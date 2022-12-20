Read full article on original website
Tupelo Salvation Army helps find warm beds for anyone who needs shelter
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo area’s only homeless shelter is making sure no one has to sleep outside. Isaac Smith was in the news earlier this week when he signed his letter of intent to play football at MSU. This morning, the IAHS senior was handing out blankets at the Tupelo Salvation Army.
Volunteers surprise senior citizens with Christmas gifts
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – 300 senior citizens had a Christmas surprise, thanks to a group of Guardian Angels. The “Guardian Angels” is a ministry that provides care for the elderly population. Founder Heather Sartin enlisted the help of students from local public and private schools. The children collected items for gift baskets, such as shampoo, mouthwash, gifts, and other items.
Elderly residents receive goodie baskets through “Happy Irby Fund”
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Thanks to a tradition started at the Columbus Air Force Base, dozens of elderly residents are enjoying baskets full of goodies and fresh fruit. The Honor Guard delivered over 80 baskets this morning. The baskets were provided by volunteers for the “Happy Irby Fund”, named...
Santa Claus made his stop early in Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, Miss (WCBI) -Santa Claus made his stop early in Aberdeen. Aberdeen native and founder of Holliday Helping Hands Katina Holliday-Wiseman flew Santa’s Sleigh in from California to bring smiles to her home town. The Husband and wife Duo started this trend of helping others in 2020. And executive...
Tupelo Lee Humane Society very close to reaching Christmas goal
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Lee Humane Society (TLHS) is coming close to its holiday adoption goal. The TLHS launched its campaign “Home for the Holidays” at the beginning of the month. The facility began the month with the goal to get 20 of its large dogs...
A local church is packing plates once again for the holidays
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - A local church is packing plates once again for the holidays. Harrisburg Baptist church is hosting their 35th annual Christmas feeding. This is the season to give back and they need your help. They are seeking out volunteers to come help them with deliveries. The places...
How to keep your pets protected in cold weather
GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The cold temperatures can require people to winterize their homes and find ways to keep warm. However, on cold days like these, it’s important to remember our four-legged friends and take the right steps to keep them out of the cold. It’s freezing...
Local plumbing company helps deal with frozen, burst pipes
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Local plumbers have had their work cut out for them today due to the low temperatures. Klutts plumbing owner Justin Klutts made a social media post telling the public to get in contact with him and his crew for helpful tips on how to manage if pipes are frozen.
Asking for warmth this Christmas
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Much of the country go to experience dangerously cold temperatures, with the passing of the Siberian cold front Thursday evening. Into the holiday weekend, the temperatures are going to stay on the colder end of the scale. There will be a gradual warming trend though into next week.
Local firefighters fighting through the cold
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Temperatures will drop to single digits on Thursday night and while some people are in their warm homes, some local firefighters may not be as lucky. And while some might think that firemen have tons of gear to keep them warm, there is so much more that goes into doing their jobs during the winter months.
A Merry Cold Christmas in Store
After experiencing wind chill advisories and hard freeze warnings for most of our area as we went throughout our Saturday, conditions will continue to be below average for Christmas. We saw the coldest air in nearly five years move into our area over the past couple days and we will gradually start to warm up into next week.
Goings on with Grant: Sol Y Luna to open in old Logan’s Roadhouse location
Y’all, it’s about to get tasty in Columbus. Mi Hacienda owner Felipe Hernandez told me he is close to opening his new restaurant, Sol Y Luna, in the former Logan’s Roadhouse building at 589 18th Ave. N. Hernandez said the new restaurant will have a more authentic...
Columbus firefighters respond to early morning house fire
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus firefighters battle the brutal cold and an early morning house fire. The fire happened in the 1300 block of 5th Street South. Fire Chief Duane Hughes said someone does live at the home but they were not there at the time of the fire.
Water supplier issues important notice to consumers across north Mississippi
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply has released an important notice to consumers in several cities. The Northeast MS Regional Water Supply will temporarily change the disinfectant it uses in the water treatment process beginning Friday December 23, 2022 from chloramines to free chlorine. This temporary switch is due an issue with the ammonia feed system used at the plant. The temporary change is expected to last for 6 days resuming chloramine chemistry Thursday, December 29th, 2022. Effected water customers of the Northeast MS Regional Water Supply:
Itawamba County Jail now has an Infirmary
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Itawamba County opened its new jail in May. It’s the first new jail in Itawamba County in 75 years and now features an infirmary. In the past, people who were in the infirmary and struggled with mental illness would sometimes have to share a space with the criminal population.
Woman shot and killed in Tippah County
RIPLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman was fatally shot Friday morning in Tippah County and a suspect is in custody. Tippah County Sheriff Karl Gaillard said the incident happened at approximately 10:30 in the Ball Hill community. He said the shooting appears to have stemmed from a domestic altercation. He...
Mississippi man arrested for buying car with fake check, suspected of being part of multi-state ring
A Mississippi man has been arrested and is suspected of being a part of a multi-state ring of thieves who use fraudulent checks to purchase vehicles. Yalobusha County Sheriff Jerimaine Gooch reported on social media that Elisha Lindsey, of Ridgeland, has been charged with uttering forgery after allegedly using a fraudulent check to purchase a vehicle in October.
Mississippi Skies: Icy roads already causing headaches for drivers
Temperatures are plummeting across northern Mississippi at the 8 o’clock hour. While it’s still in the middle 50s in the Pine Belt and along the Gulf Coast, temps have fallen to 14 in Southaven and 22 in Oxford. Greenville is recording 27 degrees while Natchez has fallen to 43.
Tupelo trailer company regains property from United Furniture plants
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - Former employees and other companies have been trying to regain personal belongings and property, respectively, from United Furniture facilities. Larry Michael, the owner of Trailer Transport in Tupelo, said his company has been working to get back approximately 330 trailers from United facilities across north Mississippi.
Three members of Pontotoc County family killed when train hits minivan
SHERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – Three members of a family have died, and one is fighting for her life after their minivan was hit by a train in Sherman. The town of Sherman was holding its regularly scheduled court Monday evening when the call came in from 911. “We got...
