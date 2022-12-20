ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Shore News Network

Second arrest made in the murder of Roscoe Foster

SCHENECTADY, NY – Detectives with the Schenectady Police Department have announced a second suspect in the 2019 murder of Roscoe Foster has been arrested. “The Schenectady Police Department Detectives Division, assisted by the United States Marshalls and FBI Safe Streets Task Force, have made a second arrest in the shooting death of Roscoe Foster in January of 2019,” the department said today. Leffon Adams, Jr. 31, was arrested and charged with murder, attempted robbery and conspiracy. The post Second arrest made in the murder of Roscoe Foster appeared first on Shore News Network.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Police make second arrest in 2019 homicide

We have new information on a homicide investigation in Schenectady. Police have made a second arrest in the 2019 death of Roscoe Foster. Police arrested Leffon Adams Junior. 20-year-old Clifford Charles Junior has also been charged in the shooting. Foster was shot and killed near Linden and Becker Streets in...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Woman arrested for assault inside Queensbury Dollar General

QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) - State Police say they had to restrain 41-year-old Rachael Howard of Queensbury inside a Dollar General store, after she allegedly attacked a victim known to her. Troopers say this happened on December 19th at about 8:14pm and that the victim of this assault had an order...
QUEENSBURY, NY
WRGB

Albany man pleads to felony possession of a weapon, faces 8 years at sentencing

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man pleaded guilty to one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C Armed Violent Felony, Thursday. District Attorney P. David Soares announced that William Crawford, 35, entered the plea before the Hon. Roger McDonough in Albany County Supreme Court this morning.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Two men to serve 10 years apiece on federal drug convictions

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man and a Bronx man were each sentenced Thursday to 120 months in prison for conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine. In pleading guilty, Ramion Burt, 46, of Albany, and Marion Frampton, 43, of the Bronx, admitted...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Rensselaer County duo charged with giving kids marijuana

Two people are under arrest, accused of giving three children marijuana in a Castleton on Hudson home. It happened back in September, and started with a report from Child Protective Services, say state police. They reported a child younger than 15 became ill after smoking marijuana. Kimberly Lyle of Troy,...
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Information battle over Saratoga shooting continues

SARATOGA CO., N.Y. (News10)-The Saratoga County District Attorney has allowed a temporary gag order against city officials in Saratoga Springs to lapse. But in the meantime, she says she is pursuing new legal action against two top Saratoga Springs officials in order to prevent them from talking about a shootout that ended with officers firing […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

Social media post results in felony charge for animal cruelty in Albany

Albany — An Albany man was arrested on Thursday after police say he neglected care for a mixed-breed dog, charging Robert Simmons with felony animal cruelty. The investigation began with a post on the neighborhood app, Nextdoor. An Albany city worker saw a post on the website saying the dog's owner was looking to give the dog a new home, so the city worker inquired on taking a look at the dog to possibly take in. Police say the man went to the owner's home, finding the dog extremely malnourished with open sores all over his body, including all four paws.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Man accused of shoplifting, threatening good Samaritan with knife

QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — A man is facing charges for shoplifting from a store in Queensbury’s Aviation Mall -- and threatening a good Samaritan who tried to stop him!. State police say 27-year-old Adam Cummings of North Greenbush is accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of products from Dick’s Sporting Goods yesterday.
QUEENSBURY, NY
WNYT

Man arraigned in Albany County for attempted murder

A man in Albany County has been arraigned on charges, including attempted murder. Bledar Hoxha pleaded not guilty Wednesday to an eight-count indictment. He’s charged with attempted murder, assault, burglary and endangering the welfare of a child. As NewsChannel 13 reported earlier this month, police say Hoxha broke into...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Trio sentenced in Pittsfield murder

The three people convicted in the shooting death of Asiyanna Jones were sentenced on Wednesday. Gary Linen was sentenced to life in state prison, Carey Pilot was sentenced to 15 to 20 years in prison for manslaughter, and Elizabeth Perez was sentenced to two to four years for misleading police.
PITTSFIELD, MA

