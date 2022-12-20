Read full article on original website
Related
Kamarion Franklin Narrows Recruitment
Defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin has narrowed his recruitment, and South Carolina is a major player for his services.
SGA's breakout, OU's softball dynasty, OSU's Fiesta Bowl win highlight wild year in Oklahoma sports
Thunder on draft night and golfers in Tulsa. Joc hitting homers and Spence leading rallies. Game-winning baskets taking gold balls. These are a few of my favorite things. With apologies to Rodgers and Hammerstein, it’s time to take a look back at the year in sports in Oklahoma. Our state had no shortage of memorable moments in 2022, and while there were a few we’d like to forget, most of them were grand.
WTOP
Sports on TV for Sunday, December 25
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) ESPNU — Diamond Head Classic: Seattle vs. George Washington, Seventh-Place Game, Honolulu. ESPNU — Diamond Head Classic: Iona vs. Pepperdine, Fifth-Place Game, Honolulu. 4:30 p.m. FOX — DePaul at Creighton. 6:30 p.m. ESPN2 — Diamond Head Classic: Utah St. vs. Washington St., Third-Place...
WTOP
ECHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m. Newfoundland at Toledo, 7:15 p.m. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published,...
WTOP
Sports Betting Line
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Comments / 0