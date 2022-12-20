Read full article on original website
Jamie Lee Curtis says the ‘nepo baby’ conversation is ‘designed to try to diminish and denigrate’
Jamie Lee Curtis is opening up about her experiences in Hollywood as the child of movie stars, prompted by the current conversation around ‘nepo babies‘ — the term for children of notable figures whose familial ties are thought to have helped them find exposure and fame themselves.
The biggest movie and TV disappointments for 2022, from ‘The Rings of Power’ to ‘Morbius’
The thing about disappointment is that it requires certain expectations and enthusiasm, which spares something like Mike Myers’ awful Netflix series “The Pentaverate” any further abuse (OK, maybe just a little) on this year-end list. Still, 2022 was filled with movies and TV shows that came armed...
Ellen DeGeneres says tWitch’s death has ‘been really tough for everyone’
Ellen DeGeneres fought back tears in her first public video statement since the death of beloved talk show personality and her friend Stephen “tWitch” Boss. “Hey everybody. I just wanted to say the past 11 days have been really tough for everyone,” DeGeneres said in a video posted to her social media accounts on Friday. “Everyone is in pain and trying to make sense of it, and we’ll never make sense of it.”
‘Babylon’ zooms in on Hollywood’s wild old days, like ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ on steroids
After romanticizing Hollywood in “La La Land,” Damien Chazelle widens his “Another Day of Sun” lens to explore the town’s dark roots in “Babylon,” which is basically another dawn-of-talkies era “Singin’ in the Rain” on a cocktail of ampethamines and steroids. Despite a stellar cast and showy moments (given who’s involved how could there not be?), the writer-director’s sprawling, messy, three-hour-plus endurance test isn’t ready for its closeup.
