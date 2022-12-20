Read full article on original website
Steelers Leave Raiders Game With Two Injuries
The Pittsburgh Steelers special team took a hit against the Raiders.
Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill (ankle) out for remainder of regular season, 'unlikely' to return in playoffs
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) will miss the remainder of the 2022 regular season. Per Schefter, Tannehill is "unlikely" to return in the playoffs after he underwent ankle surgery. Expect Malik Willis to start under center going forward. For Week 16's matchup against a Houston Texans' unit allowing 14.3...
Chiefs gift head coach Andy Reid with juicy Christmas present after win
Andy Reid is in his 10th season with the Kansas City Chiefs, and in recent years, he’s had much success. They’ve made the playoffs in seven straight seasons, as well as eight of the last nine. In a couple of weeks, they’ll be vying for their third Super Bowl appearance in the last four years. Kansas City has played in the AFC Championship in four straight seasons, as well, and after yet another victory on Sunday, quarterback Patrick Mahomes announced that the team got him a gift. Tight end Travis Kelce handed the coach the wrapped present, and underneath the wrapping paper was a Nike box. Inside the box? A cheeseburger. “May you all get a gift as great as this,” Reid said. “Cheeseburgers in paradise, baby.” It’s a nice treat after being in below-zero wind chill during the game. Kansas City improved to 12-3 with the victory and are tied with the Buffalo Bills for the best record in the AFC. The Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos for Week 17 before wrapping up the season in Las Vegas.
Jones: T.Y. Hilton will be active for Cowboys' Week 16 matchup versus Eagles
According to Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver T.Y. Hilton will be available for Week 16's contest against the Philadelphia Eagles. Hilton is expected to make his season debut in Saturday's division matchup against a Philly unit allowing 24.2 FanDuel points per game to receivers after he signed with Dallas earlier this month.
Washington's Carson Wentz replaces Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter on Saturday
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has replaced Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter of Week 16's game against the San Francisco 49ers. After throwing a fourth quarter interception, Wentz has been inserted at quarterback for Heinicke. Before Week 16's contest, Wentz was ranked 32nd among his position with a 63.1...
Miami's Kyle Lowry (knee) starting on Friday, Victor Oladipo to bench
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (knee) is starting in Friday's lineup against the Indiana Pacers. After a three game absence with knee soreness, Lowry will make his return at home. In 34.3 expected minutes, our models project Lowry to score 30.9 FanDuel points. Lowry's projection includes 13.3 points, 4.5 rebounds,...
Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) expected to play in Patriots' Week 16 matchup
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) is expected to play in Week 16's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. After limited practices, Meyers is expected to suit up despite a recent shoulder injury. In an opportunity against a Cincinnati defense allowing 25.9 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, numberFire's models project Meyers to score 7.6 FanDuel points.
Buccaneers list Julio Jones (knee) as questionable in Week 16
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) is questionable for Week 16's contest versus the Arizona Cardinals. After three limited practices, Jones' status is currently in question with a knee ailment that forced him to sit in Week 15. In a matchup against an Arizona defense allowing 26.2 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, Russell Gage should see more targets if Jones is inactive.
Nuggets starting Jamal Murray (injury management) on Friday, Christian Braun to bench
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (injury management) is starting in Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Murray will make his 26th start this season after he was sidelined one game for injury management reasons. In a matchup against a Portland team allowing 48.0 FanDuel points per game to point guards, our models project Murray to score 33.4 FanDuel points.
New England's Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) expected to play in Week 16
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) is expected to play in Week 16's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to Rapoport, Stevenson is expected to suit up in Week 16 after he was able to participate in Friday's practice. In a matchup against a Cincinnati defense allowing 18.8 FanDuel points per game to running backs, our models project Stevenson to score 13.7 FanDuel points.
Saints' Jarvis Landry (ankle) going on injured reserve
The New Orleans Saints are placing wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) on season-ending injured reserve. Landry will miss the final three games of the season. He finishes with 39 targets in nine games. Chris Olave (hamstring) has been ruled out for Week 16 against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, so the Saints will be thin at wideout. Marquez Callaway, Rashid Shaheed, and Tre'Quan Smith will likely be the primary wide receivers. Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill should also be more involved on offense.
Treylon Burks (concussion) cleared for Tians in Week 16
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks will play Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Texans. Burks had been in the NFL's concussion protocol, though he was able to log limited practices throughout the week. Now, he has officially received clearance to take the field on Christmas Eve. Our...
Seattle's Marquise Goodwin (wrist/ankle) active for Week 16's matchup against Kansas City
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Marquise Brown (wrist/ankle) will play in Week 16's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Goodwin will be available despite missing Thursday's practice with wrist and ankle injuries. In a matchup against a Kansas City team allowing 30.4 FanDuel points to wide receivers, our models project Goodwin to score 9.0 FanDuel points.
Nuggets' Jeff Green (hand/finger) expected to miss at least 4 weeks
Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (head/finger) is expected to miss extended time after suffering a fractured hand and sprained finger. Green will not be available for around a month after he suffering hand and finger injuries on Friday. Expect Zeke Nnaji to see more minutes with Denver's second unit while Green is sidelined.
Evan Mobley (knee) questionable for Cleveland on Friday
Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Mobley is dealing with right knee soreness and is questionable to face the Raptors on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.3 minutes against Toronto. Mobley's Friday projection includes 15.8...
Kemba Walker (injury recovery) out Sunday for Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks guard Kemba Walker will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Walker is listed out due to left knee injury recovery. His next chance to play will come Tuesday versus New York. In 5 games this season, Walker is averaging 12.8 points, 3.2...
New Orleans' Zion Williamson (health protocols) remains out on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (health protocols) is ruled out for Friday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Williamson will be sidelined his second straight game for health protocol purposes. In a matchup versus a Thunder team allowing 45.9 FanDuel points per game to power forwards, Trey Murphy is a candidate for more minutes at the four.
Kenneth Walker (ankle, back) expected to play Week 16 for Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker (ankle/back) is expected to play Week 16 against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, per head coach Pete Carroll. Walker is listed as questionable after being held out of practice, but the Seahawks were mostly managing his reps on a short week. DeeJay Dallas (ankle, questionable) is also expected to play. Walker should handle the majority of backfield touches, but Dallas could be more involved if Walker's ankle or back acts up.
Lamar Jackson (knee) ruled out again for Ravens Week 16
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) has been ruled out for Week 16 versus the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday. Jackson will miss a third straight game after not practicing again all week. Tyler Huntley, who was added to the injury report Wednesday with a shoulder injury, will be the Ravens' starter. He completed 17 of 30 passes for 138 scoreless yards and an interception against the Cleveland Browns last week, and rushed 6 times for 15 yards.
Denver's Jamal Murray (foot) probable for Sunday's game versus Suns
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (foot) is probable to play in Sunday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Murray is on track to play on Christmas after he was listed as probable with left foot inflammation. In 34.1 expected minutes, our models project Murray to score 33.4 FanDuel points. Murray's projection...
