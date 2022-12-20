BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Just as it was Friday night, MOA was busy Saturday morning with people doing last-minute shopping. “Yeah, I saw what happened,” said Nate Willy, who was shopping on Christmas Eve. "But I'm kind of used to that now. Minnesota has been like this for a while now. So I'm just here to get stuff with my family. You know, you gotta keep pushing.”

BLOOMINGTON, MN ・ 10 HOURS AGO