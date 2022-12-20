‘We'll See You in Court': Gun Rights Advocates Testify in Final Public Hearing on Proposed Assault Weapons Ban

Read full article on original website
Related
Law enforcement, gun rights advocates debate assault weapon ban
CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) – State lawmakers held the third and final hearing of the year to discuss the assault weapons ban proposal. Committee chairman Rep. Justin Slaughter (D-Chicago) described as a “pressing, polarizing, and passionate topic.” That was most evident in the testimony from gun right’s groups. “I’m here to tell you that if House […]
advantagenews.com
Madison County Board opposes state assault weapons ban
The Madison County Board voted 22-4 Wednesday night to denounce House Bill 5855, which is up for consideration in the Illinois General Assembly. It’s known as the “Protect Illinois Communities Act.” The bill would essentially ban the sale, possession, or manufacture of a variety of semi-automatic weapons.
Illinois State Rifle Association not willing to bend on gun ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A lobbyist for the Illinois State Rifle Association says the organization is not willing to negotiate terms on a proposal that would ban numerous guns in the state. Ed Sullivan, a former state representative who now lobbies for the association, told a House committee Tuesday that House Bill 5855 will immediately open legal […]
fox32chicago.com
Developer who recorded Madigan early in fed investigation gets 16 months in prison
CHICAGO - A developer whose cooperation with the FBI served as a "catalyst" — helping lead to the indictment of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan and others — was sentenced Wednesday to 16 months in prison for an unrelated fraud scheme. Long before the feds’ public corruption...
WSPY NEWS
State Senator expects lame-duck session to include possible gun bans
Morris State Senator Sue Rezin expects there to be a vote on legislation banning certain guns and magazines during the Illinois General Assembly's lame-duck session at the start of the new year. Rezin says it's easier pass legislation during a lame duck session. Rezin says departing lawmakers don't have to...
Kari Lake Loses Lawsuit Over Her Defeat in Arizona Governor's Race
A judge has thrown out Republican Kari Lake’s challenge of her defeat in the Arizona governor’s race to Democrat Katie Hobbs, rejecting her claim that problems with ballot printers at some polling places on Election Day were the result of intentional misconduct. In a decision Saturday, Maricopa County...
wcbu.org
Sheriffs, prosecutors, judges prepare for SAFE-T Act updates, start of no-cash pretrial system
With 2023 arriving in a little more than a week, law enforcement and court agencies are doing their best to prepare for upcoming changes to Illinois’ criminal justice system. The Pretrial Fairness Act, commonly referred to as the “no-cash bail” portion of the landmark SAFE-T Act, is one of...
1470 WMBD
Manier could run for state legislative seat
WASHINGTON, Ill. – The Mayor of Washington is strongly considering throwing his hat into the ring for another state legislative seat that is in Republican hands because of the incumbent’s resignation. Gary Manier tells 25 News “Right now, I’m a yes” for running for the 53rd District seat...
19thnews.org
Illinois will be the first state to eliminate cash bail. Here’s why women led the push for reform.
On January 1, Illinois will become the first state in the country to officially eliminate its cash bail system when the Pretrial Fairness Act goes into effect. Under the new system, a person will only be detained before trial if a judge determines that they pose a threat to others or have a likelihood of being a flight risk.
cwbchicago.com
2 men in car from which gunman fired on Chicago cop plead guilty to felonies; case against alleged shooter continues
Chicago — Two men who were in a hijacked car from which a gunman allegedly shot at a Chicago police officer in the Loop earlier this year have pleaded guilty to felonies in connection with the incident, according to court records. Edgardo Perez, 25, continues to fight a charge...
Man posing as city inspector, demanding money strikes again
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We first told back in August you about a fake inspector who poses as a Chicago employee and tricks people into parting with their money.As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Friday, the inspector is back at it. It appears he hit two more businesses – one in the city and one in southwest suburban Oak Lawn.On Friday, police issued a community alert about a man who identified himself as an inspector and sked to check on a gas leak at a business in the 6400 block of North Sheridan Road in Rogers Park – close to...
cwbchicago.com
Man accused of CTA ‘busjacking’ gets 1-year sentence
A Chicago man who prosecutors said forced a CTA bus operator at gunpoint to drive him to an off-route location has received a one-year prison sentence in a plea deal with prosecutors. Maurice Lowry, 28, boarded the eastbound #67 bus around 11 p.m. on December 8, 2021, and asked the...
cwbchicago.com
19-year-old with 3 juvenile carjacking adjudications this year had a gun during traffic stop, prosecutor say
Chicago — A 19-year-old man who was adjudicated delinquent in juvenile court for three carjackings this year and illegal gun possession in 2021 was found carrying a gun during a traffic stop in Chicago this week, prosecutors said. Jamarrie Armstrong was ordered to pay a $3,000 bail deposit to...
Patients Went to This Isolated Facility for Treatment. Instead, Nearly Two Dozen Were Charged With Crimes.
For years, residents at the Illinois facility received scant treatment for their developmental disabilities and mental illnesses, then faced felonies for lashing out at staff.
Doctors, activists urge Illinois lawmakers to pass gun control bill
CHICAGO (CBS) – Doctors, activists and gun violence survivors are pushing for tougher gun control measures.During a hearing on Tuesday, they pleaded with Illinois state lawmakers to pass a bill introduced in the state House after the Highland Park July 4 mass shooting."The assault weapons prohibition will help keep firearms that were designed to be weapons of war, and have no place in the civilian market, off of our streets," said Alison Shih, counsel at Everytown for Gun Safety.The Protect Illinois Communities Act would ban future sales of assault-style weapons, restrict magazine capacity, and raise the age to get a Firearm Owners ID (FOID) from 18 to 21.Critics have called the measure a violation of the Second Amendment right to bear arms.
wmay.com
Pritzker Signs Law Requiring Illinois Pensions To Divest From Russia
Governor JB Pritzker has signed legislation to divest Illinois pension funds from financial holdings with Russian banks. Pritzker says that as the great-grandson of Ukrainian Jewish refugees, he stands with the people of Ukraine against what he calls Russia’s unjustified invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. Less than one...
starvedrock.media
Southern Illinois officials prepare to implement SAFE-T Act
Across Illinois, judges, state’s attorneys and law enforcement officials are preparing to implement the SAFE-T Act. According to Illinois Policy, the SAFE-T Act implements reformed policing, corrections and pretrial detention. Police reforms include: Several restrictions to what constitutes a police officer’s justified use of force, including banning chokeholds, clarifications...
Ten new laws going into effect in Illinois in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — At the start of the new year, 195 laws go into effect, changing everything from reforming the criminal justice system to who can be a substitute teacher. Here are some of these laws. Minimum Wage Increase The standard minimum wage for an Illinois worker is $13 per hour, starting Jan. 2023. The […]
Shootout with off-duty cop after attempted carjack on West Side
CHICAGO — An off-duty police officer engaged in a shootout when an individual attempted to hijack an officer’s car in Near West Side early Saturday morning. Police said the off-duty officer was standing next to the vehicle at the 1500 block of West Roosevelt Road in the city’s Little Italy neighborhood around 2:05 a.m. when […]
cwbchicago.com
Off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with car thief at gas station
An off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with a man who stole his car from a service station on the Near West Side overnight, officials said. The officer was outside his Jeep Cherokee at the service station in the 1500 block of West Roosevelt when the offender jumped behind the wheel and drove away around 2:05 a.m.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
103K+
Followers
84K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3