Read full article on original website
Related
wcbi.com
Santa Claus made his stop early in Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, Miss (WCBI) -Santa Claus made his stop early in Aberdeen. Aberdeen native and founder of Holliday Helping Hands Katina Holliday-Wiseman flew Santa’s Sleigh in from California to bring smiles to her home town. The Husband and wife Duo started this trend of helping others in 2020. And executive...
Regional power supplier nearing critical stage
The Tennessee Valley Authority is sounding the alarm on power consumption for all customers. What began as 30-minute rolling outages advanced to 15 or 20-minute rolling blackouts Saturday morning. The TVA provides power for dozens of municipal, county, and other power providers in several states, including Mississippi. Statewide power outages had decreased Friday, but the number climbed back to nearly 20,000 outages Saturday morning. Oktibbeha County is reporting nearly one-third of its customers without power, approaching 5,100 customers. Not all statewide outages are due to the TVA blackouts.
wcbi.com
Volunteers surprise senior citizens with Christmas gifts
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – 300 senior citizens had a Christmas surprise, thanks to a group of Guardian Angels. The “Guardian Angels” is a ministry that provides care for the elderly population. Founder Heather Sartin enlisted the help of students from local public and private schools. The children collected items for gift baskets, such as shampoo, mouthwash, gifts, and other items.
wcbi.com
Oktibbeha County EMA opens warming shelter on Lynn Lane
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A warming shelter is being opened in Starkville and volunteers are needed. The Oktibbeha County Emergency Management Agency is opening the Safe Room on Lynn Lane. It will open tonight at 8 p.m. and will stay open until 8 a.m. Friday morning. The warming shelter...
wtva.com
Water supplier issues important notice to consumers across north Mississippi
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply has released an important notice to consumers in several cities. The Northeast MS Regional Water Supply will temporarily change the disinfectant it uses in the water treatment process beginning Friday December 23, 2022 from chloramines to free chlorine. This temporary switch is due an issue with the ammonia feed system used at the plant. The temporary change is expected to last for 6 days resuming chloramine chemistry Thursday, December 29th, 2022. Effected water customers of the Northeast MS Regional Water Supply:
wtva.com
Family receives special gift from Starkville Police
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Police Department held its annual Shop with a Cop on Wednesday. Bettye Logan received a phone call to be at Walmart, not knowing what was going to happen. As she arrived, she was greeted by officers and learned her two children would receive $500...
wtva.com
A local church is packing plates once again for the holidays
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - A local church is packing plates once again for the holidays. Harrisburg Baptist church is hosting their 35th annual Christmas feeding. This is the season to give back and they need your help. They are seeking out volunteers to come help them with deliveries. The places...
wtva.com
Grand larceny suspect arrested in Noxubee County
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - A grand larceny suspect has been captured in Noxubee County. Deputies arrested Clint Earvin Sr. Wednesday night, Dec. 21. Noxubee County Sheriff Tommy Roby said Earvin faces two counts of grand larceny. The sheriff said Earvin stole a truck from Brooksville and then stole lawn equipment...
wcbi.com
Tupelo Salvation Army helps find warm beds for anyone who needs shelter
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo area’s only homeless shelter is making sure no one has to sleep outside. Isaac Smith was in the news earlier this week when he signed his letter of intent to play football at MSU. This morning, the IAHS senior was handing out blankets at the Tupelo Salvation Army.
wcbi.com
Noxubee County deputies arrest wanted man west of Brooksville
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County deputies capture a wanted man. Clint Earvin Sr. was arrested Wednesday evening west of Brooksville. Noxubee County Sheriff Tommy Roby said Earvin was wanted on two counts of grand larceny. The Mississippi Department of Corrections and Brooksville police were also searching for...
wcbi.com
Columbus firefighters respond to early morning house fire
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus firefighters battle the brutal cold and an early morning house fire. The fire happened in the 1300 block of 5th Street South. Fire Chief Duane Hughes said someone does live at the home but they were not there at the time of the fire.
wcbi.com
Elderly residents receive goodie baskets through “Happy Irby Fund”
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Thanks to a tradition started at the Columbus Air Force Base, dozens of elderly residents are enjoying baskets full of goodies and fresh fruit. The Honor Guard delivered over 80 baskets this morning. The baskets were provided by volunteers for the “Happy Irby Fund”, named...
wcbi.com
Former Starkville city employee charged with misusing city’s gas card
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Starkville city employee is accused of helping himself to some extra gasoline at the city’s expense. Marcus Smith was charged with felony embezzlement, meaning the amount was over $1,000. He worked in the sanitation department. Mayor Lynn Spruill said some irregularities were...
wtva.com
Tupelo trailer company regains property from United Furniture plants
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - Former employees and other companies have been trying to regain personal belongings and property, respectively, from United Furniture facilities. Larry Michael, the owner of Trailer Transport in Tupelo, said his company has been working to get back approximately 330 trailers from United facilities across north Mississippi.
wcbi.com
Police search for man accused of robbing, assaulting elderly woman
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are searching for a man accused of robbing and assaulting a woman after a crash. 33-year-old Dimario Barry is wanted for aggravated assault and robbery. Investigators said Barry and a 66-year-old woman were involved in a traffic accident in the 1700 block of...
Commercial Dispatch
Goings on with Grant: Sol Y Luna to open in old Logan’s Roadhouse location
Y’all, it’s about to get tasty in Columbus. Mi Hacienda owner Felipe Hernandez told me he is close to opening his new restaurant, Sol Y Luna, in the former Logan’s Roadhouse building at 589 18th Ave. N. Hernandez said the new restaurant will have a more authentic...
WTOK-TV
EMEPA using “rolling outages” that will impact Kemper and Neshoba counties
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In response to an “immediate and critical shortage of electricity” Tennessee Valley Authority, EMEPA’s north system wholesale power provider, will respond with rolling outages. In a statement, EMEPA said this will impact members in Kemper, Winston, Attala, Neshoba and Noxubee counties. Customers may...
wtva.com
Suspect wanted for road rage incident in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus Police are trying to find the person who attacked and stole from another motorist. According to Police, 33-year-old Dimario Barry was involved in a traffic accident on Dec. 15 in the 1700 block of 7th Avenue North. Police claim he got out of his vehicle...
wcbi.com
Starkville police arrest Clay County man in connection to Friday shooting
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Clay County man was charged in connection with a Starkville shooting. Daquavis Quinn was charged with one count of aggravated assault and domestic violence and two counts of aggravated assault. Starkville police said the shooting happened this past Friday in an apartment complex parking...
Commercial Dispatch
Rolling blackouts affect some Golden Triangle customers
For a few hours Friday morning, some home and business owners were subject to a brief power blackout. Generally, blackouts are caused by damage to power lines that interrupt service. In this case, they were by design as the Tennessee Valley Authority and its utilities sought to maintain electricity capacity by reducing usage by 5 percent across TVA’s seven-state service region.
Comments / 1