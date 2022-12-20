ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ellen DeGeneres says tWitch’s death has ‘been really tough for everyone’

Ellen DeGeneres fought back tears in her first public video statement since the death of beloved talk show personality and her friend Stephen “tWitch” Boss. “Hey everybody. I just wanted to say the past 11 days have been really tough for everyone,” DeGeneres said in a video posted to her social media accounts on Friday. “Everyone is in pain and trying to make sense of it, and we’ll never make sense of it.”
‘Babylon’ zooms in on Hollywood’s wild old days, like ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ on steroids

After romanticizing Hollywood in “La La Land,” Damien Chazelle widens his “Another Day of Sun” lens to explore the town’s dark roots in “Babylon,” which is basically another dawn-of-talkies era “Singin’ in the Rain” on a cocktail of ampethamines and steroids. Despite a stellar cast and showy moments (given who’s involved how could there not be?), the writer-director’s sprawling, messy, three-hour-plus endurance test isn’t ready for its closeup.

