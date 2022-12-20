Read full article on original website
I-84 remains closed in Oregon’s Columbia gorge after ice storm; ODOT urges caution elsewhere
Update: I-84 reopens between Troutdale and Hood River after lengthy ice closure. Interstate 84 remained closed midday Saturday in the Columbia River Gorge east of Portland, choked by a thick layer of snow and continuing freezing rain. The freeway has been closed since Thursday between Troutdale and Hood River. Kacey...
I-84 opens after ice storm between Troutdale, Hood River
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Interstate 84 is open again between Troutdale and Hood River, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced on Saturday afternoon, after high winds and ice closed the road Thursday night. ODOT said its crews reported one to two inches of solid ice coating every surface, with 10-foot-tall...
Saturday’s big thaw and what it means for traveling
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday’s climb out of the freezer box will be a slow one. Daytime highs eventually reach the upper 30’s to low 40’s but not until early evening. Be aware light freezing rain is in the forecast for the greater Portland and Vancouver metro areas through Saturday afternoon.
Icy storm causes crashes, knocks out power across Oregon, SW Wash. before holiday weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A massive nationwide winter storm covered Oregon and Washington state in ice and snow Thursday night, as thousands remain without power following strong wind throughout the day. The freezing rain, sleet and snow led to crashes on slick roadways, prompting several major closures across the...
PHOTOS: Icy winter storm leaves its mark on the Portland metro area
Portland’s winter ice storm of 2022 is everything it was forecast to be: Freezing temperatures sleet, snow, strong winds, and a strong likelihood of freezing rain still to come.
Ice storm knocks power out across OR, WA for second day
Local power companies are reporting outages that are leaving thousands of Oregonians and hundreds of Washingtonians with lost power.
EUGENE TO PORTLAND DEALING WITH ICE, CLOSURES
While the Umpqua Valley stayed in the mid to upper 30’s Thursday night, travelers didn’t have to go far north to begin encountering challenges as a strong winter storm hit parts of the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service forecast up to a half-inch of ice for much...
REGION CONTINUES TO DEAL WITH WINTER STORM
While the Umpqua Valley has rain and moderate temperatures, much of western Oregon continues to face numerous challenges as it deals with the impacts of a strong winter storm. In Eugene, many offices and organizations planned to open mid-morning Friday but eventually decided to close for the day, due to continued hazardous driving conditions. A declaration of an Ice Emergency remained in effect.
Events and restaurants close in Portland due to winter storm
Many events and businesses have shut down in response to the inclement weather conditions. Here are just a few to keep on the radar.
Latest Portland winter storm forecast: Don’t expect ice to melt until early Saturday morning
If you were thinking icy conditions in the Portland area might melt today, it’s probably time to adjust expectations. “Mother Nature gave everybody a day to sit back and enjoy an extra cup of coffee or cocoa,” said Clinton Rockey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland, calling Friday “Respect Nature Day.”
Icy Marion County road leads to 17 stuck vehicles
Icy conditions wreaked havoc north of Hubbard, OR, as 17 vehicles became stuck on Grim Road Northeast during the recent winter weather.
Oregon ice storm: This is where forecasters say the storm will hit, and where it won’t
By now many of us are battening down the hatches for the wind, snow and ice storm that forecasters say is about to strike the Portland area. The National Weather Service expects temperatures in the mid-teens, a wind chill factor of zero and freezing rain that will make streets and sidewalks super slick.
Downtown Portland water main breaks, lifting street and spilling water during ice storm
A water main in downtown Portland broke Friday morning, spilling water and lifting the street.
Homeless Portlanders pack shelters during ice storm; on Saturday, they will return to streets
Warming shelters in Multnomah County were full Friday, with more people expected to show up as frigid temperatures continue across the region. Nearly 800 people have sought warmth at five severe-weather shelters as of Thursday night, county spokeswoman Julie Sullivan-Springhetti said. The shelters are at capacity but will not turn anyone away.
Gresham residents deal with ice, fallen trees as winter storm persists
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – While people deal with icy roads in the Portland metro, some Gresham residents started making their way out onto the road Friday night. While the roads were being traveled, the amount of people was far down from what you’d see on a typical Friday night. Instead, many seemed to be staying home, dealing with snapped trees and branches.
Ice storm has ended; warming temperatures continue through Christmas Morning
The thaw is arriving everywhere except in the Columbia River Gorge this evening. For that reason, and it’s Christmas Eve, it’ll be a very short blog post!. We picked up plenty of rain today as a system crossed overhead, but now it’s just scattered showers this evening and a mainly dry Christmas Day ahead. This shows total rain from 4pm today (right now) to 4pm tomorrow as the sun is about to set. Just a few light showers; the areas with no color could even be dry the next 24 hours. Or close to it. The point is that not much is happening now through Christmas Day.
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County declares state of emergency with deadly low temperatures in the forecast
Photo by(Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Dec. 21 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
Crash in NW Portland kills pedestrian as freezing rain falls
A driver struck a pedestrian Thursday night on West Burnside Street in Northwest Portland. The crash occurred at about Northwest 22nd Avenue just after 6 p.m. as the first major winter storm of the season began dropping freezing rain on the metro area, police said. The pedestrian — an adult...
Your photos: Winter storm brings icy roads
PORTLAND, Ore. — An ice storm brought freezing rain and icy roads to the region Thursday night. Hundreds of flights are canceled, TriMet suspended all MAX service Friday morning and many offices and city services were canceled. Viewers shared their photos with KGW that showed the impact around the...
Weather impacts Vancouver C-TRAN services
VANCOUVER, WASH. (KPTV) - Winter weather has impacted C-TRAN’s routes and services Friday morning. The Vine is being served by 40-foot buses. Passengers should board at the designated location adjacent to each station. Turtle Place station is closed. Routes 2, 6, 9, 19, 30, 31, 32 and 47 are...
