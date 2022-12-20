Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Washington's Carson Wentz replaces Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter on Saturday
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has replaced Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter of Week 16's game against the San Francisco 49ers. After throwing a fourth quarter interception, Wentz has been inserted at quarterback for Heinicke. Before Week 16's contest, Wentz was ranked 32nd among his position with a 63.1...
Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones Accused Of 'Dirty Play' And The Internet Piles On
Bengals cornerback Eli Apple called out Jones himself.
Steelers Honor Franco Harris, Score Exact Same As 'Immaculate Reception'
The Steelers were already scheduled to honor Harris days before news of his death.
numberfire.com
Denver's Chase Edmonds (ankle) activated off injured reserve, eligible to play in Week 16
Denver Broncos running back Chase Edmonds (ankle) is eligible to play in Week 16's game against the Los Angeles Rams. After a four game absence with a high ankle sprain, Edmonds is expected to return on Sunday. In a matchup versus a Rams' defense giving up 20.0 FanDuel points per game to running backs, expect Edmonds to play backup role on Christmas.
numberfire.com
Sammy Watkins active for Baltimore's Week 16 contest versus Falcons
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins is available for Week 16's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Watkins is active on Saturday despite being claimed by the Ravens earlier this week. In a matchup versus a Falcons' defense giving up 30.3 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, our models project Watkins to see 1.9 targets.
numberfire.com
Nuggets starting Jamal Murray (injury management) on Friday, Christian Braun to bench
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (injury management) is starting in Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Murray will make his 26th start this season after he was sidelined one game for injury management reasons. In a matchup against a Portland team allowing 48.0 FanDuel points per game to point guards, our models project Murray to score 33.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
New Orleans' Zion Williamson (health protocols) remains out on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (health protocols) is ruled out for Friday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Williamson will be sidelined his second straight game for health protocol purposes. In a matchup versus a Thunder team allowing 45.9 FanDuel points per game to power forwards, Trey Murphy is a candidate for more minutes at the four.
numberfire.com
Denver's Jamal Murray (foot) probable for Sunday's game versus Suns
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (foot) is probable to play in Sunday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Murray is on track to play on Christmas after he was listed as probable with left foot inflammation. In 34.1 expected minutes, our models project Murray to score 33.4 FanDuel points. Murray's projection...
numberfire.com
Saints' Jarvis Landry (ankle) going on injured reserve
The New Orleans Saints are placing wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) on season-ending injured reserve. Landry will miss the final three games of the season. He finishes with 39 targets in nine games. Chris Olave (hamstring) has been ruled out for Week 16 against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, so the Saints will be thin at wideout. Marquez Callaway, Rashid Shaheed, and Tre'Quan Smith will likely be the primary wide receivers. Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill should also be more involved on offense.
numberfire.com
Buccaneers list Julio Jones (knee) as questionable in Week 16
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) is questionable for Week 16's contest versus the Arizona Cardinals. After three limited practices, Jones' status is currently in question with a knee ailment that forced him to sit in Week 15. In a matchup against an Arizona defense allowing 26.2 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, Russell Gage should see more targets if Jones is inactive.
numberfire.com
Jones: T.Y. Hilton will be active for Cowboys' Week 16 matchup versus Eagles
According to Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver T.Y. Hilton will be available for Week 16's contest against the Philadelphia Eagles. Hilton is expected to make his season debut in Saturday's division matchup against a Philly unit allowing 24.2 FanDuel points per game to receivers after he signed with Dallas earlier this month.
numberfire.com
Seattle's Marquise Goodwin (wrist/ankle) active for Week 16's matchup against Kansas City
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Marquise Brown (wrist/ankle) will play in Week 16's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Goodwin will be available despite missing Thursday's practice with wrist and ankle injuries. In a matchup against a Kansas City team allowing 30.4 FanDuel points to wide receivers, our models project Goodwin to score 9.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Texans place Nico Collins (foot) on injured reserve, out for remainder of 2022 season
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (foot) will miss the remainder of the 2022 season. Collins' season is over after the Houston's wideout recently was placed on the injured reserve with a foot injury that forced him to miss two weeks. Expect Chris Moore to play an increased role at receiver going forward.
numberfire.com
Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) expected to play in Patriots' Week 16 matchup
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) is expected to play in Week 16's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. After limited practices, Meyers is expected to suit up despite a recent shoulder injury. In an opportunity against a Cincinnati defense allowing 25.9 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, numberFire's models project Meyers to score 7.6 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Jeff Green (hand/finger) expected to miss at least 4 weeks
Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (head/finger) is expected to miss extended time after suffering a fractured hand and sprained finger. Green will not be available for around a month after he suffering hand and finger injuries on Friday. Expect Zeke Nnaji to see more minutes with Denver's second unit while Green is sidelined.
numberfire.com
New England's Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) expected to play in Week 16
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) is expected to play in Week 16's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to Rapoport, Stevenson is expected to suit up in Week 16 after he was able to participate in Friday's practice. In a matchup against a Cincinnati defense allowing 18.8 FanDuel points per game to running backs, our models project Stevenson to score 13.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Ryan Tannehill (ankle) ruled out for Titans on Saturday
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is out for Week 16 against the Houston Texans on Saturday. Tannehill reportedly could be done for the season if his ankle requires surgery. Malik Willis will start in place of Tannehill on Saturday. Based on prior performance this season, Willis is a downgrade for the Titans' pass-catchers. Expect a heavy dose of Derrick Henry against the Texans.
numberfire.com
Kenneth Walker (ankle, back) active for Seahawks in Week 16
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker will play Saturday in the team's Week 16 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Walker was originally listed questionable due to his sprained ankle along with a back ailment, but he's been cleared to take the field on Christmas Eve. Our models project Walker...
numberfire.com
Robert Williams (illness) not listed on Celtics on Sunday's injury report
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. After missing one game with an illness, Williams is on track to return on Christmas. In 24.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to score 25.9 FanDuel points. Williams' projection includes 8.3 points, 7.7 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Miami's Kyle Lowry (knee) starting on Friday, Victor Oladipo to bench
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (knee) is starting in Friday's lineup against the Indiana Pacers. After a three game absence with knee soreness, Lowry will make his return at home. In 34.3 expected minutes, our models project Lowry to score 30.9 FanDuel points. Lowry's projection includes 13.3 points, 4.5 rebounds,...
