Minneapolis, MN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KARE 11

5 arrested after MOA shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — UPDATE: Five people have been arrested in connection with Friday's shooting at the Mall of America in Bloomington. "We know the how, the where, the what and the who, we don't know the why," said Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges. A search warrant, executed by the...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KARE 11

1 dead in shooting inside Mall of America

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — An altercation between two groups led to the shooting death of a 19-year-old man inside the Mall of America on Friday night, according to Bloomington Police. Police said an unrelated bystander was also hit by a stray bullet in their jacket, but was not injured. Police...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KARE 11

Prosecutors: No charges in shooting death of Tekle Sundberg

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis police officers involved in the July 2022 shooting death of Tekle Sundberg will not face charges, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office. County Attorney Mike Freeman announced his office will decline to press charges Wednesday, saying in part, "...tragic as it is, the officers'...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

BCA releases no-knock warrant data for first time under state law

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) released their 2021 no-knock warrant data on Monday, which details all of the warrants requested, executed and denied by Minnesota law enforcement agencies. The BCA's report is the first since Minnesota legislature passed a statute in 2021 requiring...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minneapolis police asking for public's help in deadly shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the public's help in a shooting that left a man dead on a sidewalk in south Minneapolis. Shortly before 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, officers from the Minneapolis Police Department's 5th Precinct and Metro Transit Police responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of 24th St. E. and Nicollet Avenue South.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Despite deadly shooting, shoppers still show up for last-minute shopping

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Just as it was Friday night, MOA was busy Saturday morning with people doing last-minute shopping. “Yeah, I saw what happened,” said Nate Willy, who was shopping on Christmas Eve. "But I'm kind of used to that now. Minnesota has been like this for a while now. So I'm just here to get stuff with my family. You know, you gotta keep pushing.”
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KARE 11

Chisago County Sheriff's deputy loses house, K9 partner in house fire

CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. — The Chisago County Sheriff's Office is working to support a deputy who recently lost his home and K9 partner in a devastating house fire. According to a post on the county sheriff's Facebook page, authorities responded to a house fire at deputy Nate Fisher's home Monday afternoon in rural Nessel Township, where they found the home completely engulfed in flames.
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Man shot, killed in Minneapolis Sunday night

MINNEAPOLIS — A man died inside a home on the 3100 block of Dupont Avenue Sunday night following a shooting, according to Minneapolis Police. The department said officers responded to the residence around 11:50 p.m. on Dec. 18, where they found an adult male with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Two injured in Titan's Sports Saloon shooting

OAKDALE, Minn. — Oakdale Police say two men were injured after a shooting at Titan's Sports Saloon late Saturday night. Police were called to the scene at 11:15 p.m. where they found two men, both with sustained gunshot wounds. One of men sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder area, and the other was shot in the arm, according to a press release from the Oakdale Police Department.
OAKDALE, MN
KARE 11

Firefighter hospitalized battling Saturday morning fire

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis firefighter was taken to the hospital after falling through a hole while battling a fire early Saturday morning. A person rescued from the fire was also hospitalized. In a series of tweets, the Minneapolis Fire Department said crews responded to a fire at a 2...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota BCA sends out missing person alert for 87-year-old man

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) sent out a missing person alert Sunday to help the Blaine Police Department locate 87-year-old Dick Hathaway. The alert says Hathaway left his residence early Sunday morning and has not returned home or been in contact with his family...
BLAINE, MN
KARE 11

Waconia school buses overturn in rural Carver County

NEW GERMANY, Minn. — A Waconia Public Schools bus driver and an undetermined number of students were rescued from an overturned bus in rural Carver County Wednesday afternoon, as travel conditions deteriorated statewide during a winter storm. According to KARE 11 reporters at the scene, the crash happened near...
CARVER COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

