pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Woman Beaten to Death Thursday, Suspect in Custody

[Editor’s note: This story incorrectly stated the day of the incident ion an earlier version. It has been corrected]. Police said a 60-year-old Pasadena woman was beaten to death in Pasadena on Thursday afternoon and a suspect is in custody. Lt. Rudy Lemos told Pasadena Now that officers were...
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton shooting leaves man dead

COMPTON, Calif. – A man was fatally shot Wednesday in Compton, but the circumstances of the crime remained unclear. The shooting occurred at about 2:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Long Beach Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff’s officials said the shooting was...
COMPTON, CA
Key News Network

Alleged Knife Wielding Pursuit Suspect in Custody

Montebello, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspect allegedly armed with a knife led deputies on a chase from East Los Angeles into the city of Montebello where successful attempts to slow the vehicle brought the pursuit to an end late Wednesday night, Dec. 21. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s East Los...
MONTEBELLO, CA
KTLA

Pregnant woman injured in possible road-rage shooting in San Bernardino

An expectant mother was shot during a possible road-rage incident in San Bernardino Thursday, authorities said. It happened around 12:15 p.m. near Sycamore Creek Drive and Clearwater Parkway. A woman was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. An initial investigation determined that some sort of […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

Hours-long standoff with suspect holding baby hostage ends in Lancaster

An hours-long standoff with an armed suspect who was involved in a high-speed pursuit and remained barricaded with a baby held hostage inside a Lancaster mobile home ended on Wednesday evening, authorities said. Police confirm the suspect was taken into custody and the baby remained unharmed and was safely returned to family members. The events […]
LANCASTER, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

1 dead, multiple injuries reported in 50-car Ohio turnpike crash

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio -- At least one person is dead in a series of winter weather-related crashes that have snarled the Ohio turnpike. The fatality happened in Sandusky County, which is between Toledo and Cleveland, WTVG reported. Multiple injuries have also been reported, and authorities say heavy winds and snow...
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
2urbangirls.com

Man found dead on Long Beach street

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man was found dead Tuesday alongside a Long Beach street, but it remained unclear exactly how the person died. Police and fire officials responded at 5:13 a.m. to the area of Atlantic Avenue and Del Amo Boulevard on a report of an injured person, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Man barricades in Lancaster mobile home park with two children

A suspect is barricaded in a mobile home park following a high-speed pursuit in Lancaster Wednesday.Officers from the California Highway Patrol at around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday began pursuing a man who was driving at speeds over 130 mph through surface streets in Palmdale before driving onto the northbound 14 Highway Freeway, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball said.The suspect, who had two children with him, got off the freeway at Golden Valley and entered a mobile home a park in Lancaster where he barricaded himself.Witnesses at the mobile home park told deputies the suspect threatened to shoot the children during the barricade.The CHP contacted the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, who dispatched a SWAT team to the scene.CHP officers remained at the scene, Kimball said.
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA

West Hollywood sees dramatic uptick in serious crimes

Serious crime has dramatically increased in West Hollywood, a spike Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials attribute to a rise in pickpockets at nightclubs by organized theft groups. The city’s sheriff’s station is reporting more than 2,400 Part 1 crimes like homicide, robbery and burglary for the first 11 months of 2022. Compared to the […]
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Ex-ICE agent from Riverside who raped women convicted of federal charges

A 48-year-old former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent from Riverside who sexually assaulted two women was convicted today of federal charges. Following a nearly two-week trial at U.S. District Court in downtown Riverside, a jury found John Jacobs Olivas guilty of three counts of deprivation of rights under color of law. U.S. District Judge The post Ex-ICE agent from Riverside who raped women convicted of federal charges appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Murder suspect is arrested

A 33-year-old man from Temecula was arrested on Saturday for the murder of a 31-year-old Los Angeles man in Huntington Beach earlier this month. According to Jessica Cuchilla, public information officer for the HBPD, Tyrell Avion Lee was arrested and charged with the killing of Jimmy Sengpaseauth on Dec. 5.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Driver arrested after killing elderly man during hit-and-run in Torrance

TORRANCE, Calif. - A man wanted for a fatal hit-and-run collision turned himself in to authorities, Torrance police announced. On October 27, around 7:30 a.m., Torrance Police officers responded to the 2700 block of Artesia Boulevard regarding a fatal traffic collision. Investigators say a white 2005 Ford truck, driving westbound...
TORRANCE, CA
KTLA.com

Member of Elon Musk’s security team allegedly rams man with car in South Pasadena

The South Pasadena Police Department is investigating whether a member of Elon Musk’s security team was involved in a recent case of vehicular assault. The incident, according to a department news release, unfolded on Dec. 13, at around 9:50 p.m. when an officer responded to the 700 block of Mission Street on reports of assault with a deadly weapon involving a vehicle.
SOUTH PASADENA, CA

