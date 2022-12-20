ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reynold Aquino

Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New York

If you're planning a trip to Syracuse, New York, or looking for new dining options, you're in luck! Syracuse boasts a diverse and exciting food scene, with something for every taste. In this article, we'll share our top picks for the best places to eat in the city. From BBQ to Italian to modern American cuisine, there's something for everyone in Syracuse. So we've got you covered whether you're in the mood for a casual dinner with friends or a special occasion meal. Read on to discover our top recommendations for the best places to eat in Syracuse!
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Crouse nurse hails colleagues as warriors accomplishing the impossible (Your Letters)

I look at the world every day and all I see is negativity and disparity so I would like to take a moment to bestow some optimism upon anyone who takes the time to read this. I am officially on my 11th year of nursing. As of late I’ve spent more time in the hospital than I have home or with my family, whom I love. Two years ago I took a chance and left my hometown and relocated to Syracuse, accepting a float pool nurse position at Crouse Hospital.
SYRACUSE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany remains undefeated; routes Rome Free Academy

The Albany Falcons had four players score in double figures in their 67-60 win over Rome Free Academy Friday afternoon. Leading the way in points was senior guard Taliyah Braxton with 14. The other double-digit scorers were Shonyae Edmonds, Iyanna Weedon, and Nevaeh House. Albany remains undefeated; routes Rome Free...
ALBANY, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse to feel coldest Christmas in nearly a decade

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It certainly looks and feels a lot like Christmas as the coldest air of the season has settled into CNY. It stays windy and cold, but not that snowy for most heading through Christmas weekend. Christmas Day:. It’s the coldest Christmas day in 9 years!...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

NewsChannel 9 team helps bring airport passenger to safety

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was a chance encounter when NewsChannel 9’s Madison Moore and Ben Augustine found passenger Peter Einset walking on the side of the road at Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Our crew was heading to the airport to talk with passengers about the storm canceling flights...
SYRACUSE, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman hospitalized after stabbing in Dorchester

BOSTON — Boston Police investigating after a woman was stabbed in Dorchester on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, officers responded to the area of 500 Geneva Ave. just after 4 p.m. where they found a woman suffering from a stab wound. She was taken to a local area hospital...
BOSTON, MA
iheartoswego.com

Laura A. Strasburg – December 20, 2022 Featured

Laura A. Strasburg 54, a resident of Oswego passed away on December 20, 2022, at her home. Born in Butler, N.J., She was a daughter of Dolores Haase Smith of Oswego and the late John Martin Wetzel and was a graduate of the Butler High School in N.J. She was...
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

State giving $10M to revitalize Syracuse’s Southwest Side

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The state of New York is providing nearly $10 million for 12 projects designed to improve walkability, restore historic buildings and create housing and business opportunities in Syracuse’s Southwest Side. The $9.8 million in funding announced Wednesday will support the city’s Southwest Gateway initiative, an effort...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Juvenile robbed at gunpoint on Concord Place in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, December 22, Syracuse Police responded to the 100 block of Concord Place for an armed robbery around 7:18 p.m. After arriving at the scene, officers spoke with the juvenile male victim who told them that while he was walking his dog, he was robbed at gunpoint.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Siblings ensure mother’s tradition of donating mittens lives on

BREWERTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Inside the Northern Onondaga Public Library Brewerton Branch there’s a special Christmas tree. “We don’t put any ornaments on that tree,” explained Alissa Borelli, the branch manager. “We leave it for the mittens when Rae would bring them.”. Since 2010, Raelene...
BREWERTON, NY
localsyr.com

Rescue Mission of Utica hosting ‘Dine-In’ event Christmas Day

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rescue Mission of Utica is hosting its free annual ‘Dine-In’ event on Christmas Dinner and has invited the public to attend. The Christmas “Dine-In” is scheduled on Sunday, Christmas Day, from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm at the Food Service Building, 201 Rutger Street, Utica. Dinners will be delivered to the Homebound by 1:00 pm.
UTICA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy