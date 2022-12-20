Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KELOLAND TV
I-90 reopens from Mitchell to Sioux Falls
PIERRE, SD (KELO) — Roads are continuing to slowly reopen this holiday weekend after strong winds and ground blizzards closed down much of the state this week. Interstate 90 reopened Saturday morning in both the eastbound and westbound lanes from Mitchell to Sioux Falls. The eastbound lane of I-90...
KELOLAND TV
Sunday night snow, then warming for end of 2022: Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, December 24
Weather conditions – and travel conditions – have improved as we have moved into Christmas weekend. The blizzard warning have all ended as the blowing snow has diminished. Wind Chill advisories remain in place, because although the winds are lighter, the air is bitterly cold. Air temperatures will remain below zero except for the SW part of South Dakota. Sioux Falls actually warmed above zero for the first time since Wednesday afternoon.
KELOLAND TV
Weather impacting last minute holiday shopping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday marks just two days until Christmas, and what are generally prime last-minute shopping days are being impacted by the severe winter weather that’s hit the region. Nancy Savage is the owner of Child’s Play Toys in downtown Sioux Falls. She says the...
KELOLAND TV
Remedy Brewing partners with Scheels for ‘Grumpy Old Brewer’ event
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A downtown Sioux Falls brewery is in the giving spirit. A year ago, Remedy Brewing Company gave away beer tokens with its “Grumpy Old Brewer” promotion. This year, they’re upping the ante thanks to a Sioux Falls sporting goods store. “We...
KELOLAND TV
Winter cleanup continues in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another round of cleanup is underway in Sioux Falls, but this winter storm comes with a whole new set of challenges. City crews have spent the better part of two weeks clearing Sioux Falls streets of everything from standing water to snow drifts. “One...
KELOLAND TV
Sundogs appear in frigid cold
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a little beauty in the sky when the actual temperatures outside fall below zero and wind chill temperatures reach minus 40 degrees. Sundogs can be seen at other times of the year but they are most vivid in frigid, cold air. You can see some photos of sundogs sent to KELOLAND News in the slideshow below.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls Airport reopens Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Regional Airport reopened at 3 p.m. Friday. It closed Thursday for the safety of employees and the fact that the airlines had no flights coming or going. Still on Friday, just driving to the airport was a challenge. The drive-up entrance...
KELOLAND TV
‘Tis the season: Holiday favorites in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On this week’s Inside KELOLAND we’re talking about everything Christmas. To begin we’ll hear from experts about how to keep your little ones safe around Christmas decorations and from people who have to work during the holiday. Then, a favorite holiday...
KELOLAND TV
Stranded in Sioux Falls for Christmas
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Truck drivers, who’ve been stranded for days by the ground blizzard in KELOLAND, are starting to get their rigs rolling again now that sections of the interstates are gradually re-opening. But the delay has set many of them so far behind, they aren’t going to make it home in time for Christmas. Truckers at Love’s Travel Stop in Sioux Falls say that while being stranded is disappointing, it’s the safest option under these conditions.
KELOLAND TV
Interstates remain closed; Noem declares winter storm emergency
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 23. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. This morning, over 500 miles of Interstate 90 is closed… from Rapid City all the way to Albert Lea, Minnesota. I-29 is also closed from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border.
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: Sioux Falls airport closing until 6 p.m. Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The winter weather is causing havoc at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport. Just before 1 p.m., the airport announced it would close from 1 p.m. Thursday until 6 p.m. Friday because of blizzard conditions. In addition, South Dakota public safety officials have issued warnings...
KELOLAND TV
Packing a winter survival kit for your car
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With temperatures this cold, it’s important to keep your car stocked up in case of emergency. A winter survival kit for your vehicle can help in case of emergency or if you get stranded in blizzard conditions. Here’s what you should keep in your kit:
KELOLAND TV
Fatal Mall of America shooting; Snow on Christmas; Church services
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Holidays! It’s Saturday, December 24. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police say a 19-year-old man was killed during a shooting at the Mall of America that sent frightened customers at the nation’s largest shopping center racing into a lockdown just before the holiday weekend.
KELOLAND TV
How much moisture is in recent snow?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have been watching plenty of snowfall the last couple weeks in KELOLAND. There are different types of snow based on water amounts in the snow. Generally, when we forecast snow, we use a ten-to-one ratio. This means that for every ten inches of snow there is one inch of water.
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: December 25th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — You can see this year’s Christmas at the Cathedral performance from the warm comfort of your living room. The Journey in Faith broadcast will air at noon Central Time and at 6:30 p.m. on KELOXTRA. Our West River viewers can watch the performance at 5:30 p.m. Mountain Time on The CW of the Black Hills.
KELOLAND TV
Interstate 29 closing from Sioux Falls to ND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 29 is also closing. Officials with the South Dakota Department of Transportation announced I-29 will close from Sioux Falls to North Dakota starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday. The closure of I-29 joins the previous closure of Interstate 90 which was closed from...
KELOLAND TV
How Downtown Sioux Falls has become the heart of the holidays
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Christmas is just a few days away, but many families have been checking off their list of favorite holiday traditions for the past month. In the Sioux Falls area, the heart of the city has become the heart of the holidays. For nearly three...
KELOLAND TV
Water line burst causes flooding at Sanford
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — First responders were at the Sanford USD Medical Center and Hospital this Christmas Eve after a water line froze and burst. According to a statement from Kris Denevan, Executive Director of Facilities, Sanford Health, the burst line caused flooding in the main lobby of the hospital.
KELOLAND TV
Dangerous wind chills today; Widespread blowing snow
It’s a hazardous weather day in KELOLAND as we deal with extreme wind chills, strong winds, and ground blizzard conditions. Speaking of ground blizzards, Pierre has had wind gusts over 50mph with more drifting snow. Roads are either in poor shape or not passable in much of central KELOLAND.
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: December 24th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) –If the cold weather is keeping you home for the holiday, you can watch Christmas Eve church services on our KELOLAND stations. We’ll air the service from Bethany Church in Freeman, SD at 4 p.m. Central Time. The Zion Lutheran Church service in Sioux Falls will air at 7 p.m. That’s followed by a Christmas Eve service at Central Church at 8 p.m. A service at Celebrate Church will air at 7 p.m. on KELOXTRA. Our KELO viewers in Rapid City can watch Calvary Lutheran Church at 3 p.m. Mountain Time.
Comments / 0