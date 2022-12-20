I look at the world every day and all I see is negativity and disparity so I would like to take a moment to bestow some optimism upon anyone who takes the time to read this. I am officially on my 11th year of nursing. As of late I’ve spent more time in the hospital than I have home or with my family, whom I love. Two years ago I took a chance and left my hometown and relocated to Syracuse, accepting a float pool nurse position at Crouse Hospital.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO