matchup against the Miami Dolphins and looked in complete control of the San Francisco 49ers offense. He took charge after replacing injured quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and that didn't change in the two games that followed.
49ers TE George Kittle not sorry for ‘stealing’ touchdown from WR Ray-Ray McCloud as his chemistry with QB Brock Purdy grows
49ers tight end George Kittle left a football version of a lump of coal in one of his teammate's stockings on Saturday, and he doesn't seem the least bit sorry he did it. Kittle caught two touchdown passes in the 49ers' 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday, but the first one wasn't supposed to go to him at all. It was intended for wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, but Kittle swooped in and took it, giving him a 34-yard touchdown that put the 49ers up 14-7 over the Commanders early in the third quarter.
49ers’ dominant defense can enter the record books vs. Commanders
The San Francisco 49ers can enter the record books on Saturday against the Washington Commanders. The last time the team allowed an opponent to rush for over 70 yards was in Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Since then, the 49ers have reeled off seven consecutive wins while playing some dominant defense, allowing just under 59 yards per game.
49ers teammates believe Nick Bosa’s performance vs. Commanders “secured” DPOY
Nick Bosa has to be considered the favorite for NFL Defensive Player of the Year. The San Francisco 49ers pass rusher racked up two more sacks on Saturday against the Washington Commanders, nearly had a third, and might have had a fourth if sacks on two-point conversions counted toward the season total. The point is, Bosa was a game-wrecker in Week 16, and it's hard to imagine anyone thinking another defender has been more impactful this season.
49ers’ John Lynch on Christian McCaffrey, Dre Greenlaw Pro Bowl snubs: “We’ve got bigger things in our sights”
On Wednesday, the NFL announced the 2023 Pro Bowl Games rosters. Six players will represent the San Francisco 49ers on the NFC roster. They are defensive end Nick Bosa, safety Talanoa Hufanga, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, tight end George Kittle, linebacker Fred Warner, and tackle Trent Williams. Additionally, seven 49ers players...
Brock Purdy proving himself to 49ers despite not being “100 percent” healthy
San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy is still dealing with the oblique and rib injuries he sustained against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and played through against the Seattle Seahawks. Before Saturday's game against the Washington Commanders, NFL insider Jay Glazer shared more information about the injury. "What people don't...
Transcripts: Kyle Shanahan, Brock Purdy, other 49ers react to 37-20 win vs. Commanders
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, quarterback Brock Purdy, and others spoke with reporters after Saturday's 37-20 win against the Washington Commanders. Here is everything they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan. "The only thing we had from...
49ers-Commanders Injury Report: Jordan Mason, Charvarius Ward ‘questionable’ for Saturday
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 16 contest against the Washington Commanders on Saturday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel continues his light work on a side field as he recovers from MCL and ankle sprains. The 49ers expect him to be healthy enough to return before the end of the regular season, but with the NFC West title already wrapped up, there is no urgency to bring him back early.
Playoff picture: Bad Lions loss hurts but Detroit still has life
Detroit’s recent run of wins put the Lions in position to secure a playoff berth. Saturday’s humbling 37-23 loss in Carolina definitely provided a big hit to that postseason potential, but the Lions aren’t dead yet. None of the paths to the postseason matter if the Lions...
49ers’ Nick Bosa records new single-season career-high 17.5 sacks
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa recorded 15.5 sacks last season, then a career-high. The talented pass rusher matched that mark against the Seattle Seahawks, bringing down quarterback Geno Smith. On Saturday, Bosa recorded two more sacks against the Washington Commanders, bringing his season total to 17.5. Here is...
49ers Notebook: Ray-Ray McCloud on why Brock Purdy is Josh Allen-esque; Purdy’s milestone-filled Saturday; Why was Drake Jackson inactive? Javon Kinlaw on his return, and why his favorite player isn’t Nick Bosa
The 49ers were a happy bunch after knocking off the Washington Commanders 37-20 at Levi's Stadium on Saturday, and it led to plenty of good material to come out of the locker room following the game. Players such as George Kittle and Nick Bosa were dressed up in Christmas-themed outfits...
Key stats from the 49ers’ 37-20 Week 16 win vs. the Commanders
The San Francisco 49ers improved to 11-4 on the season after a 37-20 Week 16 win over the Washington Commanders at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Below are several statistics and notes from Saturday's game, which were provided by the 49ers Communications staff. With the Win... The 49ers have...
Chiefs gift head coach Andy Reid with juicy Christmas present after win
Andy Reid is in his 10th season with the Kansas City Chiefs, and in recent years, he’s had much success. They’ve made the playoffs in seven straight seasons, as well as eight of the last nine. In a couple of weeks, they’ll be vying for their third Super Bowl appearance in the last four years. Kansas City has played in the AFC Championship in four straight seasons, as well, and after yet another victory on Sunday, quarterback Patrick Mahomes announced that the team got him a gift. Tight end Travis Kelce handed the coach the wrapped present, and underneath the wrapping paper was a Nike box. Inside the box? A cheeseburger. “May you all get a gift as great as this,” Reid said. “Cheeseburgers in paradise, baby.” It’s a nice treat after being in below-zero wind chill during the game. Kansas City improved to 12-3 with the victory and are tied with the Buffalo Bills for the best record in the AFC. The Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos for Week 17 before wrapping up the season in Las Vegas.
Recap: 49ers ride big plays, lopsided second half to 37-20 win over Commanders
What started out as a low-scoring affair between two of the top defenses in the NFL turned into a lopsided win for the San Francisco 49ers, who rode a series of big plays to a 30-point second half in a 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on Saturday.
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan explains why he’s “got no beef” with Washington anymore
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was the offensive coordinator for Washington from 2010 through 2013. It was an excellent opportunity for the young coach to work with his father, Mike Shanahan, Washington's head coach. That run in Washington didn't end well, though. The Shanahans were fired on December...
Early Christmas gift for 49ers: 8th consecutive win and no injuries
Merry Christmas, Kyle Shanahan. For the fourth time this season, and the first time since Week 11, the San Francisco 49ers coach stepped up to the podium for his post-game press conference and reported that his squad didn't suffer any in-game injuries during its 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders.
