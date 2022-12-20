ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

localsyr.com

NewsChannel 9 team helps bring airport passenger to safety

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was a chance encounter when NewsChannel 9’s Madison Moore and Ben Augustine found passenger Peter Einset walking on the side of the road at Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Our crew was heading to the airport to talk with passengers about the storm canceling flights...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse to feel coldest Christmas in nearly a decade

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It certainly looks and feels a lot like Christmas as the coldest air of the season has settled into CNY. It stays windy and cold, but not that snowy for most heading through Christmas weekend. Christmas Day:. It’s the coldest Christmas day in 9 years!...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Five people displaced, including children, after house fire in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An early morning fire in the city of Syracuse displaced five people, including three children, according to the Syracuse Fire Department. Fire crews were called to a home in the 200 block of Mather Street near Hawley Avenue just before 6:00 a.m. on Friday, December 23.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Rescue Mission of Utica hosting ‘Dine-In’ event Christmas Day

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rescue Mission of Utica is hosting its free annual ‘Dine-In’ event on Christmas Dinner and has invited the public to attend. The Christmas “Dine-In” is scheduled on Sunday, Christmas Day, from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm at the Food Service Building, 201 Rutger Street, Utica. Dinners will be delivered to the Homebound by 1:00 pm.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Juvenile robbed at gunpoint on Concord Place in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, December 22, Syracuse Police responded to the 100 block of Concord Place for an armed robbery around 7:18 p.m. After arriving at the scene, officers spoke with the juvenile male victim who told them that while he was walking his dog, he was robbed at gunpoint.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Your Stories Q&A: Another look at varying gas prices in our region

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) – Gas prices are falling but maybe not fast enough in your neck of the woods. A viewer named Jim, wanted to know why it seems prices in Auburn and Skaneateles are higher than surrounding areas. On Thursday, December 22, We found stations selling a gallon...
AUBURN, NY
Syracuse.com

Electrical fire displaces five people in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. -- An electrical fire that began on the porch of a Syracuse home has displaced five people early Friday morning. Around 6 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a house fire on the 200 block of Mather Street, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

20-year-old shot in Syracuse, sent to hospital

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg on Friday, December 23, according to Syracuse Police. Police say that around 5:53 p.m. they responded to the 100 block of East Matson Ave. for a reported shooting in the 100 block of Roney Lane, Syracuse. After police arrived, they found the 20-year-old […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Here’s how winter storm will likely unfold in Central NY as Christmas holiday begins

Syracuse, N.Y. -- As a winter storm slams the middle of the country and makes its way east, the picture for Central New York is getting clearer. Entering the Christmas weekend, the region is likely to get hit by heavy rain, flash freezing of roads, high winds and dangerously low wind chills, the National Weather Service said. The brunt of the storm comes on Friday, just as many people will hit the road to visit friends and family.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

State giving $10M to revitalize Syracuse’s Southwest Side

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The state of New York is providing nearly $10 million for 12 projects designed to improve walkability, restore historic buildings and create housing and business opportunities in Syracuse’s Southwest Side. The $9.8 million in funding announced Wednesday will support the city’s Southwest Gateway initiative, an effort...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Crouse nurse hails colleagues as warriors accomplishing the impossible (Your Letters)

I look at the world every day and all I see is negativity and disparity so I would like to take a moment to bestow some optimism upon anyone who takes the time to read this. I am officially on my 11th year of nursing. As of late I’ve spent more time in the hospital than I have home or with my family, whom I love. Two years ago I took a chance and left my hometown and relocated to Syracuse, accepting a float pool nurse position at Crouse Hospital.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Three restaurants fail health inspection: December 4 to December 10

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of December 3 to December 10. Doug’s Fish Fry Mobile Unit, 206 West Road, Cortland, NY 13045. King David’s Restaurant, 3508 West Genesee Street, Syracuse, NY 13219. Red...
SYRACUSE, NY

