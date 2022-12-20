Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite following tonight’s Rampage. You can see the card below for the show, which airs Wednesday on TBS:. * Best Of Seven Series Falls Count Anywhere Match: Death Triangle (3-2) vs. The Elite (2-3) * Jon Moxley &...
411mania.com
Next Week’s Impact Wrestling to Feature Best of 2022
Next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling will be the company’s annual “best of the year” special. It was announced on tonight’s show that next week’s episode will look at the best of 2022 and feature the Year-End Award winners. Last year’s Best Of special...
411mania.com
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 To Air Live Exclusively On NJPW World App
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 will not air on FITE TV or any other service beyond NJPW’s own streaming app, according to a report. PWInsider reports that the July 4th show at the Tokyo Dome will be exclusive to NJPW World, the promotion’s streaming app. There is always the...
411mania.com
The Workhorsemen Reportedly Injured at AEW Dark Tapings
– According to a report by Fightful Select, The Workhorsemen JD Drake and Anthony Henry were forced to miss a scheduled date at its weekend’s CDW show after suffering injuries at recent AEW Dark tapings. Henry’s injury is reportedly not serious, and he’s expected to be good to return to the ring soon.
411mania.com
Jim Ross Recalls Goldberg’s Debut In WWE, If Wrestlers Opposed Him Coming In
On a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed Goldberg run in the WWE including if wrestlers opposed Goldberg coming in and the disappointment in the RAW rating for Goldberg’s debut. Some highlights are below. On if any wrestlers opposed Goldberg coming in: “Probably not as much volume...
411mania.com
NWA Announces Date & Location For Nuff Said PPV
The NWA’s next PPV is Nuff Said, and it will take place in February. The NWA announced on Friday that the PPV is set for Tampa, Florida on February 11th with ticket information and other details to be announced “soon.”. The company’s last PPV was NWA Hard Times,...
411mania.com
411’s The SmackDown LowDown Report: 12.24.22 – Braun Strowman Wants GUNTHER, Raquel is Ready for Ronda Rousey and More!
-It’s Christmas Eve and I found time to get to this show between wrapping gifts and heading to church. Let’s get to it!. -Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. As she noted on RAW Talk earlier in the week, no Jackie Redmond this week.
411mania.com
Booker T Congratulates Kylie Rae For Her WWE Debut
In the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T congratulated Kylie Rae after she made her WWE debut last week on Main Event. She wrestled as Briana Ray in a match with Dana Brooke. Booker said: “I wanna congratulate Kylie Rae, man. She got...
411mania.com
NJPW STRONG Detonation Full Results 12.24.2022: NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship Match & More
An episode of NJPW STRONG Detonation was hosted by New Japan Pro-Wrestling on December 24, with matches taped on November 20 in Los Angeles, CA. You can find the complete results (via Fightful) and some highlights below. *Lince Dorado & Mascara Dorada defeated C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) *Bobby...
411mania.com
John Cena Hypes Next Week’s WWE Smackdown Appearance
In a post on Twitter, John Cena hyped his match on next week’s episode of Smackdown, where he’ll team with Kevin Owens against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. He wrote: “You do not wanna miss the final @WWE event of 2022! Get ready Tampa, FL – #Smackdown @WWERomanReigns and @SamiZayn vs. @FightOwensFight and YOURS TRULY!! I’ll C U THERE!”
411mania.com
AEW Dynamite Has Slight Viewership Increase, Drop in Key Demo Ratings for Holiday Bash
– Showbuzz Daily has the television numbers for last night’s Holiday Bash episode of AEW Dynamite. Viewership was up by a very slight margin this week, but the rating in the demographic was down for the live TBS broadcast. Last night’s Holiday Bash show averaged 957,000 viewers. Viewership increased...
411mania.com
AEW Files Trademarks This Week for ‘WrestleBowl’ & ‘Wrestling Bowl’
– Fightful reports that AEW filed two trademarks earlier this week with the USPTO that could hint at a new event name. The trademarks were filed on Monday, December 19 for “WrestleBowl” and “Wrestling Bowl.” You can see the filing descriptions below:. Mark For: WRESTLEBOWL trademark...
411mania.com
Updated Lineup For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
WWE has an updated card for the final Smackdown of 2022 after this week’s show. WWE has announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs on FOX:. * Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez. * Solo Sikoa vs. Sheamus. * Roman Reigns...
411mania.com
Various News: Full Episode of NJPW Strong From May, Lineup For Tomorrow’s NWA USA
– NJPW has released the full episode for the May 28th edition of NJPW Strong. You can see the video below for the episode, which had the following lineup:. * Fred Yehi, Kevin Knight & The DKC vs. Stray Dog Army. * David Finlay vs. Blake Christian. * Bad Dude...
411mania.com
UWN Previews Tonight’s Jordan Clearwater vs. Danny Limelight Championship Match
– United Wrestling Network (UWN) issued the following preview for this weekend’s UWN Championship Wrestling TV, featuring Jordan Clearwater defending the UWN Championship against Danny Limelight:. This week’s episode of United Wrestling Network’s Championship Wrestling will feature UWN World Champion Jordan Clearwater putting the Title on the line against...
411mania.com
WWE News: Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae Attend NBA Game, Sol Ruca’s Viral Finisher Gets a Name
– WWE Superstars Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae attended last night’s Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors NBA game. You can see photos of them at the game below:. – The recently gone viral finisher of NXT Superstar Sol Ruca has been given a name. It’s been dubbed the Sol Snatcher:
411mania.com
WWE News: Ricochet Gets Stitches After Smackdown Match, This Week’s Smackdown In Three
– Ricochet had a rough go of it in the Miracle on 34th Street Fight that aired on last night’s Smackdown, sharing pics of the stitches he got after the bout. The WWE star posted to his Twitter account, writing:. “6 stitches in my stocking and a lump…least it’s...
411mania.com
WWE News: IYO SKY Shares Pic With KAIRI From The Summer, Full Tribute to the Troops 2017 Match
IYO SKY was able to reconnect with KAIRI over the summer, and she shared a photo from the hangout on Instagram yesterday. SKY and KAIRI are longtime friends, and the former posted to her account to share the pic from when she was off WWE TV rehabilitating her ankle injury.
411mania.com
Ask 411 Wrestling: Would An MJF Jump To WWE Be More Successful Than Cody Rhodes’ Jump?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
411mania.com
Kurt Angle Shares His Disappointments From His Time With TNA
Kurt Angle referenced some of his regrets on a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, focusing on some things he wished he’d done differently during his stint with TNA (per Wrestling Inc). He also spoke about how he viewed his role for the company and his disappointment that he wasn’t able to realize the full extent of the promotion’s potential. You can read a highlight from Angle and listen to the full episode for more details below.
Comments / 0