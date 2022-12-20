ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BlueDevilCountry

Christmas Day lineup of NBA Blue Devils

The Christmas Day slate features the entire 2021-22 All-NBA First Team, including former Duke basketball star Jayson Tatum with the Boston Celtics. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, and Denver Nuggets center Nikola ...
DURHAM, NC
numberfire.com

Nuggets starting Jamal Murray (injury management) on Friday, Christian Braun to bench

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (injury management) is starting in Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Murray will make his 26th start this season after he was sidelined one game for injury management reasons. In a matchup against a Portland team allowing 48.0 FanDuel points per game to point guards, our models project Murray to score 33.4 FanDuel points.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Clippers rule out John Wall (ankle) on Friday

Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall (ankle) will not play in Friday's contest versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Wall will not be available in Philadelphia after the veteran was ruled out with a right ankle sprain. Expect Reggie Jackson to play an increased role at point guard on Friday night. Per...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Minnesota's Kyle Anderson (back) out on Friday

Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Kyle Anderson (back) will not play in Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Anderson will not be active for the third straight game with back spasms. Expect Austin Rivers to see more minutes on Friday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 255.1 minutes this season with...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Marcus Smart (hip) probable for Boston's Sunday matchup against Bucks

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (hip) is probable to play in Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Smart is expected to suit up on Christmas after he was designated as probable with left hip inflammation. In 32.2 expected minutes, our models project 28.1 FanDuel points. Smart's projection includes 12.0 points,...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Denver's Jamal Murray (foot) probable for Sunday's game versus Suns

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (foot) is probable to play in Sunday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Murray is on track to play on Christmas after he was listed as probable with left foot inflammation. In 34.1 expected minutes, our models project Murray to score 33.4 FanDuel points. Murray's projection...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Damian Lillard (wrist) available for Portland on Friday

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (wrist) is available for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Lillard has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Denver on Friday. Our models expect him to play 35.2 minutes against the Nuggets. Lillard's Friday projection includes 25.8 points, 4.1...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Milwaukee's Khris Middleton (knee) remains out on Friday night

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (knee) is ruled out for Friday's game versus the Brooklyn Nets. Middleton will be sidelined for his fourth straight contest with right knee soreness. Expect MarJon Beauchamp to see more minutes against a Nets' team ranked 13th in defensive rating. Beauchamp's current projection includes 7.4...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Udonis Haslem (Achilles) available for Heat on Friday

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem (Achilles) is available for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Haslem has been upgraded from questionable to available and will be active for Friday's clash with the Pacers. The Heat are 6.5-point favorites over the Pacers on Friday. Their implied team total of 115.0 points...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Gabe Vincent (knee) available for Heat on Friday

Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Vincent has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Pacers. Our models expect Vincent to play 14.0 minutes against Indiana. Vincent's Friday projection includes 5.2 points, 1.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Quentin Grimes (ankle) active for Knicks on Friday

New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes (ankle) will play in Friday's contest against the Chicago Bulls. Grimes will be active at home despite being listed as questionable with an ankle injury. In 35.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Grimes to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Grimes' current projection includes 13.3 points,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Rockets' Garrison Mathews (illness) available on Friday

Houston Rockets shooting guard Garrison Mathews (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Mathews has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Dallas on Friday. Our models expect him to play 18.0 minutes against the Mavericks. Mathews' Friday projection includes 7.0 points, 1.9 rebounds,...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Payton Pritchard playing with Celtics' second unit on Friday night

Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Pritchard will come off the bench after Marcus Smart was announced as Friday's starter. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 216.3 minutes this season, Pitchard is averaging 0.76 FanDuel points per minute.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Bulls' Javonte Green (knee) out on Friday

Chicago Bulls shooting guard Javonte Green (knee) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Green has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will remain sidelined for Friday's clash with New York. His next chance to play will come against the Houston Rockets on Monday.
