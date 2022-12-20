Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One confirmed fatality after shooting at Mall of AmericaLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
This City in Minnesota Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensMinneapolis, MN
Two rob Vermillion State Bank in Inver Grove Heights, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCInver Grove Heights, MN
Tragedy strikes Mall of America on busy shopping day before Christmas EveEdy ZooBloomington, MN
If you live in Missouri and have a craving for a fresh White Castle burger, you have to drive to Columbia or St. LouisCJ CoombsMinneapolis, MN
Related
Oakdale officer charged with harassment, misconduct in connection with armed standoff
OAKDALE, Minn. — An Oakdale police officer is facing charges after prosecutors alleged he continually made harassing phone calls to a man, leading to an armed standoff earlier this year. Forty-one-year-old Charles Nelson is charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of harassment and one count of misconduct. He's currently...
Family identifies 19-year-old killed in Mall of America shooting
ST PAUL, Minn. — For 22-year-old Ja'Nayea Hudson life will never be the same. "I just try to act like he's still here," said Hudson, speaking about her brother,. 19-year-old Johntae Hudson of St. Paul. "He came in my room yesterday to say hi to me and my son...
5 arrested after MOA shooting
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — UPDATE: Five people have been arrested in connection with Friday's shooting at the Mall of America in Bloomington. "We know the how, the where, the what and the who, we don't know the why," said Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges. A search warrant, executed by the...
1 dead in shooting inside Mall of America
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — An altercation between two groups led to the shooting death of a 19-year-old man inside the Mall of America on Friday night, according to Bloomington Police. Police said an unrelated bystander was also hit by a stray bullet in their jacket, but was not injured. Police...
Prosecutors: No charges in shooting death of Tekle Sundberg
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis police officers involved in the July 2022 shooting death of Tekle Sundberg will not face charges, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office. County Attorney Mike Freeman announced his office will decline to press charges Wednesday, saying in part, "...tragic as it is, the officers'...
Court: Widow wrongly denied benefits after deputy husband's death by suicide due to PTSD
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Court of Appeals has ruled the widow of a Washington County Sheriff's deputy was wrongly denied state death benefits after her husband died by suicide as a result of PTSD. In a ruling published Monday, the court said an administrative law judge erred...
2 Inver Grove Heights bank employees zip-tied during robbery
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — Police say two robbers zip-tied two bank employees during a robbery Thursday in Inver Grove Heights. According to a news release, the robbery happened just before 11 a.m. at the Vermillion State Bank on 80th Street. The robbers got away with cash. No injuries...
BCA releases no-knock warrant data for first time under state law
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) released their 2021 no-knock warrant data on Monday, which details all of the warrants requested, executed and denied by Minnesota law enforcement agencies. The BCA's report is the first since Minnesota legislature passed a statute in 2021 requiring...
Minneapolis police asking for public's help in deadly shooting
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the public's help in a shooting that left a man dead on a sidewalk in south Minneapolis. Shortly before 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, officers from the Minneapolis Police Department's 5th Precinct and Metro Transit Police responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of 24th St. E. and Nicollet Avenue South.
Hennepin County outlines plans for people experiencing homelessness in bitter cold
MINNEAPOLIS — The subzero temperatures are dangerous, especially for people who don't have permanent housing. According to Hennepin County, around 1,600 people are currently using shelters in our community. "I believe that homelessness is unacceptable and that we can do something about it," said David Hewitt, the county's Housing...
Despite deadly shooting, shoppers still show up for last-minute shopping
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Just as it was Friday night, MOA was busy Saturday morning with people doing last-minute shopping. “Yeah, I saw what happened,” said Nate Willy, who was shopping on Christmas Eve. "But I'm kind of used to that now. Minnesota has been like this for a while now. So I'm just here to get stuff with my family. You know, you gotta keep pushing.”
State's largest shelter for those experiencing homelessness responds to federal plan
MINNEAPOLIS — Hours after the Biden-Harris Administration announced a plan to reduce homelessness 25% by 2025, Minnesota’s largest shelter for families experiencing homelessness said they'd welcome the focused effort. But Grace Rieck, the director of shelter operations at People Serving People also acknowledged the plan may be a...
Chisago County Sheriff's deputy loses house, K9 partner in house fire
CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. — The Chisago County Sheriff's Office is working to support a deputy who recently lost his home and K9 partner in a devastating house fire. According to a post on the county sheriff's Facebook page, authorities responded to a house fire at deputy Nate Fisher's home Monday afternoon in rural Nessel Township, where they found the home completely engulfed in flames.
Man shot, killed in Minneapolis Sunday night
MINNEAPOLIS — A man died inside a home on the 3100 block of Dupont Avenue Sunday night following a shooting, according to Minneapolis Police. The department said officers responded to the residence around 11:50 p.m. on Dec. 18, where they found an adult male with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police...
Two injured in Titan's Sports Saloon shooting
OAKDALE, Minn. — Oakdale Police say two men were injured after a shooting at Titan's Sports Saloon late Saturday night. Police were called to the scene at 11:15 p.m. where they found two men, both with sustained gunshot wounds. One of men sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder area, and the other was shot in the arm, according to a press release from the Oakdale Police Department.
Firefighter hospitalized battling Saturday morning fire
MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis firefighter was taken to the hospital after falling through a hole while battling a fire early Saturday morning. A person rescued from the fire was also hospitalized. In a series of tweets, the Minneapolis Fire Department said crews responded to a fire at a 2...
BCA identifies man killed, 5 officers involved in use-of-force incident in New Auburn
NEW AUBURN, Minn. — On Saturday the Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) identified the man killed by police in New Auburn and five officers who used force in the Dec. 15 incident. According to information released to the media, Brent Alsleben, 34, of New...
Minnesota BCA sends out missing person alert for 87-year-old man
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) sent out a missing person alert Sunday to help the Blaine Police Department locate 87-year-old Dick Hathaway. The alert says Hathaway left his residence early Sunday morning and has not returned home or been in contact with his family...
Report: Alcohol-related disease the leading reason for liver transplants
MINNEAPOLIS — In the United States, the most common reason a person needs a liver transplant is alcohol-associated liver disease, according to an annual report published in the American Journal of Transplantation. The report, published in March of this year, analyzed numbers from 2020. Dr. Nicholas Lim, Associate Professor...
Waconia school buses overturn in rural Carver County
NEW GERMANY, Minn. — A Waconia Public Schools bus driver and an undetermined number of students were rescued from an overturned bus in rural Carver County Wednesday afternoon, as travel conditions deteriorated statewide during a winter storm. According to KARE 11 reporters at the scene, the crash happened near...
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 0