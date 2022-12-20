Read full article on original website
Is Florida sinking under the weight of increased urban development?JoAnn RyanFlorida State
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenMiami, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Computer monitor thrown at airport employeeAdrian HolmanMiami, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
Miami Heat Still Trying To Shake Injury Bug
The Miami Heat have had players in and out of the lineup all season
Christmas Day lineup of NBA Blue Devils
The Christmas Day slate features the entire 2021-22 All-NBA First Team, including former Duke basketball star Jayson Tatum with the Boston Celtics. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, and Denver Nuggets center Nikola ...
numberfire.com
Nuggets starting Jamal Murray (injury management) on Friday, Christian Braun to bench
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (injury management) is starting in Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Murray will make his 26th start this season after he was sidelined one game for injury management reasons. In a matchup against a Portland team allowing 48.0 FanDuel points per game to point guards, our models project Murray to score 33.4 FanDuel points.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Expected Lineups, Predictions, Injuries
The only question for the Lakers is if they can show up and put on a display the way only they can against the Mavericks.
numberfire.com
Clippers rule out John Wall (ankle) on Friday
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall (ankle) will not play in Friday's contest versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Wall will not be available in Philadelphia after the veteran was ruled out with a right ankle sprain. Expect Reggie Jackson to play an increased role at point guard on Friday night. Per...
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Kyle Anderson (back) out on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Kyle Anderson (back) will not play in Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Anderson will not be active for the third straight game with back spasms. Expect Austin Rivers to see more minutes on Friday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 255.1 minutes this season with...
numberfire.com
Marcus Smart (hip) probable for Boston's Sunday matchup against Bucks
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (hip) is probable to play in Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Smart is expected to suit up on Christmas after he was designated as probable with left hip inflammation. In 32.2 expected minutes, our models project 28.1 FanDuel points. Smart's projection includes 12.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Denver's Jamal Murray (foot) probable for Sunday's game versus Suns
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (foot) is probable to play in Sunday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Murray is on track to play on Christmas after he was listed as probable with left foot inflammation. In 34.1 expected minutes, our models project Murray to score 33.4 FanDuel points. Murray's projection...
It’s a cold Christmas in Miami. When will it warm up? What about the Dolphins game?
It’s Christmas Day. And it’s cold. At least for South Florida.
Playoff picture: Bad Lions loss hurts but Detroit still has life
Detroit’s recent run of wins put the Lions in position to secure a playoff berth. Saturday’s humbling 37-23 loss in Carolina definitely provided a big hit to that postseason potential, but the Lions aren’t dead yet. None of the paths to the postseason matter if the Lions...
numberfire.com
Damian Lillard (wrist) available for Portland on Friday
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (wrist) is available for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Lillard has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Denver on Friday. Our models expect him to play 35.2 minutes against the Nuggets. Lillard's Friday projection includes 25.8 points, 4.1...
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Khris Middleton (knee) remains out on Friday night
Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (knee) is ruled out for Friday's game versus the Brooklyn Nets. Middleton will be sidelined for his fourth straight contest with right knee soreness. Expect MarJon Beauchamp to see more minutes against a Nets' team ranked 13th in defensive rating. Beauchamp's current projection includes 7.4...
numberfire.com
Udonis Haslem (Achilles) available for Heat on Friday
Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem (Achilles) is available for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Haslem has been upgraded from questionable to available and will be active for Friday's clash with the Pacers. The Heat are 6.5-point favorites over the Pacers on Friday. Their implied team total of 115.0 points...
numberfire.com
Gabe Vincent (knee) available for Heat on Friday
Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Vincent has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Pacers. Our models expect Vincent to play 14.0 minutes against Indiana. Vincent's Friday projection includes 5.2 points, 1.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists,...
numberfire.com
Quentin Grimes (ankle) active for Knicks on Friday
New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes (ankle) will play in Friday's contest against the Chicago Bulls. Grimes will be active at home despite being listed as questionable with an ankle injury. In 35.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Grimes to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Grimes' current projection includes 13.3 points,...
numberfire.com
Miami's Caleb Martin (ankle) active and starting on Friday, Max Strus to bench
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (ankle) is starting in Friday's lineup against the Indiana Pacers. Martin will return to the court after he was forced to miss. two games with a left ankle sprain. In 30.4 expected minutes, our models project Martin to score 23.4 FanDuel points. Martin's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Rockets' Garrison Mathews (illness) available on Friday
Houston Rockets shooting guard Garrison Mathews (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Mathews has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Dallas on Friday. Our models expect him to play 18.0 minutes against the Mavericks. Mathews' Friday projection includes 7.0 points, 1.9 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Desmond Bane (toe) starting for Memphis on Friday, John Konchar coming off the bench
Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Desmond Bane (toe) is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Bane will return to the starting lineup in his first game since November 11th. John Konchar moves to the bench. Bane will be on a minutes restriction on Friday. Bane's Friday...
numberfire.com
Payton Pritchard playing with Celtics' second unit on Friday night
Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Pritchard will come off the bench after Marcus Smart was announced as Friday's starter. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 216.3 minutes this season, Pitchard is averaging 0.76 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Bulls' Javonte Green (knee) out on Friday
Chicago Bulls shooting guard Javonte Green (knee) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Green has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will remain sidelined for Friday's clash with New York. His next chance to play will come against the Houston Rockets on Monday.
