Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
BREAKING NEWS: One Occupant Needing Wreckage Extraction In Two Vehicle Crash, Shutting Down North St In SennettRidley's Wreckage
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
Related
localsyr.com
NewsChannel 9 team helps bring airport passenger to safety
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was a chance encounter when NewsChannel 9’s Madison Moore and Ben Augustine found passenger Peter Einset walking on the side of the road at Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Our crew was heading to the airport to talk with passengers about the storm canceling flights...
localsyr.com
Syracuse to feel coldest Christmas in nearly a decade
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It certainly looks and feels a lot like Christmas as the coldest air of the season has settled into CNY. It stays windy and cold, but not that snowy for most heading through Christmas weekend. Christmas Day:. It’s the coldest Christmas day in 9 years!...
Teen walking dog near Syracuse’s Westcott Street hit in head with gun, robbed
Syracuse, N.Y. — A teen walking a dog near Westcott Street in Syracuse was robbed at gun point Thursday night, according to Syracuse police. The teen was hit in the head with the gun, police said in a news release Friday. He was taken by ambulance to Upstate University Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries, police said.
localsyr.com
Five people displaced, including children, after house fire in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An early morning fire in the city of Syracuse displaced five people, including three children, according to the Syracuse Fire Department. Fire crews were called to a home in the 200 block of Mather Street near Hawley Avenue just before 6:00 a.m. on Friday, December 23.
localsyr.com
Rescue Mission of Utica hosting ‘Dine-In’ event Christmas Day
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rescue Mission of Utica is hosting its free annual ‘Dine-In’ event on Christmas Dinner and has invited the public to attend. The Christmas “Dine-In” is scheduled on Sunday, Christmas Day, from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm at the Food Service Building, 201 Rutger Street, Utica. Dinners will be delivered to the Homebound by 1:00 pm.
localsyr.com
Juvenile robbed at gunpoint on Concord Place in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, December 22, Syracuse Police responded to the 100 block of Concord Place for an armed robbery around 7:18 p.m. After arriving at the scene, officers spoke with the juvenile male victim who told them that while he was walking his dog, he was robbed at gunpoint.
localsyr.com
Your Stories Q&A: Another look at varying gas prices in our region
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) – Gas prices are falling but maybe not fast enough in your neck of the woods. A viewer named Jim, wanted to know why it seems prices in Auburn and Skaneateles are higher than surrounding areas. On Thursday, December 22, We found stations selling a gallon...
Electrical fire displaces five people in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- An electrical fire that began on the porch of a Syracuse home has displaced five people early Friday morning. Around 6 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a house fire on the 200 block of Mather Street, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
20-year-old shot in Syracuse, sent to hospital
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg on Friday, December 23, according to Syracuse Police. Police say that around 5:53 p.m. they responded to the 100 block of East Matson Ave. for a reported shooting in the 100 block of Roney Lane, Syracuse. After police arrived, they found the 20-year-old […]
Wind chill temperatures in Onondaga County hit double digits below zero, could continue
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Although Onondaga County avoided the heavy snowfall that is pummeling parts of Oswego County and the Buffalo area, the strong winds and freezing temperatures are taking their toll. Around 5:30 a.m., parts of Onondaga saw wind chill temperatures of 26 degrees below zero, according to The National...
Here’s how winter storm will likely unfold in Central NY as Christmas holiday begins
Syracuse, N.Y. -- As a winter storm slams the middle of the country and makes its way east, the picture for Central New York is getting clearer. Entering the Christmas weekend, the region is likely to get hit by heavy rain, flash freezing of roads, high winds and dangerously low wind chills, the National Weather Service said. The brunt of the storm comes on Friday, just as many people will hit the road to visit friends and family.
Man shot in the leg near Vincent Apartments in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg near the Vincent Apartment in Syracuse Friday evening. Around 5:53 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of East Matson Avenue for reports of a person with a gunshot wound, according to a news release from Syracuse police. Police...
A look back at some of the most interesting people of 2022 (Letter from the Editor)
As we get ready to celebrate the holidays and wrap up another year, I wanted to thank you for continuing to support local journalism. The people of our community are central to the work we do every day. Your willingness to share your stories with us is what helps hold the powerful accountable, inspires others and often is the impetus for positive change.
State giving $10M to revitalize Syracuse’s Southwest Side
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The state of New York is providing nearly $10 million for 12 projects designed to improve walkability, restore historic buildings and create housing and business opportunities in Syracuse’s Southwest Side. The $9.8 million in funding announced Wednesday will support the city’s Southwest Gateway initiative, an effort...
School closings in Central New York: Friday, Dec. 23; see updated list of closings
Plans for early dismissals or school closings started coming in on Wednesday, and many of those plans have shifted over the past two days, so we are providing an up-to-date list this morning. Schools across Central New York are now closing for the most part. In Onondaga County, the county...
Crouse nurse hails colleagues as warriors accomplishing the impossible (Your Letters)
I look at the world every day and all I see is negativity and disparity so I would like to take a moment to bestow some optimism upon anyone who takes the time to read this. I am officially on my 11th year of nursing. As of late I’ve spent more time in the hospital than I have home or with my family, whom I love. Two years ago I took a chance and left my hometown and relocated to Syracuse, accepting a float pool nurse position at Crouse Hospital.
localsyr.com
Three restaurants fail health inspection: December 4 to December 10
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of December 3 to December 10. Doug’s Fish Fry Mobile Unit, 206 West Road, Cortland, NY 13045. King David’s Restaurant, 3508 West Genesee Street, Syracuse, NY 13219. Red...
A love story just in time for Christmas: Couple married at Mom’s diner where they had first date
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Three years ago, Kahssia Hills-Days was waiting inside Mom’s diner to meet up with Radelle Days for a “friendly” breakfast. When Radelle Days came into the restaurant with roses, the friendly breakfast quickly became much more than that, Kahssia said. That meal marked the young couple’s very first date.
Comments / 2