City Year Little Rock talks Sponsor a Red Jacket campaign

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Even though Christmas is this weekend, there’s a way that giving can begin today through City Year.

City Year Little Rock Senior Vice President and Executive Director Jennifer Cobb stopped by Arkansas Today to explain how the long-running organization is stepping in to help finish holiday lists with its “Sponsor a Red Jacket” holiday campaign.

Cobb explains that whether you need last-minute stocking stuffers or larger items, the local education nonprofit has gifts that will give back to your loved ones and students, schools and the community.

For more information about City Year Little Rock or to donate to Sponsor a Red Jacket, visit CityYear.org .

