Schenectady, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WNYT

Police make second arrest in 2019 homicide

We have new information on a homicide investigation in Schenectady. Police have made a second arrest in the 2019 death of Roscoe Foster. Police arrested Leffon Adams Junior. 20-year-old Clifford Charles Junior has also been charged in the shooting. Foster was shot and killed near Linden and Becker Streets in...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Woman arrested for assault inside Queensbury Dollar General

QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) - State Police say they had to restrain 41-year-old Rachael Howard of Queensbury inside a Dollar General store, after she allegedly attacked a victim known to her. Troopers say this happened on December 19th at about 8:14pm and that the victim of this assault had an order...
QUEENSBURY, NY
WRGB

Second arrest made in 2019 murder of Roscoe Foster

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — A second arrest has been made in connection to the killing of a Schenectady man- who was gunned down on the streets of Schenectady in 2019. Police say Leffon Adams Jr. is facing multiple charges, including first degree murder, for shooting and killing Roscoe Foster.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Albany man pleads to felony possession of a weapon, faces 8 years at sentencing

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man pleaded guilty to one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C Armed Violent Felony, Thursday. District Attorney P. David Soares announced that William Crawford, 35, entered the plea before the Hon. Roger McDonough in Albany County Supreme Court this morning.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Two men to serve 10 years apiece on federal drug convictions

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man and a Bronx man were each sentenced Thursday to 120 months in prison for conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine. In pleading guilty, Ramion Burt, 46, of Albany, and Marion Frampton, 43, of the Bronx, admitted...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Social media post results in felony charge for animal cruelty in Albany

Albany — An Albany man was arrested on Thursday after police say he neglected care for a mixed-breed dog, charging Robert Simmons with felony animal cruelty. The investigation began with a post on the neighborhood app, Nextdoor. An Albany city worker saw a post on the website saying the dog's owner was looking to give the dog a new home, so the city worker inquired on taking a look at the dog to possibly take in. Police say the man went to the owner's home, finding the dog extremely malnourished with open sores all over his body, including all four paws.
ALBANY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Suspect connected to fatal July shooting arraigned

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, the suspect connected to a fatal shooting in July was arraigned in the Schenectady County Court. Markeith Buchanan, 24, of Schenectady pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon. The indictment alleges that Buchanan shot and killed John...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Man arraigned in Albany County for attempted murder

A man in Albany County has been arraigned on charges, including attempted murder. Bledar Hoxha pleaded not guilty Wednesday to an eight-count indictment. He’s charged with attempted murder, assault, burglary and endangering the welfare of a child. As NewsChannel 13 reported earlier this month, police say Hoxha broke into...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Trio sentenced in Pittsfield murder

The three people convicted in the shooting death of Asiyanna Jones were sentenced on Wednesday. Gary Linen was sentenced to life in state prison, Carey Pilot was sentenced to 15 to 20 years in prison for manslaughter, and Elizabeth Perez was sentenced to two to four years for misleading police.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WRGB

Queensbury Dunkin Donuts employee charged with stealing store proceeds

QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — A Fort Edward woman is charged with grand larceny, accused of stealing the day's proceeds from her place of work. On December 21, at about 1:00 p.m., Troopers received a complaint from Dunkin Donuts in Queensbury, reporting missing funds in excess of $1,500. The investigation determined Alexia L. Azan, 19 was working at the location on December 12, and took the end-of-day proceeds for the purpose of depositing the funds, which is part of her routine work responsibilities. Azan failed to make the deposit and failed to return the funds.
QUEENSBURY, NY
WRGB

Man accused of shoplifting, threatening good Samaritan with knife

QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — A man is facing charges for shoplifting from a store in Queensbury’s Aviation Mall -- and threatening a good Samaritan who tried to stop him!. State police say 27-year-old Adam Cummings of North Greenbush is accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of products from Dick’s Sporting Goods yesterday.
QUEENSBURY, NY

