If you're planning a trip to Syracuse, New York, or looking for new dining options, you're in luck! Syracuse boasts a diverse and exciting food scene, with something for every taste. In this article, we'll share our top picks for the best places to eat in the city. From BBQ to Italian to modern American cuisine, there's something for everyone in Syracuse. So we've got you covered whether you're in the mood for a casual dinner with friends or a special occasion meal. Read on to discover our top recommendations for the best places to eat in Syracuse!
A look back at some of the most interesting people of 2022 (Letter from the Editor)
As we get ready to celebrate the holidays and wrap up another year, I wanted to thank you for continuing to support local journalism. The people of our community are central to the work we do every day. Your willingness to share your stories with us is what helps hold the powerful accountable, inspires others and often is the impetus for positive change.
Crouse nurse hails colleagues as warriors accomplishing the impossible (Your Letters)
I look at the world every day and all I see is negativity and disparity so I would like to take a moment to bestow some optimism upon anyone who takes the time to read this. I am officially on my 11th year of nursing. As of late I’ve spent more time in the hospital than I have home or with my family, whom I love. Two years ago I took a chance and left my hometown and relocated to Syracuse, accepting a float pool nurse position at Crouse Hospital.
NEWS10 ABC
Albany remains undefeated; routes Rome Free Academy
The Albany Falcons had four players score in double figures in their 67-60 win over Rome Free Academy Friday afternoon. Leading the way in points was senior guard Taliyah Braxton with 14. The other double-digit scorers were Shonyae Edmonds, Iyanna Weedon, and Nevaeh House. Albany remains undefeated; routes Rome Free...
localsyr.com
Syracuse to feel coldest Christmas in nearly a decade
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It certainly looks and feels a lot like Christmas as the coldest air of the season has settled into CNY. It stays windy and cold, but not that snowy for most heading through Christmas weekend. Christmas Day:. It’s the coldest Christmas day in 9 years!...
localsyr.com
NewsChannel 9 team helps bring airport passenger to safety
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was a chance encounter when NewsChannel 9’s Madison Moore and Ben Augustine found passenger Peter Einset walking on the side of the road at Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Our crew was heading to the airport to talk with passengers about the storm canceling flights...
localsyr.com
Food Bank donations triple after David Muir featured Dinosaur’s charity chips on ABC World News Tonight
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Donations to the Food Back of Central New York tripled last week the day after the organization was featured on ABC World News Tonight. On his evening broadcast last Wednesday, Syracuse-area native David Muir visited Dinosaur Bar-B-Que’s Brooklyn location and interviewed owner, John Stage.
Woman hospitalized after stabbing in Dorchester
BOSTON — Boston Police investigating after a woman was stabbed in Dorchester on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, officers responded to the area of 500 Geneva Ave. just after 4 p.m. where they found a woman suffering from a stab wound. She was taken to a local area hospital...
Teen walking dog near Syracuse’s Westcott Street hit in head with gun, robbed
Syracuse, N.Y. — A teen walking a dog near Westcott Street in Syracuse was robbed at gun point Thursday night, according to Syracuse police. The teen was hit in the head with the gun, police said in a news release Friday. He was taken by ambulance to Upstate University Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries, police said.
CNY local cherishes Feast of the Seven Fishes, a beloved Italian tradition
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As people prepare for the merriest time of the year, many are in the kitchen doing what they love, preparing meals for their families. One of those meals is a beloved Italian tradition, the Feast of the Seven Fishes. On Christmas Eve, families come together to have a feast that usually […]
iheartoswego.com
Laura A. Strasburg – December 20, 2022 Featured
Laura A. Strasburg 54, a resident of Oswego passed away on December 20, 2022, at her home. Born in Butler, N.J., She was a daughter of Dolores Haase Smith of Oswego and the late John Martin Wetzel and was a graduate of the Butler High School in N.J. She was...
State giving $10M to revitalize Syracuse’s Southwest Side
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The state of New York is providing nearly $10 million for 12 projects designed to improve walkability, restore historic buildings and create housing and business opportunities in Syracuse’s Southwest Side. The $9.8 million in funding announced Wednesday will support the city’s Southwest Gateway initiative, an effort...
See who had the coldest wind chill temperatures across CNY (Chart)
Bitter cold wind chill temperatures are affecting much of Central New York. In a news conference Saturday morning, Governor Kathy Hochul said that the wind chill temperatures are below zero across the entire state. Here in CNY, most of the region is experiencing wind chill temperatures double digits below zero....
Man shot in the leg near Vincent Apartments in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg near the Vincent Apartment in Syracuse Friday evening. Around 5:53 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of East Matson Avenue for reports of a person with a gunshot wound, according to a news release from Syracuse police. Police...
localsyr.com
Juvenile robbed at gunpoint on Concord Place in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, December 22, Syracuse Police responded to the 100 block of Concord Place for an armed robbery around 7:18 p.m. After arriving at the scene, officers spoke with the juvenile male victim who told them that while he was walking his dog, he was robbed at gunpoint.
localsyr.com
Siblings ensure mother’s tradition of donating mittens lives on
BREWERTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Inside the Northern Onondaga Public Library Brewerton Branch there’s a special Christmas tree. “We don’t put any ornaments on that tree,” explained Alissa Borelli, the branch manager. “We leave it for the mittens when Rae would bring them.”. Since 2010, Raelene...
NYC man who brought $75k worth of fentanyl to Syracuse sentenced to 10 years in prison
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A Bronx man was sentenced to 10 years in prison this week for planning to bring $75,000 worth of fentanyl to Syracuse. Marvin Antonio Lantigua, 32, previously pled guilty to possessing a kilogram of fentanyl with the intent to distribute it, according to a news release from federal prosecutors. He was sentenced Monday.
localsyr.com
Rescue Mission of Utica hosting ‘Dine-In’ event Christmas Day
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rescue Mission of Utica is hosting its free annual ‘Dine-In’ event on Christmas Dinner and has invited the public to attend. The Christmas “Dine-In” is scheduled on Sunday, Christmas Day, from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm at the Food Service Building, 201 Rutger Street, Utica. Dinners will be delivered to the Homebound by 1:00 pm.
