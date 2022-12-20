ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers TE George Kittle not sorry for ‘stealing’ touchdown from WR Ray-Ray McCloud as his chemistry with QB Brock Purdy grows

49ers tight end George Kittle left a football version of a lump of coal in one of his teammate's stockings on Saturday, and he doesn't seem the least bit sorry he did it. Kittle caught two touchdown passes in the 49ers' 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday, but the first one wasn't supposed to go to him at all. It was intended for wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, but Kittle swooped in and took it, giving him a 34-yard touchdown that put the 49ers up 14-7 over the Commanders early in the third quarter.
49ers teammates believe Nick Bosa’s performance vs. Commanders “secured” DPOY

Nick Bosa has to be considered the favorite for NFL Defensive Player of the Year. The San Francisco 49ers pass rusher racked up two more sacks on Saturday against the Washington Commanders, nearly had a third, and might have had a fourth if sacks on two-point conversions counted toward the season total. The point is, Bosa was a game-wrecker in Week 16, and it's hard to imagine anyone thinking another defender has been more impactful this season.
49ers’ John Lynch on Christian McCaffrey, Dre Greenlaw Pro Bowl snubs: “We’ve got bigger things in our sights”

On Wednesday, the NFL announced the 2023 Pro Bowl Games rosters. Six players will represent the San Francisco 49ers on the NFC roster. They are defensive end Nick Bosa, safety Talanoa Hufanga, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, tight end George Kittle, linebacker Fred Warner, and tackle Trent Williams. Additionally, seven 49ers players...
49ers-Commanders Injury Report: Jordan Mason, Charvarius Ward ‘questionable’ for Saturday

The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 16 contest against the Washington Commanders on Saturday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel continues his light work on a side field as he recovers from MCL and ankle sprains. The 49ers expect him to be healthy enough to return before the end of the regular season, but with the NFC West title already wrapped up, there is no urgency to bring him back early.
49ers Notebook: Ray-Ray McCloud on why Brock Purdy is Josh Allen-esque; Purdy’s milestone-filled Saturday; Why was Drake Jackson inactive? Javon Kinlaw on his return, and why his favorite player isn’t Nick Bosa

The 49ers were a happy bunch after knocking off the Washington Commanders 37-20 at Levi's Stadium on Saturday, and it led to plenty of good material to come out of the locker room following the game. Players such as George Kittle and Nick Bosa were dressed up in Christmas-themed outfits...
Chiefs gift head coach Andy Reid with juicy Christmas present after win

Andy Reid is in his 10th season with the Kansas City Chiefs, and in recent years, he’s had much success. They’ve made the playoffs in seven straight seasons, as well as eight of the last nine. In a couple of weeks, they’ll be vying for their third Super Bowl appearance in the last four years. Kansas City has played in the AFC Championship in four straight seasons, as well, and after yet another victory on Sunday, quarterback Patrick Mahomes announced that the team got him a gift. Tight end Travis Kelce handed the coach the wrapped present, and underneath the wrapping paper was a Nike box. Inside the box? A cheeseburger. “May you all get a gift as great as this,” Reid said. “Cheeseburgers in paradise, baby.” It’s a nice treat after being in below-zero wind chill during the game. Kansas City improved to 12-3 with the victory and are tied with the Buffalo Bills for the best record in the AFC. The Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos for Week 17 before wrapping up the season in Las Vegas.
