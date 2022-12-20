ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite following tonight’s Rampage. You can see the card below for the show, which airs Wednesday on TBS:. * Best Of Seven Series Falls Count Anywhere Match: Death Triangle (3-2) vs. The Elite (2-3) * Jon Moxley &...
Next Week’s Impact Wrestling to Feature Best of 2022

Next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling will be the company’s annual “best of the year” special. It was announced on tonight’s show that next week’s episode will look at the best of 2022 and feature the Year-End Award winners. Last year’s Best Of special...
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 To Air Live Exclusively On NJPW World App

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 will not air on FITE TV or any other service beyond NJPW’s own streaming app, according to a report. PWInsider reports that the July 4th show at the Tokyo Dome will be exclusive to NJPW World, the promotion’s streaming app. There is always the...
The Workhorsemen Reportedly Injured at AEW Dark Tapings

– According to a report by Fightful Select, The Workhorsemen JD Drake and Anthony Henry were forced to miss a scheduled date at its weekend’s CDW show after suffering injuries at recent AEW Dark tapings. Henry’s injury is reportedly not serious, and he’s expected to be good to return to the ring soon.
Jim Ross Recalls Goldberg’s Debut In WWE, If Wrestlers Opposed Him Coming In

On a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed Goldberg run in the WWE including if wrestlers opposed Goldberg coming in and the disappointment in the RAW rating for Goldberg’s debut. Some highlights are below. On if any wrestlers opposed Goldberg coming in: “Probably not as much volume...
NWA Announces Date & Location For Nuff Said PPV

The NWA’s next PPV is Nuff Said, and it will take place in February. The NWA announced on Friday that the PPV is set for Tampa, Florida on February 11th with ticket information and other details to be announced “soon.”. The company’s last PPV was NWA Hard Times,...
Booker T Congratulates Kylie Rae For Her WWE Debut

In the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T congratulated Kylie Rae after she made her WWE debut last week on Main Event. She wrestled as Briana Ray in a match with Dana Brooke. Booker said: “I wanna congratulate Kylie Rae, man. She got...
John Cena Hypes Next Week’s WWE Smackdown Appearance

In a post on Twitter, John Cena hyped his match on next week’s episode of Smackdown, where he’ll team with Kevin Owens against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. He wrote: “You do not wanna miss the final @WWE event of 2022! Get ready Tampa, FL – #Smackdown @WWERomanReigns and @SamiZayn vs. @FightOwensFight and YOURS TRULY!! I’ll C U THERE!”
AEW Files Trademarks This Week for ‘WrestleBowl’ & ‘Wrestling Bowl’

– Fightful reports that AEW filed two trademarks earlier this week with the USPTO that could hint at a new event name. The trademarks were filed on Monday, December 19 for “WrestleBowl” and “Wrestling Bowl.” You can see the filing descriptions below:. Mark For: WRESTLEBOWL trademark...
Updated Lineup For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has an updated card for the final Smackdown of 2022 after this week’s show. WWE has announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs on FOX:. * Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez. * Solo Sikoa vs. Sheamus. * Roman Reigns...
UWN Previews Tonight’s Jordan Clearwater vs. Danny Limelight Championship Match

– United Wrestling Network (UWN) issued the following preview for this weekend’s UWN Championship Wrestling TV, featuring Jordan Clearwater defending the UWN Championship against Danny Limelight:. This week’s episode of United Wrestling Network’s Championship Wrestling will feature UWN World Champion Jordan Clearwater putting the Title on the line against...
Kurt Angle Shares His Disappointments From His Time With TNA

Kurt Angle referenced some of his regrets on a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, focusing on some things he wished he’d done differently during his stint with TNA (per Wrestling Inc). He also spoke about how he viewed his role for the company and his disappointment that he wasn’t able to realize the full extent of the promotion’s potential. You can read a highlight from Angle and listen to the full episode for more details below.

