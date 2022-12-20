ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devens, MA

FMC Devens correctional officer convicted by jury of violating inmate's civil rights

By Marco Cartolano, Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago

DEVENS — A senior correctional officer at the Federal Medical Center at Devens was convicted of violating an inmate's civil rights by injuring an inmate, the office of U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael S. Rollins announced Tuesday.

Seth M. Bourget, 42, of Woodstock, Connecticut, was convicted by a federal jury of one count of deprivation of civil rights under color of law. The verdict followed a five-day trial.

According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's office, Bourget is alleged to have struck a handcuffed inmate suffering from severe mental illness with a large protective shield on or about June 18, 2019. The inmate is reported to have suffered serious head injuries.

Bourget was arrested and charged in February 2020.

“When Mr. Bourget took an oath to become a law enforcement officer, he swore to serve and protect. He violated that oath when he violently struck a mentally impaired and handcuffed inmate,” Rollins said. “When members of law enforcement demonstrate such poor judgment and gross misconduct, they undermine the exceptional work the vast majority of their colleagues do every day."

U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper scheduled sentencing for April 5, 2023.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: FMC Devens correctional officer convicted by jury of violating inmate's civil rights

