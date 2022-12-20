Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Power outages across Texoma
(KXII) - Thousands of people were without power after freezing cold weather blew through Texoma Thursday. Here is the latest information. As of 10 p.m., hundreds of people remain without power. In Grayson County 925 people were without power around 10 p.m. Power has been restored there as of 8...
KXII.com
Several boats destroyed after fire at Eisenhower State Park
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -A fire at Eisenhower State Park Friday night has destroyed over fifteen boats. Several fire units were called out to the scene of a marine fire at the state park around 7 pm. According to a post by a Sherwood Shores firefighter on Facebook, the fire...
KXII.com
Johnston County Sheriff requests public corruption case
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd has requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to open a public corruption case in the county. In a video shared online, Dodd said the county is refusing to fund the jail, as well as not receiving money allocated to the sheriff’s office by the excise board.
KXII.com
One arrested after Grayson County collision
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested and two people were injured after a crash in Grayson County. It happened around 3 o’clock Thursday morning on US-69 near Shaffer Road. According to a report, a Ford van was traveling north and a Chevrolet SUV was traveling south when...
KTEN.com
Ambulance topples over at Ardmore intersection
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — First responders were involved in an accident in Ardmore on Tuesday afternoon. Ardmore police said a Marshall County ambulance tipped over at the intersection of U.S. 70 and South Commerce Street. One person treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries. Police have not yet...
KXII.com
Missing man found; silver alert canceled
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has canceled the silver alert for Richard Bruno. The Denison Police Department located Bruno around 10 a.m. Thursday morning. He was taken to the hospital, but they said he appeared to be in healthy condition. *Original Story*. The Texas Department...
KXII.com
McCullough Steps Down as ECU Tiger Coach
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - East Central University’s Head Football Coach Kris McCullough has announced his resignation, effective immediately. He will become the second head football coach at the University of Texas Permian Basin. “We are grateful to Coach McCullough for his many contributions to ECU and to our football...
KXII.com
Grayson County warming shelters open doors for Christmas weekend
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - As the temperature drops, warming shelters are setting up cots and even turning pews to beds bracing for an influx people trying to get out of the cold. “If we don’t help, who will?” said Effie Bowden, CEO of Menorah Ministries and pastor of Light Fellowship...
KXII.com
Bokchito Police looking for person of interest in forgery investigation
BOKCHITO, Okla. (KXII) - The Bokchito Police Department are asking for help identifying an individual who is a person of interest in a forgery investigation. In a Facebook post, the department said the person was involved in the cashing of multiple forged and counterfeit checks at several bank locations, including the Bokchito branch of First United Bank.
KXII.com
Carbon monoxide safety awareness
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County’s Fire Marshal, John Weda started our conversation stating, “Carbon monoxide is produced by incomplete combustion, it’s usually in the home, it can be anything that’s a gas fired appliance, such as a water heater, your kitchen stove, your furnace.”. It’s...
KTUL
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics helps seize 13 pounds of meth
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics worked with the Murray County Sheriff's Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Wichita Police Department in a drug investigation. Nearly 13 pounds of meth was seized and an arrest was made for trafficking.
KXII.com
Denison soup kitchen spreads Christmas joy with hot food and presents
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Center Cross Ministries is a Denison soup kitchen operating with no heat or hot water. “We think that God has called us to be here to show his love,” said Alan Bernard, co-founder. Despite its circumstances, it’s determined to show its love by giving back....
KXII.com
Pinecones for Kids
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sisters Amelia and Juliana Howard and their cousin, Ashton Williford are in the business of giving back to others. Juliana said, “Well we like to help a lot of people, so Nanny K thought, since we have a lot of pinecones, we can decorate them and we can sell them, and we can pick toys out for Toys for Tots.”
blackchronicle.com
75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
KXII.com
Antlers man charged after allegedly assaulting jailer with bleach
PUSHMATAHA, Okla. (KXII) - An Antlers man in the Pushmataha County Jail is facing new charges after he allegedly assaulted a jailer with chlorine bleach. Court documents from the State of Oklahoma state 23-year-old Connor Dax Willis is charged with biochemical assault and with assault and battery on a corrections officer.
KXII.com
Three arrested after suspect admitted to casing a home to burglarize it
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Three people were arrested in Marshall County after one of them admitted to deputies that they were casing out a home to burglarize it. Marshall County Sheriff Donald Yow said the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was asked to watch a house in the southern part of the county because the house was vacant.
