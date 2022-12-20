Read full article on original website
Second arrest made in 2019 Schenectady homicide case
Police have arrested a second suspect connected to the homicide that took place in January 2019.
Woman arrested for assault inside Queensbury Dollar General
QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) - State Police say they had to restrain 41-year-old Rachael Howard of Queensbury inside a Dollar General store, after she allegedly attacked a victim known to her. Troopers say this happened on December 19th at about 8:14pm and that the victim of this assault had an order...
Albany man pleads to felony possession of a weapon, faces 8 years at sentencing
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man pleaded guilty to one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C Armed Violent Felony, Thursday. District Attorney P. David Soares announced that William Crawford, 35, entered the plea before the Hon. Roger McDonough in Albany County Supreme Court this morning.
Two men to serve 10 years apiece on federal drug convictions
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man and a Bronx man were each sentenced Thursday to 120 months in prison for conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine. In pleading guilty, Ramion Burt, 46, of Albany, and Marion Frampton, 43, of the Bronx, admitted...
Teen Sickened By Drugs Purchased From Capital Region Duo, Police Say
Two women from the Capital Region are facing charges after allegedly selling marijuana to teenagers, leading to one of them getting sick.State Police in Rensselaer County began investigating on Thursday, Dec. 15, after receiving a referral from Child Protective Services reporting that a child under…
Neglected Dog Found In Albany Was Left Locked Up, Severely Underweight, Police Say
By the time help arrived for a neglected dog found in the region, authorities said the animal was severely underweight and was suffering from multiple open sores on his body, including all four paws. The dog’s owner, 37-year-old Albany resident Robert Simmons, was arrested for animal cruelty Thursday, Dec. 22,...
Pair accused of providing minors with weed in Castleton
State police arrested Kimberly L. Lyle, 23 of Troy on December 16 and Heather M. Martino, 31 of Castleton on December 17. The pair was allegedly involved in giving minors weed.
Social media post results in felony charge for animal cruelty in Albany
Albany — An Albany man was arrested on Thursday after police say he neglected care for a mixed-breed dog, charging Robert Simmons with felony animal cruelty. The investigation began with a post on the neighborhood app, Nextdoor. An Albany city worker saw a post on the website saying the dog's owner was looking to give the dog a new home, so the city worker inquired on taking a look at the dog to possibly take in. Police say the man went to the owner's home, finding the dog extremely malnourished with open sores all over his body, including all four paws.
Suspect connected to fatal July shooting arraigned
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, the suspect connected to a fatal shooting in July was arraigned in the Schenectady County Court. Markeith Buchanan, 24, of Schenectady pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon. The indictment alleges that Buchanan shot and killed John...
Police investigate stabbing in Malta
Someone was stabbed around 9:20 p.m. Thursday in Malta, according to a spokesperson for the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.
Man arraigned in Albany County for attempted murder
A man in Albany County has been arraigned on charges, including attempted murder. Bledar Hoxha pleaded not guilty Wednesday to an eight-count indictment. He’s charged with attempted murder, assault, burglary and endangering the welfare of a child. As NewsChannel 13 reported earlier this month, police say Hoxha broke into...
District Attorney withdraws gag order, says Saratoga Springs Mayor
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen has withdrawn a gag order against the City of Saratoga Springs regarding details of a November 20th police shooting. That's according to the city's Mayor Ron Kim and Public Safety Commissioner Jim Montagnino. The city was set to argue the...
WNYT
Trio sentenced in Pittsfield murder
The three people convicted in the shooting death of Asiyanna Jones were sentenced on Wednesday. Gary Linen was sentenced to life in state prison, Carey Pilot was sentenced to 15 to 20 years in prison for manslaughter, and Elizabeth Perez was sentenced to two to four years for misleading police.
Queensbury Dunkin Donuts employee charged with stealing store proceeds
QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — A Fort Edward woman is charged with grand larceny, accused of stealing the day's proceeds from her place of work. On December 21, at about 1:00 p.m., Troopers received a complaint from Dunkin Donuts in Queensbury, reporting missing funds in excess of $1,500. The investigation determined Alexia L. Azan, 19 was working at the location on December 12, and took the end-of-day proceeds for the purpose of depositing the funds, which is part of her routine work responsibilities. Azan failed to make the deposit and failed to return the funds.
Man accused of shoplifting, threatening good Samaritan with knife
QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — A man is facing charges for shoplifting from a store in Queensbury’s Aviation Mall -- and threatening a good Samaritan who tried to stop him!. State police say 27-year-old Adam Cummings of North Greenbush is accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of products from Dick’s Sporting Goods yesterday.
District Attorney not backing down from Officer-Involved Shooting gag order
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) - Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen says she's taken the next legal step to stop the release of information about an officer-involved shooting that she sees as potential damaging to her office's investigation of that incident. A temporary restraining order is currently in place, preventing...
