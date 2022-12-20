ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress Ends COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for US Troops

U.S. military forces around the world will no longer be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine, after the mandate was lifted under an $858 billion defense spending bill passed by Congress and signed into law Friday by President Joe Biden. The department has 30 days to work out the details...
