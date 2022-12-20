ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Deion Sanders on women running game on NFL players: 'I might be $15M richer' | CLUB SHAY SHAY

Shannon Sharpe and Deion Sanders discuss women running game on athletes. Deion reveals he brought social media personality Brittany Renner to Jackson State to give the team insight. Deion spoke highly of Renner saying: “She’s a real woman and was straight forward…If I had this information when I was younger, I might be $15M dollars richer.”
Larry Brown Sports

Bruce Arians has bold prediction for Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fallen well short of expectations so far this season, but former coach Bruce Arians is not adjusting those expectations one bit. In an interview with Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Arians offered a bullish outlook on the rest of the Buccaneers’ season. He confidently predicted that the team... The post Bruce Arians has bold prediction for Buccaneers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Vikings edge Giants 27-24 on Joseph's game-ending 61-yard FG

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Greg Joseph kicked a career-long 61-yard field goal as time expired, giving the Minnesota Vikings a 27-24 victory that prevented the New York Giants from clinching a playoff spot on Saturday. T.J. Hockenson had a career-high 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns from Kirk...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chase Young's return for Commanders is encouraging

None of us knew what to expect, knowing Chase Young was making his return Saturday, against San Francisco. Young had not played since the November 2021 home win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when Young tore his ACL. ESPN stats states Young was in on two tackles Saturday, one solo,...
FOX Sports

Zach Wilson booed by Jets fans, benched during third quarter in loss vs. Jaguars | UNDISPUTED

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was booed multiple times and had 92 passing yards and an interception before he was benched for backup quarterback Chris Streveler. Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh said after the game that it was not a benching as much as the Jets looking for a spark on offense. Skip Bayless discusses what the Jets should do with Wilson moving forward.
NEW YORK STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers vs Raiders: 3 reasons to worry this week

This week the Pittsburgh Steelers take the field with heavy hearts as they mourn the death of Steelers legend Franco Harris. Nevertheless, the Steelers still need to be ready to take on a scrappy Las Vegas Raiders team on Christmas Eve who is just as keen on an upset as Pittsburgh is. Here are the three things we are worried about this week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Why Eagles NEED Jalen Hurts back in Week 17 | What's Wright?

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts suffered a shoulder injury in Week 15 vs. Bears, backup quarterback Gardner Minshew was named starter in Week 16 vs. Cowboys. Nick Wright explains the Eagles need to avoid running the ball so much with Hurts because injuries like this are bound to happen. Nick believes with Hurts out for Week 16 Joe Burrow might enter the MVP conversation if the Bengals beat the Bills in Week 17.
WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, PA
FOX Sports

James Cook rushes for career-high 99 yards for surging Bills

CHICAGO (AP) — James Cook has come a long way since training camp. All the way to helping the Buffalo Bills roll to a big road win on a frigid Saturday in December. Cook rushed for a career-high 99 yards and scored his third NFL touchdown during Buffalo's 35-13 victory over the Chicago Bears. Cook and Devin Singletary led the way as the Bills gained a season-high 254 yards rushing while clinching the AFC East title.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy