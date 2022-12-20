Read full article on original website
Second arrest made in the murder of Roscoe Foster
SCHENECTADY, NY – Detectives with the Schenectady Police Department have announced a second suspect in the 2019 murder of Roscoe Foster has been arrested. “The Schenectady Police Department Detectives Division, assisted by the United States Marshalls and FBI Safe Streets Task Force, have made a second arrest in the shooting death of Roscoe Foster in January of 2019,” the department said today. Leffon Adams, Jr. 31, was arrested and charged with murder, attempted robbery and conspiracy. The post Second arrest made in the murder of Roscoe Foster appeared first on Shore News Network.
WNYT
Police make second arrest in 2019 homicide
We have new information on a homicide investigation in Schenectady. Police have made a second arrest in the 2019 death of Roscoe Foster. Police arrested Leffon Adams Junior. 20-year-old Clifford Charles Junior has also been charged in the shooting. Foster was shot and killed near Linden and Becker Streets in...
Second arrest made in 2019 Schenectady homicide case
Police have arrested a second suspect connected to the homicide that took place in January 2019.
WRGB
Woman arrested for assault inside Queensbury Dollar General
QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) - State Police say they had to restrain 41-year-old Rachael Howard of Queensbury inside a Dollar General store, after she allegedly attacked a victim known to her. Troopers say this happened on December 19th at about 8:14pm and that the victim of this assault had an order...
Teen Sickened By Drugs Purchased From Capital Region Duo, Police Say
Two women from the Capital Region are facing charges after allegedly selling marijuana to teenagers, leading to one of them getting sick.State Police in Rensselaer County began investigating on Thursday, Dec. 15, after receiving a referral from Child Protective Services reporting that a child under…
Neglected Dog Found In Albany Was Left Locked Up, Severely Underweight, Police Say
By the time help arrived for a neglected dog found in the region, authorities said the animal was severely underweight and was suffering from multiple open sores on his body, including all four paws. The dog’s owner, 37-year-old Albany resident Robert Simmons, was arrested for animal cruelty Thursday, Dec. 22,...
Police investigate stabbing in Malta
Someone was stabbed around 9:20 p.m. Thursday in Malta, according to a spokesperson for the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.
WRGB
Albany man pleads to felony possession of a weapon, faces 8 years at sentencing
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man pleaded guilty to one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C Armed Violent Felony, Thursday. District Attorney P. David Soares announced that William Crawford, 35, entered the plea before the Hon. Roger McDonough in Albany County Supreme Court this morning.
Pair accused of providing minors with weed in Castleton
State police arrested Kimberly L. Lyle, 23 of Troy on December 16 and Heather M. Martino, 31 of Castleton on December 17. The pair was allegedly involved in giving minors weed.
WRGB
Driver responsible for crash had 5 prior DWIs, revoked license, East Greenbush police say
EAST GREENBUSH, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man police say was responsible for a crash Monday was driving with a revoked license, and the current arrest is his sixth DWI in New York, according to East Greenbush police. On December 19, at 5:26 pm, East Greenbush Police were dispatched...
WRGB
Two men to serve 10 years apiece on federal drug convictions
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man and a Bronx man were each sentenced Thursday to 120 months in prison for conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine. In pleading guilty, Ramion Burt, 46, of Albany, and Marion Frampton, 43, of the Bronx, admitted...
WNYT
Rensselaer County duo charged with giving kids marijuana
Two people are under arrest, accused of giving three children marijuana in a Castleton on Hudson home. It happened back in September, and started with a report from Child Protective Services, say state police. They reported a child younger than 15 became ill after smoking marijuana. Kimberly Lyle of Troy,...
Information battle over Saratoga shooting continues
SARATOGA CO., N.Y. (News10)-The Saratoga County District Attorney has allowed a temporary gag order against city officials in Saratoga Springs to lapse. But in the meantime, she says she is pursuing new legal action against two top Saratoga Springs officials in order to prevent them from talking about a shootout that ended with officers firing […]
WRGB
Social media post results in felony charge for animal cruelty in Albany
Albany — An Albany man was arrested on Thursday after police say he neglected care for a mixed-breed dog, charging Robert Simmons with felony animal cruelty. The investigation began with a post on the neighborhood app, Nextdoor. An Albany city worker saw a post on the website saying the dog's owner was looking to give the dog a new home, so the city worker inquired on taking a look at the dog to possibly take in. Police say the man went to the owner's home, finding the dog extremely malnourished with open sores all over his body, including all four paws.
WRGB
Man accused of shoplifting, threatening good Samaritan with knife
QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — A man is facing charges for shoplifting from a store in Queensbury’s Aviation Mall -- and threatening a good Samaritan who tried to stop him!. State police say 27-year-old Adam Cummings of North Greenbush is accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of products from Dick’s Sporting Goods yesterday.
WNYT
Man arraigned in Albany County for attempted murder
A man in Albany County has been arraigned on charges, including attempted murder. Bledar Hoxha pleaded not guilty Wednesday to an eight-count indictment. He’s charged with attempted murder, assault, burglary and endangering the welfare of a child. As NewsChannel 13 reported earlier this month, police say Hoxha broke into...
WNYT
Trio sentenced in Pittsfield murder
The three people convicted in the shooting death of Asiyanna Jones were sentenced on Wednesday. Gary Linen was sentenced to life in state prison, Carey Pilot was sentenced to 15 to 20 years in prison for manslaughter, and Elizabeth Perez was sentenced to two to four years for misleading police.
Saratoga County trio nabbed in underage drinking sting
New York State Police on Thursday released the results of an enforcement project intended to curb underage alcohol sales in Saratoga County.
Johnstown man charged in bank robbery conspiracy
Two men have been charged by criminal complaint for allegedly conspiring to commit brank robbery. Luke Kenna, 43, of Johnstown and Michael Brown, Jr. also known as "Doc Grimson" 40, of Exton, Pennsylvania, each face a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
New York State Man Sentenced After Showing Gun on Social Media
Millions of people take to social media every day to catch up with friends, follow the latest in news and trends, or maybe just waste time while at work watching silly dog videos. But if you're going to do something that you're not supposed to do, don't video yourself for...
