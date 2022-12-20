ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

kptv.com

I-84 opens after ice storm between Troutdale, Hood River

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Interstate 84 is open again between Troutdale and Hood River, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced on Saturday afternoon, after high winds and ice closed the road Thursday night. ODOT said its crews reported one to two inches of solid ice coating every surface, with 10-foot-tall...
TROUTDALE, OR
Channel 6000

Saturday’s big thaw and what it means for traveling

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday’s climb out of the freezer box will be a slow one. Daytime highs eventually reach the upper 30’s to low 40’s but not until early evening. Be aware light freezing rain is in the forecast for the greater Portland and Vancouver metro areas through Saturday afternoon.
PORTLAND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

EUGENE TO PORTLAND DEALING WITH ICE, CLOSURES

While the Umpqua Valley stayed in the mid to upper 30’s Thursday night, travelers didn’t have to go far north to begin encountering challenges as a strong winter storm hit parts of the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service forecast up to a half-inch of ice for much...
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

REGION CONTINUES TO DEAL WITH WINTER STORM

While the Umpqua Valley has rain and moderate temperatures, much of western Oregon continues to face numerous challenges as it deals with the impacts of a strong winter storm. In Eugene, many offices and organizations planned to open mid-morning Friday but eventually decided to close for the day, due to continued hazardous driving conditions. A declaration of an Ice Emergency remained in effect.
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

Gresham residents deal with ice, fallen trees as winter storm persists

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – While people deal with icy roads in the Portland metro, some Gresham residents started making their way out onto the road Friday night. While the roads were being traveled, the amount of people was far down from what you’d see on a typical Friday night. Instead, many seemed to be staying home, dealing with snapped trees and branches.
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

Ice storm has ended; warming temperatures continue through Christmas Morning

The thaw is arriving everywhere except in the Columbia River Gorge this evening. For that reason, and it’s Christmas Eve, it’ll be a very short blog post!. We picked up plenty of rain today as a system crossed overhead, but now it’s just scattered showers this evening and a mainly dry Christmas Day ahead. This shows total rain from 4pm today (right now) to 4pm tomorrow as the sun is about to set. Just a few light showers; the areas with no color could even be dry the next 24 hours. Or close to it. The point is that not much is happening now through Christmas Day.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Your photos: Winter storm brings icy roads

PORTLAND, Ore. — An ice storm brought freezing rain and icy roads to the region Thursday night. Hundreds of flights are canceled, TriMet suspended all MAX service Friday morning and many offices and city services were canceled. Viewers shared their photos with KGW that showed the impact around the...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Weather impacts Vancouver C-TRAN services

VANCOUVER, WASH. (KPTV) - Winter weather has impacted C-TRAN’s routes and services Friday morning. The Vine is being served by 40-foot buses. Passengers should board at the designated location adjacent to each station. Turtle Place station is closed. Routes 2, 6, 9, 19, 30, 31, 32 and 47 are...
VANCOUVER, WA

