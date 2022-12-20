Read full article on original website
Al Michaels Unfortunate Comment About Trevor Lawrence Going Viral
The Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets are both alive in the AFC playoff race - for now. Unfortunately, the loser of tonight's game will have a difficult road to the postseason. It's a vitally important game for both teams and Trevor Lawrence is doing everything possible to lead the Jaguars to victory.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 16 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 16 matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Deion Sanders on women running game on NFL players: 'I might be $15M richer' | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Deion Sanders discuss women running game on athletes. Deion reveals he brought social media personality Brittany Renner to Jackson State to give the team insight. Deion spoke highly of Renner saying: “She’s a real woman and was straight forward…If I had this information when I was younger, I might be $15M dollars richer.”
Bruce Arians has bold prediction for Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fallen well short of expectations so far this season, but former coach Bruce Arians is not adjusting those expectations one bit. In an interview with Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Arians offered a bullish outlook on the rest of the Buccaneers’ season. He confidently predicted that the team... The post Bruce Arians has bold prediction for Buccaneers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Best NFL underdog picks and predictions for Week 16
In Week 15, only 4 underdogs won their games outright. However, 9 covered the spread. That included the Indianapolis Colts, who covered the 3.5-point spread in the greatest collapse in NFL history, as they saw a 33-0 lead turn into a 39-36 overtime loss. Below, we analyze analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s...
Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 16 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 16 matchup between the Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers.
Vikings edge Giants 27-24 on Joseph's game-ending 61-yard FG
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Greg Joseph kicked a career-long 61-yard field goal as time expired, giving the Minnesota Vikings a 27-24 victory that prevented the New York Giants from clinching a playoff spot on Saturday. T.J. Hockenson had a career-high 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns from Kirk...
Chase Young's return for Commanders is encouraging
None of us knew what to expect, knowing Chase Young was making his return Saturday, against San Francisco. Young had not played since the November 2021 home win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when Young tore his ACL. ESPN stats states Young was in on two tackles Saturday, one solo,...
Steelers Playoff Chances Keep Climbing With Help From Christmas Eve Games
The Pittsburgh Steelers playoff odds finally feel somewhat real.
Playoff picture: Bad Lions loss hurts but Detroit still has life
Detroit’s recent run of wins put the Lions in position to secure a playoff berth. Saturday’s humbling 37-23 loss in Carolina definitely provided a big hit to that postseason potential, but the Lions aren’t dead yet. None of the paths to the postseason matter if the Lions...
Zach Wilson booed by Jets fans, benched during third quarter in loss vs. Jaguars | UNDISPUTED
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was booed multiple times and had 92 passing yards and an interception before he was benched for backup quarterback Chris Streveler. Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh said after the game that it was not a benching as much as the Jets looking for a spark on offense. Skip Bayless discusses what the Jets should do with Wilson moving forward.
Steelers vs Raiders: 3 reasons to worry this week
This week the Pittsburgh Steelers take the field with heavy hearts as they mourn the death of Steelers legend Franco Harris. Nevertheless, the Steelers still need to be ready to take on a scrappy Las Vegas Raiders team on Christmas Eve who is just as keen on an upset as Pittsburgh is. Here are the three things we are worried about this week.
Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr Week 16 Update
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr gave his state of the Las Vegas Raiders address for week 16.
Why Eagles NEED Jalen Hurts back in Week 17 | What's Wright?
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts suffered a shoulder injury in Week 15 vs. Bears, backup quarterback Gardner Minshew was named starter in Week 16 vs. Cowboys. Nick Wright explains the Eagles need to avoid running the ball so much with Hurts because injuries like this are bound to happen. Nick believes with Hurts out for Week 16 Joe Burrow might enter the MVP conversation if the Bengals beat the Bills in Week 17.
Robert Smith and Chris Myers break down Panthers record rushing performance in victory over Lions
Robert Smith and Chris Myers broke down the record rushing performance from the Carolina Panthers in victory over the Detroit Lions. D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard led the rushing attack that amassed 320 yards and three TD.
Jay Glazer gives an update on Eagles' Jalen Hurts and Jets' Mike White's return | FOX NFL Sunday
Fox's Jay Glazer gives an update when we could see Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts and New York Jets' Mike White back on the field. He also talks about what the Jets could do with quarterback Zach Wilson moving forward.
James Cook rushes for career-high 99 yards for surging Bills
CHICAGO (AP) — James Cook has come a long way since training camp. All the way to helping the Buffalo Bills roll to a big road win on a frigid Saturday in December. Cook rushed for a career-high 99 yards and scored his third NFL touchdown during Buffalo's 35-13 victory over the Chicago Bears. Cook and Devin Singletary led the way as the Bills gained a season-high 254 yards rushing while clinching the AFC East title.
