whdh.com
Salisbury woman accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend
SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Salisbury woman is accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend with ethylene glycol, an industrial compound commonly found in antifreeze, deicing fluid, and hydraulic brake fluid. Judy Church, 64, is charged with the murder of 46-year-old Leroy Fowler, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.
whdh.com
Driver charged with hitting, dragging woman with car in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was arraigned on criminal charges Friday in connection with a pedestrian crash in Boston that left a woman hospitalized. Officers responding to a report of a woman struck and dragged by a vehicle on Causeway street found the woman injured, according to police. The woman...
whdh.com
Investigation underway after person stabbed, run over in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a person was reportedly stabbed and then run over by a vehicle in Mattapan on Friday night. Officers responding to the incident on Manchester Street could be seen lining the roadway with crime scene tape and collecting evidence. The victim was hospitalized...
whdh.com
Driver arraigned after SUV slams into child’s bedroom in Stow
STOW, MASS. (WHDH) - A Harvard man was arraigned on criminal charges Friday after the SUV he was driving careened into an unoccupied child’s bedroom in Stow, officials said. At his arraigned on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, prosecutors said William Shook, 51, was able to get himself out of the wreck and told officer he had taken two shots of alcohol. He allegedly failed a series of field sobriety tests.
whdh.com
Westford police warning of aggressive coyote
WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Westford are warning the public after reports of people being confronted by and bitten by an aggressive coyote. The incidents occurred in the area of North Main and West streets and Groton Road toward the Groton town line. One report indicated the coyote was trying to gain access to caged animals in the area.
whdh.com
Boston police investigating deadly shooting in Dorchester
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester late Friday night that left a man dead. Officers responding to a reported shooting at the intersection of Franklin Hill Avenue and Shandon Road around 11 p.m. found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. The...
whdh.com
Kitten found trapped in truck tire in Lawrence finds forever home
LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - The kitten who was found trapped in a truck tire in Lawrence last month is heading to his forever home, the MSPCA-Angell said Friday. After nearly two months of being cared for by veterinarians at the MSPCA at Nevins Farm in Methuen, the kitten – now known as “Hubcat” – was adopted by Sarah Maillet of Southern New Hampshire. He’ll have a tuxedo cat brother named Leo DiCatPrio.
whdh.com
Boston police warning of phone scam
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are warning the public after an elderly man was scammed out of $9,500. The 93-year-old man told police he was called by someone who said they were a lawyer and that his nephew had been in a car crash and needed the money for bail.
whdh.com
Woman arraigned in stabbing of pregnant woman in Dorchester
BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman was arraigned on criminal assault charges in connection with a fight at a gas station in Dorchester on Wednesday that left a pregnant woman hospitalized with stab wounds, officials said. Officers responding to a reported fight at a gas station on Geneva Avenue determined the...
whdh.com
Drunk driver crashes into home in Stow, displacing a family of five
STOW, MASS. (WHDH) - A drunk driver crashed into a multi-family home on Hastings Road in Stow Thursday night, according to police. The SUV did serious damage to the front of the home and inspectors determined that it is structurally unsound, leaving a family of five without a home. Police...
whdh.com
Parking enforcement officer hailed a hero for saving Everett family from fire
EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A parking enforcement officer is being hailed a hero after saving a family from a fire on Vine Street in Everett Thursday morning. Brian Giannelli said he was working his normal route when he smelled the smoke. He followed the smell and saw smoke pouring from the home.
whdh.com
Boston Police respond to reports of a pedestrian crash on Causeway Street
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to reports of a pedestrian crash on Causeway Street Thursday night. Officers could be seen searching the trunk and front driver’s side of a silver sedan. A dent was visible on the front passenger side of the car. No further information has been...
whdh.com
Worcester man indicted in Paxton homicide case
PAXTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A grand jury has handed down a murder indictment in the case of a Worcester man found dead in Paxton. Christopher Fuller, 30, was indicted on one count of murder on Wednesday, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s office, months after the body of 29-year-old Ernest A. Appiah was discovered in March 2022.
whdh.com
‘It felt like a bomb’: Huge tree topples onto home in Beverly
BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A family in Beverly is thankful that they weren’t seriously injured for the holidays when a huge tree toppled over in high winds and came crashing down on their home, punching a hole in the roof over a bed. “It felt like a bomb, just...
whdh.com
AG: Takedown of ‘major South Shore drug trafficking organization’ nets 11 arrests, seizure of fentanyl and other drugs
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A “drug trafficking organization” that allegedly peddled narcotics through Plymouth, Norfolk and Bristol Counties was the target of a major takedown operation, according to officials. The Office of Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced the arrest and arraignment of 11 people in connection with...
whdh.com
Police issue warning after card skimmers found in Boston stores
BOSTON (WHDH) - Credit card skimming devices were found on point-of-sale card readers at 7-Elevel stores on Commonwealth Avenue in Boston and Cambridge Street in Allston on Tuesday, officials said. This particular overlay device, identified as Ingenico ISC Touch 250, can be readily identified due to the extended keypad area...
whdh.com
1 dead, several displaced after early morning Roxbury blaze
BOSTON (WHDH) - One person has died and several others were forced out of their home after an early morning fire broke out in an apartment building in Roxbury. Using ladder trucks, fire crews braved frigid conditions to pull people from the multi-family building on Warren Street. Several of the people who were rescued were hospitalized.
whdh.com
More than 60,000 in the dark as crews scramble to restore power
NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 60,000 people were without power Friday night as utility crews fanned out across Massachusetts to restore power before a bitter blast of cold air arrives. Many families were worried that their power wouldn’t be restored in time for Christmas. At Merrimack College...
whdh.com
Fire crews brave frigid temps to make rescues from Roxbury blaze
BOSTON (WHDH) - At least one person was injured and several others rescued after an early morning fire broke out in Roxbury. Using ladder trucks, fire crews pulled people from the multi-family building on Warren Street. Several of the people who were rescued were hospitalized. Fire officials noted the 10-degree...
whdh.com
Fire breaks out at multi-family home in Everett
EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire broke out at a multi-family home on Vine Street in Everett Thursday morning. Crews responded to the scene around 5:30 a.m. Smoke could be seen coming from the roof. As of 8 a.m., the flames were extinguished and crews were monitoring hot spots. Officials...
